AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Sunderland, Rodwell cancel contract as player pursues MLS

By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2018, 4:48 PM EDT
Well, here’s an MLS measuring stick for you.

Sunderland and Jack Rodwell have agreed to cancel the player’s contract ahead of a move to Major League Soccer, where 27-year-old ex-England national teamer will test his mettle on North American soil.

Rodwell has played for Everton, Man City, and Sunderland, though he appeared just twice for the Black Cats in the 2017-18 Championship season (which saw Sunderland relegated to League One).

The MLS transfer window opens July 10, but Rodwell will now be a free agent.

Who would benefit from a player like Rodwell, should he be fit and functional? Might he interest NYCFC, a sister club of his former pals Man City, or perhaps might he made a move to join Wayne Rooney (presumably) at DC United?

How he performs, should he sign somewhere in MLS, would be the latest litmus test for the league and its standing relative to the top few divisions in England.

Adama Diomande has four goals in four matches since coming to LAFC from Norwich City, but Jordon Mutch hasn’t done much of anything in Vancouver. Adam Henley’s adjustment to Real Salt Lake has been slow, but Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell is one of WhoScored’s highest rated players on one of the league’s best teams.

Colorado has a pair of Championship transfers, with Jack Price faring better than Joe Mason though the club isn’t doing well at all.

Brazil breaks down Serbia to win group

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2018, 4:09 PM EDT
Paulinho and Thiago Silva ended Serbia’s World Cup hopes with goals in each half as Brazil scooped up a win and the top spot in Group E with a 2-0 win in Moscow on Wednesday.

Brazil will face Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday. It should be a beauty.

Serbia played well over 90 minutes, and will be left to rue an uncalled foul in the box on Aleksandar Mitrovic earlier in the tournament.

The first 20 minutes was heavy on scares for Brazil. Marcelo had to come off with an apparent leg injury, and Gabriel Jesus was also felled and hit the deck for a spell.

But Paulinho’s goal came after the half hour mark, as Philippe Coutinho opened the lid on the Serbia back line and the Barcelona man used his first touch to flick the ball past Vladimir Stojkovic.

Serbia’s second half battle was fierce, but Brazil made the path to the knockout rounds extra thorny with a Silva header of a Neymar corner kick.

The rest of the match largely saw Serbia on its heels against a third Brazil goal, as Neymar and Co. very much look prepared for the big stage.

Bizarre must-see penalty levels Costa Rica, Switzerland

AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
A wild finish in Nizhny Novgorod saw Costa Rica come back to draw Switzerland 2-2, though the Swiss are the second-place side to move into the Round of 16.

Switzerland led through ex-Montreal Impact midfielder Blerim Dzemaili and later Josip Drmic, but Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston and ex-Fulham man Bryan Ruiz found equalizers.

Ruiz’s goal was especially wild, his PK bounding off the bar but hitting the Swiss goalkeeper for what will absurdly be recorded as an own goal.

Dzemaili’s goal came when Breel Embolo leapt to knock down Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross back toward the top of the six.

The knockdown could hardly have found Dzemaili in a more favorable position.

It was Whitecaps stalwart Waston who restored the deadlock off a 56th minute set piece.

MLS defenses have seen this before…

Switzerland went ahead through Drmic, and then almost gave the lead right back. A penalty was awarded to Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz, but the ex-Fulham man was found offside via VAR.

No matter, Costa Rica got its penalty late, and converted it in… unusual fashion. Joel Campbell’s effort won the PK, and Ruiz’s shot hit the bar, then Swiss goalkeeper Jan Sommer’s head to make it 2-2.

VIDEO: Mexican fans party outside South Korean embassy

AP Photo/Christian Palma
By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
San Zusi, make room inside the pearly gates for San Kim and San Son.

We learned how much Mexico loves a little help from other national teams when Graham Zusi saved El Tri’s spot in the 2014 World Cup.

South Korea is feeling that love Wednesday after holding off Germany and allowing Mexico into the knockout rounds despite a 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Heung-Min Son and Young-Gwon Kim scored the goals for South Korea, who beat Germany 2-0.

There’s also this, the Korean call of the opening goal and elation after referee Mark Geiger announced that VAR helped it overcome the linesman’s flag.

Southampton close in on Elyounoussi deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Mohamed Elyounoussi could be a Southampton player by the end of the week.

Pro Soccer Talk understands the Premier League club are hopeful of wrapping up the deal for the FC Basel attacker in the next few days, with the Norwegian international thought to be in contract talks after a transfer fee was agreed.

Multiple outlets are reporting a fee of $21 million has been agreed between the two clubs, with Elyounoussi, 23, seen as a direct replacement for Dusan Tadic who completed his move to Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday.

That fee would make Elyounoussi the second most expensive signing in Southampton’s history after the $25 million they paid for Guido Carrillo in January.

The attacking midfielder has been a star for Basel over the past two seasons, scoring 24 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions and he scored 14 times last season, which included a goal in a UEFA Champions League last 16 win at Manchester City.

Elyounoussi is able to play in a variety of roles across the front line and he is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League despite German side Wolfsburg also making a bid for him. The Moroccan born attacker can drift inside off the left flank and with central attacking midfielder Stuart Armstrong signing for Southampton from Celtic on Tuesday, Mark Hughes is getting the attacking help he wanted to add over the summer after taking the job on a permanent basis.

Saints have been shrewd in the transfer market in recent times after picking up the likes of Victor Wanyama, Sadio Mane, Tadic and Virgil Van Dijk for relatively small fees and then selling all of them on for a tidy profit.

In recent times that model of recruitment has taken a bit of a hit but Elyounoussi’s potential means he could well be their main attacking threat next season and beyond.

With starting goalkeeper Alex McCarthy also signing a new four-year contract on Wednesday following his fine displays at the end of last season, it appears Southampton aren’t messing around this summer as they aim to make sure they aren’t involved in another relegation battle like they one they narrowly escaped in 2017/18.