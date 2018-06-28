Colombia beat Senegal, win Group H

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yerry Mina grabs only goal of the game

Colombia win Group H

Senegal eliminated on yellow cards

James Rodriguez injured

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 in Samara on Thursday to win Group H and advance to the last 16 of the tournament, while also knocking Senegal out of the tournament.

Yerry Mina’s header changed the entire complexion of Group H as the South American nation had been heading out of the World Cup at the group stage heading into the last 30 minutes.

However, it was the Lions of Teranga were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup for picking up just two more yellow cards than Japan, who they finished level with on points, goals scored and goals conceded.

Colombia will face either Belgium or England in the last 16.

The first big chance of the game fell to Colombia but Juan Quintero’s free kick was pushed away by Khadim N’Diaye impressively.

A huge moment then arrived as Senegal were awarded a penalty kick as Sadio Mane was taken down in the box by Davinson Sanchez. However, referee Milorad Mazic used VAR to take a second look and it was clear that Sanchez just got to the ball first with his back heel before taking out Mane.

A wonderful advert for a quick and impactful use of VAR.

Senegal dominated the first half as Colombia struggled to get out of their own half and then they were hit with a big blow as James Rodriguez limped off the field with his calf injury forcing him to miss more time.

Luis Muriel, who replaced James, drilled a shot in on goal which deflected just wide in the second half as Colombia started to gain the momentum.

That eventually ended in a goal as Mina headed home his second goal of the tournament from a corner kick to make it 1-0 and put Senegal on the brink of elimination.

#MundialTelemundo ¡Gol que sabe a 8vos. de Final! Yerry Mina anota y tiene al frente a #COL sobre #SEN . Lo sigues por @Telemundo pic.twitter.com/QE2fwUSWEF — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 28, 2018

Late on Senegal threw everything at Colombia with Niang denied by David Ospina and Ismaila Sarr coming so close to prodding home an equalizer.

But Mina’s goal was the difference as Senegal became the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated on fair play points.

