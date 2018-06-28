Belgium beats England through Januzaj

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Belgium slipped past England via a gorgeous Adnan Januzaj goal, his first for the national team, as the Red Devils clinched Group G with a 1-0 win on Thursday.

The Red Devils will play Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday, while England meets Colombia on Tuesday.

Januzaj ripped a shot inside the far post.

Of the couple dozen shots in the match, evenly-distributed, there were precious few very good chances.

#MundialTelemundo De zurda y al ángulo ¡Así fue el hermoso gol de @adnanjanuzaj para adelantar a su #BEL en el marcador sobre #ENG! Síguelo EN VIVO por @telemundo pic.twitter.com/DeP1vBIEks — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 28, 2018

