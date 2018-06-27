WATCH: World Cup, Day 15 — Belgium-England highlights group stage finales

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final two knockout round berths in the 2018 World Cup will be sorted by the time Belgium and England meet for the Group G crown in Kaliningrad on Wednesday.

[ SCENARIOS: Who needs what, to finish where, in final round of group games ]

So while that’s the marquee match-up, it’s also difficult to determine how much it will mean to either side.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Sure, Belgium wants to win the group, as does England. The Premier League-heavy rosters will want bragging rights, particularly amongst the Spurs factions of each side (Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier of England, and Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen of Belgium).

But will the group winner be facing Senegal, Colombia, or Japan? The lineup cards will be turned in by the time England or Belgium knows, with Senegal facing Colombia with the former on four points and the latter on three. And Japan has four points heading into a match-up with pointless Poland.

2018 World Cup schedule – Thursday, June 28

Group H

Senegal vs. Colombia: Volgograd, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Japan vs. Poland: Samara, 10 a.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Group G

England vs. Belgium: Kaliningrad, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

Panama vs. Tunisia: Saransk, 2 p.m. ET – LIVE COVERAGE

