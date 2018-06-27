WATCH: World Cup, Day 15 — Belgium-England highlights group stage finales

The final two knockout round berths in the 2018 World Cup will be sorted by the time Belgium and England meet for the Group G crown in Kaliningrad on Wednesday.
So while that’s the marquee match-up, it’s also difficult to determine how much it will mean to either side.
Sure, Belgium wants to win the group, as does England. The Premier League-heavy rosters will want bragging rights, particularly amongst the Spurs factions of each side (Harry Kane, Dele Alli, and Eric Dier of England, and Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen of Belgium).
But will the group winner be facing Senegal, Colombia, or Japan? The lineup cards will be turned in by the time England or Belgium knows, with Senegal facing Colombia with the former on four points and the latter on three. And Japan has four points heading into a match-up with pointless Poland.
Well, here’s an MLS measuring stick for you.
Sunderland and Jack Rodwell have agreed to cancel the player’s contract ahead of a move to Major League Soccer, where 27-year-old ex-England national teamer will test his mettle on North American soil.
Rodwell has played for Everton, Man City, and Sunderland, though he appeared just twice for the Black Cats in the 2017-18 Championship season (which saw Sunderland relegated to League One).
The MLS transfer window opens July 10, but Rodwell will now be a free agent.
Who would benefit from a player like Rodwell, should he be fit and functional? Might he interest NYCFC, a sister club of his former pals Man City, or perhaps might he made a move to join Wayne Rooney (presumably) at DC United?
How he performs, should he sign somewhere in MLS, would be the latest litmus test for the league and its standing relative to the top few divisions in England.
Adama Diomande has four goals in four matches since coming to LAFC from Norwich City, but Jordon Mutch hasn’t done much of anything in Vancouver. Adam Henley’s adjustment to Real Salt Lake has been slow, but Sporting KC’s Johnny Russell is one of WhoScored’s highest rated players on one of the league’s best teams.
Colorado has a pair of Championship transfers, with Jack Price faring better than Joe Mason though the club isn’t doing well at all.
Paulinho and Thiago Silva ended Serbia’s World Cup hopes with goals in each half as Brazil scooped up a win and the top spot in Group E with a 2-0 win in Moscow on Wednesday.
Brazil will face Mexico in the Round of 16 on Monday. It should be a beauty.
Serbia played well over 90 minutes, and will be left to rue an uncalled foul in the box on Aleksandar Mitrovic earlier in the tournament.
The first 20 minutes was heavy on scares for Brazil. Marcelo had to come off with an apparent leg injury, and Gabriel Jesus was also felled and hit the deck for a spell.
But Paulinho’s goal came after the half hour mark, as Philippe Coutinho opened the lid on the Serbia back line and the Barcelona man used his first touch to flick the ball past Vladimir Stojkovic.
Serbia’s second half battle was fierce, but Brazil made the path to the knockout rounds extra thorny with a Silva header of a Neymar corner kick.
The rest of the match largely saw Serbia on its heels against a third Brazil goal, as Neymar and Co. very much look prepared for the big stage.
A wild finish in Nizhny Novgorod saw Costa Rica come back to draw Switzerland 2-2, though the Swiss are the second-place side to move into the Round of 16.
Switzerland led through ex-Montreal Impact midfielder Blerim Dzemaili and later Josip Drmic, but Vancouver Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston and ex-Fulham man Bryan Ruiz found equalizers.
Ruiz’s goal was especially wild, his PK bounding off the bar but hitting the Swiss goalkeeper for what will absurdly be recorded as an own goal.
Dzemaili’s goal came when Breel Embolo leapt to knock down Stephan Lichtsteiner’s cross back toward the top of the six.
The knockdown could hardly have found Dzemaili in a more favorable position.
It was Whitecaps stalwart Waston who restored the deadlock off a 56th minute set piece.
MLS defenses have seen this before…
Switzerland went ahead through Drmic, and then almost gave the lead right back. A penalty was awarded to Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz, but the ex-Fulham man was found offside via VAR.
No matter, Costa Rica got its penalty late, and converted it in… unusual fashion. Joel Campbell’s effort won the PK, and Ruiz’s shot hit the bar, then Swiss goalkeeper Jan Sommer’s head to make it 2-2.
San Zusi, make room inside the pearly gates for San Kim and San Son.
We learned how much Mexico loves a little help from other national teams when Graham Zusi saved El Tri’s spot in the 2014 World Cup.
[ MORE: Germany react to exit ]
South Korea is feeling that love Wednesday after holding off Germany and allowing Mexico into the knockout rounds despite a 3-0 loss to Sweden.
Heung-Min Son and Young-Gwon Kim scored the goals for South Korea, who beat Germany 2-0.
There’s also this, the Korean call of the opening goal and elation after referee Mark Geiger announced that VAR helped it overcome the linesman’s flag.