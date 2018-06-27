Manchester United reportedly set to add Lee Grant to GK corps

Is Manchester United set to add Lee Grant as a third goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Sergio Romero?
That’s the report from The Telegraph, which says Jose Mourinho likes the idea of the 35-year-old goalkeeper as his safety net.
Romero missed the World Cup through injury, and has tossed aside rumors that he was angling for an Old Trafford exit.
Grant was most recently with Stoke City, where he started 31 Premier League matches. Twenty-eight of those came in 2016-17.
He also has spent significant time with Derby County (two stints), Burnley, and Sheffield Wednesday.
Grant represented England at all youth levels between 15 and 21, though that time was long ago.
CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. men’s soccer team has finalized exhibitions against Brazil, England and Italy, though it remains uncertain when the Americans’ new coach will be in place.
The U.S. will play Brazil on Sept. 7 at East Rutherford, New Jersey, four days before a previously announced match against Mexico at Nashville, Tennessee.
The Americans will play England at London’s Wembley Stadium on Nov. 15 and face Italy five days later at a site to be determined. The U.S. Soccer Federation also said Monday the team will play two home matches in October.
Bruce Arena quit as coach last October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup and missed the tournament for the first time since 1986. Dave Sarachan, his top assistant, became interim coach and has led the team to two wins, a loss and two draws.
Former American midfielder Earnie Stewart was hired as general manager this month and will lead the search for a coach. He starts work Aug. 1.
Mexican boss Juan Carlos Osorio probably thought he’d need at least a draw against Sweden to get through to the knockout rounds.
That explains his disappointment with his team’s 3-0 loss on Wednesday, which fortunately for El Tri came while Germany was busy getting upset by South Korea.
Mexico handled Germany and South Korea well in his first two matches of the World Cup, but was overrun by group-winning Sweden. And he did not appreciate the performance of other side.
“I respect Sweden’s style of play, but I don’t agree with it,” he said. “My sin was to be a purist, it’s taught me a lot of lessons. We need to find a middle way to stop opponents in the air but still play our own style. Sweden are very strong in the air and very good at defending so we have learned a lot today.”
Mexico’s bid to become the third 3-0 team of the tournament fell short, and now it’s Brazil on the docket. The sides drew 0-0 at the 2014 World Cup, but Brazil has won the last five meetings dating back to Mexico’s 2-0 win at the 2007 Copa America.
Wayne Rooney to Major League Soccer will be confirmed Thursday, according to Sky Sports.
A Monday press conference will follow, where DC United will unveil its latest acquisition.
Rooney, 32, posted 10 goals with two assists for Everton this season, his first with the Merseyside club after a record-shattering time at Manchester United.
And Carl Robinson’s Whitecaps could be staring down England’s leading goal scorer when they help DC christen Audi Field.
According to Sky:
He could then make his debut against four days later against Vancouver Whitecaps at the opening of the new £140m 20,000-seater Audi Field stadium in Washington.
Once his MLS career is over, Rooney is expected to return to Goodison Park as a coach after reportedly negotiating a deal with Everton.
As we detailed previously, Rooney is likely to succeed in MLS almost regardless of the measuring stick. If he doesn’t, at least DC will get a bunch of sell-outs and sell a whole lot of black-and-red shirts nationwide.
Jermain Defoe, the England star and ex-TFC man, told Sky Sports that he believes MLS is a place where previously under-scrutiny Premier League players can “enjoy their football”:
“There is not so much pressure on and off the pitch. He could probably enjoy his life a little bit without constantly watching what you do and the things you say.”
Dusan Tadic really has left Southampton.
The 29-year-old Serbian star is leaving St. Mary’s for the Amsterdam Arena, just as Southampton appears ready to replace him with Mohamed Elyounoussi.
Ajax could end up paying as much as $16 million for his services
Tadic told his incredible life story to Joe Prince-Wright earlier this season, and is a big reason Saints remain the Premier League.
A star in Eredivisie stints with Groningen and Twente, Tadic leaves the Premier League with 24 goals and 35 assists in 162 league appearances.
Here’s Ajax director Marc Overmars, via english.ajax.nl:
“Dusan Tadic’s arrival gives our selection a big shot of quality. He can play in several positions, at midfield and offense. Moreover, his experience is important for many young talents from our selection. He’s a ‘first class winner’, and those are the players we like to have with us.”
Ajax sold star youngster Justin Kluivert to Roma, and lost Amin Younes to Napoli, but has brought in Tadic as well as Zakaria Labyad from Utrecht and Hassane Bande from Mechelen.
Tadic is clearly the cream of that crop, and the veteran will be tasked with leading the Amsterdam unit from three successive second place Eredivisie finishes back into first.