Manchester United reportedly set to add Lee Grant to GK corps

Is Manchester United set to add Lee Grant as a third goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero?

That’s the report from The Telegraph, which says Jose Mourinho likes the idea of the 35-year-old goalkeeper as his safety net.

Romero missed the World Cup through injury, and has tossed aside rumors that he was angling for an Old Trafford exit.

Grant was most recently with Stoke City, where he started 31 Premier League matches. Twenty-eight of those came in 2016-17.

He also has spent significant time with Derby County (two stints), Burnley, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Grant represented England at all youth levels between 15 and 21, though that time was long ago.

