AP Photo/Christian Palma

VIDEO: Mexican fans party outside South Korean embassy

By Nicholas MendolaJun 27, 2018, 3:44 PM EDT
San Zusi, make room inside the pearly gates for San Kim and San Son.

We learned how much Mexico loves a little help from other national teams when Graham Zusi saved El Tri’s spot in the 2014 World Cup.

South Korea is feeling that love Wednesday after holding off Germany and allowing Mexico into the knockout rounds despite a 3-0 loss to Sweden.

Heung-Min Son and Young-Gwon Kim scored the goals for South Korea, who beat Germany 2-0.

There’s also this, the Korean call of the opening goal and elation after referee Mark Geiger announced that VAR helped it overcome the linesman’s flag.

Southampton close in on Elyounoussi deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 1:53 PM EDT
Mohamed Elyounoussi could be a Southampton player by the end of the week.

Pro Soccer Talk understands the Premier League club are hopeful of wrapping up the deal for the FC Basel attacker in the next few days, with the Norwegian international thought to be in contract talks after a transfer fee was agreed.

Multiple outlets are reporting a fee of $21 million has been agreed between the two clubs, with Elyounoussi, 23, seen as a direct replacement for Dusan Tadic who completed his move to Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday.

That fee would make Elyounoussi the second most expensive signing in Southampton’s history after the $25 million they paid for Guido Carrillo in January.

The attacking midfielder has been a star for Basel over the past two seasons, scoring 24 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions and he scored 14 times last season, which included a goal in a UEFA Champions League last 16 win at Manchester City.

Elyounoussi is able to play in a variety of roles across the front line and he is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League despite German side Wolfsburg also making a bid for him. The Moroccan born attacker can drift inside off the left flank and with central attacking midfielder Stuart Armstrong signing for Southampton from Celtic on Tuesday, Mark Hughes is getting the attacking help he wanted to add over the summer after taking the job on a permanent basis.

Saints have been shrewd in the transfer market in recent times after picking up the likes of Victor Wanyama, Sadio Mane, Tadic and Virgil Van Dijk for relatively small fees and then selling all of them on for a tidy profit.

In recent times that model of recruitment has taken a bit of a hit but Elyounoussi’s potential means he could well be their main attacking threat next season and beyond.

With starting goalkeeper Alex McCarthy also signing a new four-year contract on Wednesday following his fine displays at the end of last season, it appears Southampton aren’t messing around this summer as they aim to make sure they aren’t involved in another relegation battle like they one they narrowly escaped in 2017/18.

Bookies odds for 2018 World Cup winners

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 1:22 PM EDT
Considering Germany have crashed out of the 2018 World Cup, the bookmakers have updated their list of the odds for the favorites to win the tournament.

And among the top ranked teams, plenty have seen their odds drift out following shaky displays in the group stage with France and Argentina noticeably slipping down the list and the likes of England and Belgium moving up.

Via SkyBet, here are the odds for each team to win the tournament based on the fact that they’re still in the competition at the time of writing.

Odds for 2018 World Cup champions

Brazil – 4/1
Spain – 4/1
Belgium – 6/1
England – 15/2
France – 15/2
Argentina – 12/1
Croatia – 14/1
Uruguay – 22/1
Portugal – 22/1
Colombia – 33/1
Mexico – 33/1
Russia – 50/1
Switzerland – 50/1
Sweden – 66/1
Denmark – 80/1
Senegal – 100/1
Japan – 150/1
Serbia – 150/1

Germany react to shocking World Cup exit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 12:39 PM EDT
Germany became the third-straight reigning World Cup champions to be knocked out of the next tournament at the group stage.

That doesn’t mean this was any less shocking than Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014, though. Perhaps the most shocking.

In fact, the German media have already dubbed the exit as a “historic disgrace” for Germany. Pulling punches, they are not.

Die Mannschaft have never crashed out in the group stage of a World Cup and this was also the first time they’ve lost two games in a group stage, as South Korea grabbed two stoppage time goals to stun the reigning World Cup champs and current number one team on the planet.

Manager Joachim Low summed it up quite simply after the game: “We didn’t deserve to move into the Round of 16.”

Mats Hummels, who had three close-range headers in the second half alone but couldn’t convert any, had the following to say about their exit.

“It is a very bitter evening for us and for all German football fans,” Hummels said. “The situation is very difficult to put into words. We did not put the ball in the net, even though we had plenty of opportunities, including myself in the 86th minute – I have to score from chances like that. We believed in it until the very end, we tried to shoot, but we just couldn’t get the ball in. We had plenty of opportunities, we broke our necks trying out there today. We put ourselves in this situation after the Mexican game. The last game we delivered a good performance was in the autumn of 2017.”

How did this happen?

Well, Germany handed South Korea several opportunities, just like they had done to Mexico and Sweden in their other two Group F games, and eventually they were punished.

Low will no doubt be heavily criticzed for the way he set his team up, particularly in this game, as Mesut Ozil started and Germany looked uncomfortable in possession and unbalanced throughout.

Even going forward the chances didn’t fall to their strikers Timo Werner, Thomas Muller or Mario Gomez and Hummels, as he mentioned, had their four best chances of the game.

Now, the inquest will continue but Low’s future is in serious doubt as Germany exited the World Cup in embarrassing fashion and, over the course of the three games, you can’t argue with them finishing bottom of Group F.

The kings of world soccer have been dethroned at the first hurdle.

Germany crash out of World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 27, 2018, 12:03 PM EDT
3 Comments
  • Germany crash out of group stage for first time in history 
  • Mexico, Sweden advance from Group F
  • South Korea score two goals late on
  • Last time Germany failed in first round was in 1938, before group stage format was introduced

South Korea beat Germany 2-0 as the reigning World Cup champions have crashed out of the group stage for the first time in their history.

The number one ranked team on the planet is out.

Two stoppage time goals for Korea did the damage, as Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico made sure that Germany will not get a chance to defend the World Cup trophy it won in 2014.

Mats Hummels had three headers late on which went close but Germany looked sluggish in their moment of need and Joachim Low will be left scratching his head in disbelief.

Utter devastation from Germany as the pre-tournament favorites are out.

Germany came flying out of the traps early on and a fine break should have resulted in a tap in but South Korea’s defense came to the rescue at the key moment.

At the other end there was almost a huge error from Manuel Neuer, as he spilled Jung Woo-Young’s free kick but the ball was cleared for a corner in a huge let off for Germany.

With nothing to lose Korea pressed high up the pitch on Germany and the reigning World Cup champions looked uneasy in possession as they struggled to get going in the first half. Timo Werner had a deflected shot which lobbed over the bar and from that resulting corner Hummels couldn’t convert a chance from close range.

In the second half Germany had all the play as Leon Goretzka’s header from a wonderful Joshua Kimmich cross was superbly saved by Cho Hyun-Woo.

Germany continued to press but failed to carve out real clear-cut chances as South Korea looked dangerous on the break.

On one of those breaks Heung-Min Son drilled an effort just wide as South Korea almost went ahead.

At the other end Germany’s best chance fell to center back Hummels but he got it all wrong six yards out as the ball came off his shoulder.

In stoppage time there was real drama as South Korea took the lead but the goal was initially chalked out for for being offside… then U.S. referee Mark Geiger overturned the decision via VAR as the ball deflected off of Toni Kroos and into Kim Young-gwon’s path to finish.

Drama.

Hummels then had a header land on the roof of the net as Germany pushed hard but they pushed too hard.

Son scored a late goal with Neuer out of his net to make it 2-0 and finally seal Germany’s fate with Hummels missing another late header.