Bracket, schedule for 2018 World Cup knockout rounds

We now know how the bracket and schedule for the 2018 World Cup knockout round looks.

And it’s safe to say one side of the bracket is stacked with talent.

With Uruguay playing Portugal, France clashing with Argentina and Brazil taking on Mexico, the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are all on a collision course.

Take a look below at the full bracket which maps out the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final, with all kick off times listed as Eastern Time.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: France v Argentina – Kazan, 10am (Match 50)

Saturday, June 30: Uruguay v Portugal – Sochi 2pm (Match 49)

Sunday, July 1: Spain v Russia – Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)

Sunday, July 1: Croatia v Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)

Monday, July 2: Brazil v Mexico – Samara 10am (Match 53)

Monday, July 2: Belgium v Japan – Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)

Tuesday, July 3: Sweden v Switzerland – St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)

Tuesday, July 3: Colombia v England – Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod 10am (Match 57)

Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 – Kazan 2pm (Match 58)

Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 – Samara 10am (Match 60)

Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 – Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 – St Petersburg 2pm

Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

