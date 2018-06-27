More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

VIDEO: Chicharito’s handball incident goes to VAR

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 10:56 AM EDT
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is a lucky man.

With Mexico only needing a draw from their final Group F game against Sweden to advance to the Round of 16, El Tri were under severe pressure early on as Sweden, needing a win to advance, threw everything at them.

Towards half time Sweden felt aggrieved as Chicharito looked to have clearly handled the ball in the box.

Referee Nestor Pitana waved away the initial calls but then checked out the incident moments later as VAR was used.

Pitana didn’t overrule the decision and you have to feel like Chicharito, and Mexico, got away with one.

Take a look at the incident below for yourself to see if Sweden should’ve been handed (no pun intended) a penalty kick.

AC Milan banned from European action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
Italian giants AC Milan will not be playing in Europe anytime soon.

UEFA released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Milan will not be participating in their competitions due to an ongoing investigation into financial fair play.

Milan had qualified for the Europa League for 2018-19, so what happens with their spot remains to be seen but perhaps Fiorentina will be handed their spot as they finished one place out of the Europa League spots in Italy’s top-flight.

Below is the statement in full from European soccer’s governing body.

The Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), chaired by José Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, has taken a decision in the case of the club AC Milan that had been referred to it by the CFCB Chief Investigator for the breach of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations, in particular the break-even requirement.

The club is excluded from participating in the next UEFA club competition for which it would otherwise qualify in the next two (2) seasons (i.e. one competition in 2018/19 or 2019/20, subject to qualification).

This decision may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, in accordance with Article 34(2) of the Procedural rules governing the UEFA Club Financial Control Body, as well as Articles 62 and 63 of the UEFA Statutes.

The full reasoned decision will be published on UEFA.com in due course.

Do Argentina’s players have control of the team?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
It appears that Argentina’s players do indeed have control of their team.

After a widely reported bust-up with manager Jorge Sampaoli following their first two World Cup group games, it is believed senior members of the squad selected the team on Tuesday against Nigeria as La Albiceleste won 2-1 and advanced to the last 16.

Some intriguing photos and videos have emerged from Argentina’s dramatic and emotional win, as Sampaoli can be seen in one clip appearing to ask captain Lionel Messi: “should I bring on Kun [Aguero]?” To which Messi nods.

Aguero came on moments later.

There is also the photo above of Messi at half time in the tunnel area where he looks to be giving a team talk. It’s not too uncommon for players to congregate in the tunnel area at half time and have a quick chat before they head back out onto the pitch, but this did seem quite organized.

And before Cristian Pavon came on as a substitute some of his teammates seemed to be giving him very clear instructions from the bench on what to do.

It was all, well, very odd.

Several reports state that Sampaoli has very little control over team selection and that specifically his players want to play with a solid back four instead of a three-man defense.

They also believe that Sampaoli’s one-dimensional tactics of high-pressing do not get the best out of their experienced squad and so the word is they pleaded for a back four and then tried to get as many attacking players on the pitch as possible during the win over Nigeria.

It worked, somewhat, and Ever Banega was especially key in central midfield as his control of the tempo of the game allowed Messi to roam, create and ultimately deliver further forward in more dangerous areas.

Sampaoli will continue to be under plenty of scrutiny in the coming days as Argentina prepare to take on France in Kazan in their last 16 clash, as it appears that the players are indeed calling the shots during their World Cup campaign.

What a time to be alive.

Maradona says he’s “fine” after health scare

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 8:45 AM EDT
Diego Maradona had quite the day on Tuesday as he watched his beloved Argentina narrowly beat Nigeria in Saint Petersburg to secure their place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

Maradona, 57, was seen praying, waving banners and singing his heart out before the game had even begun. During the game he was shown several times by the TV cameras and looked anxious throughout.

But when Marcos Rojo‘s superb volley in the 86th minute all but confirmed Argentina’s passage to the knockout rounds, Maradona lost the plot and made an obscene gesture by flipping two birds.

Amongst it all he was shown being helped into a suite and paramedics were checking him over, but the Argentine legend had the following to say via an Instagram post.

“I want to tell everyone that I am fine,” Maradona said. “In the half-time of the game against Nigeria, my neck hurt a lot… I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!”

It will be intriguing to see if Maradona is present for Argentina’s last 16 clash against France in Kazan on Saturday.

Judging by his comments above, there’s no way he’s missing that game.

Dortmund rebuilding continues with defender Abdou Diallo

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 27, 2018, 8:05 AM EDT
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund signed French defender Abdou Diallo from Bundesliga rival Mainz on Tuesday.

Dortmund says the 22-year-old Diallo has penned a five-year deal through June 2023 and will start training with his new team on July 7.

Diallo is Dortmund’s second most expensive transfer – after Andre Schuerrle – costing a reported 28 million euros ($32.7 million). The club hopes Diallo will fill the gap left by Sokratis Papastathopoulos, who is expected to complete his transfer to Arsenal.

“He is a modern and strong central defender who is very intelligent,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said of Diallo. “But he can play a wider defensive role too or even be deployed in a defensive midfield role. The combination of his great potential and his versatility is what made Abdou such an interesting prospect for us.”

Diallo has played in every youth category for France since the under-16s. He made 27 league appearances for Mainz in his debut Bundesliga season following his transfer from Monaco last year.

The defender is Dortmund’s latest off-season signing under new coach Lucien Favre after the arrivals of midfielders Thomas Delaney and Marius Wolf, and goalkeeper Marwin Hitz.