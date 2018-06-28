More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Colombia beat Senegal, win Group H

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
  • Yerry Mina grabs only goal of the game
  • Colombia win Group H
  • Senegal eliminated on yellow cards
  • James Rodriguez injured

Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 in Samara on Thursday to win Group H and advance to the last 16 of the tournament, while also knocking Senegal out of the tournament.

Yerry Mina’s header changed the entire complexion of Group H as the South American nation had been heading out of the World Cup at the group stage heading into the last 30 minutes.

However, it was the Lions of Teranga were eliminated from the 2018 World Cup for picking up just two more yellow cards than Japan, who they finished level with on points, goals scored and goals conceded.

Colombia will face either Belgium or England in the last 16.

The first big chance of the game fell to Colombia but Juan Quintero’s free kick was pushed away by Khadim N’Diaye impressively.

A huge moment then arrived as Senegal were awarded a penalty kick as Sadio Mane was taken down in the box by Davinson Sanchez. However, referee Milorad Mazic used VAR to take a second look and it was clear that Sanchez just got to the ball first with his back heel before taking out Mane.

A wonderful advert for a quick and impactful use of VAR.

Senegal dominated the first half as Colombia struggled to get out of their own half and then they were hit with a big blow as James Rodriguez limped off the field with his calf injury forcing him to miss more time.

Luis Muriel, who replaced James, drilled a shot in on goal which deflected just wide in the second half as Colombia started to gain the momentum.

That eventually ended in a goal as Mina headed home his second goal of the tournament from a corner kick to make it 1-0 and put Senegal on the brink of elimination.

Late on Senegal threw everything at Colombia with Niang denied by David Ospina and Ismaila Sarr coming so close to prodding home an equalizer.

But Mina’s goal was the difference as Senegal became the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated on fair play points.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 1:47 PM EDT
Thursday’s huge 2018 World Cup Group G clash between England and Belgium will be broadcast on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET.

With 35 Premier League players from the 2017/18 campaign playing for either England or Belgium during the World Cup there will be plenty of familiar faces on show.

Both teams now they will face one of Colombia or Japan in the last 16, with the Group G winners facing Japan and the runners up playing against Colombia.

If this game ends in a draw then Belgium and England will finish with identical group stage records, so the group winners will be determined by fair play points (England has a one yellow card advantage before kick off) or if that’s level then it will be a random draw.

Below are more details on the broadcast, which will be aired in Spanish and will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

NBCSN, the exclusive U.S. cable TV home of the Premier League, will simulcast in Spanish the FIFA World Cup match between England and Belgium this Thursday, June 28, with live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET from Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad. The teams feature 35 players from last season’s Premier League between them, including the entire England roster, and are playing for the top spot in Group G as they both have two victories in two matches.

The match, the final game in the Group Stage for each team, will be simulcast in Spanish from Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The match will also be livestreamed in Spanish on TelemundoDeportes.com and via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps. Sammy Sadovnik calls England-Belgium on Telemundo and NBCSN, joined by Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlan.

Among the Premier League stars on the national team rosters for this match are four of last season’s top six goal scorers – England captainHarry Kane (Tottenham, second with 30 goals) and compatriots Jamie Vardy (Leicester City, fourth with 20 goals), and Raheem Sterling(Manchester City, fifth with 18 goals), and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, sixth with 16 goals). In addition, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) led the Premier League last season with 16 assists.

On Saturday, Lukaku recorded a pair of goals for the second consecutive game – both Belgium victories – to become the first player to score multiple goals in consecutive World Cup matches since Argentina’s Diego Maradona in 1986. One day later, England’s Kane scored a hat trick, adding to his two goals in England’s opener, and leads the World Cup with five goals.

Last 16 teams at 2018 World Cup confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
The last 16 teams left at the 2018 World Cup have now been confirmed.

Later today we will find out the full bracket for the Round of 16, with the only thing left to confirm is who Belgium and England will play in the last 16 as Colombia and Japan await the European giants.

Take a look below at the 16 teams who have made it out of the group stage as either group winners or runners up.

Group A
Uruguay – 1st
Russia – 2nd

Group B
Spain – 1st
Portugal – 2nd

Group C
France – 1st
Denmark – 2nd

Group D
Croatia – 1st
Argentina – 2nd

Group E
Brazil – 1st
Switzerland

Group F
Sweden – 1st
Mexico – 2nd

Group G
Colombia – 1st
Japan – 2nd

Group H
Belgium (1st or 2nd)
England (1st or 2nd)

Japan reach last 16 despite loss to Poland

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 12:08 PM EDT
  • Bednarek scores first international goal
  • Japan advance to last 16 on fair play points
  • First time Japan has reached knockout round since 2010
  • Poland finish 2018 World Cup with one win, two defeats

Japan lost 1-0 to Poland in their Group H finale but the Samurai Blue still advanced to the last 16 virtue of two fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

Seriously. That happened.

Jan Bednarek‘s volley in the second half won the game for Poland who already knew they were eliminated heading into the game.

However, Japan held on to not concede another goal or pick up any more yellow cards to advance to the last 16 for just the third time in their history.

Japan will play either England or Belgium in the last 16.

A much-changed Japan team did plenty of the pressing early on as Muto’s shot was pushed away by Lukasz Fabianski.

And the Samurai Blue continued to look the most likely to take the lead in a tight, tense first half in Volgograd.

At the other end Poland came so close to taking the lead as Eiji Kawashima stopped a header from Bartosz Bereszynski brilliantly with goal-line technology showing the ball only went halfway across the line.

Poland did take the lead in the second half as a free kick to the back post was volleyed home impressively by Southampton’s young center back Bednarek to make it 1-0 and leave Japan on the brink of elimination.

What a way to score your first goal for your country.

Robert Lewandowski came so close to making it 2-0 as Kamil Grosicki‘s cross found him in the box but the Bayern Munich striker put his effort over.

Makino almost put into his own net from Grosicki’s dangerous cross as Japan were holding on for dear life late on as Poland aimed to finish their tournament with a flourish.

The Samurai Blue did just enough to reach last 16.

Colombia’s James Rodriguez injured v Senegal

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 11:07 AM EDT
James Rodriguez limped out of Colombia’s crucial Group H clash with Senegal in Samara.

His 2018 World Cup could be over.

The Golden Boot winner from the 2014 World Cup looked to suffer a recurrence of the calf injury which kept him out of Colombia’s opening Group H defeat against Japan.

Luis Muriel replaced James in the game but there’s no doubt that Colombia’s offense doesn’t quite click without James, who delivered two classy assists in their 3-0 win against Poland in Group H.

Rodriguez, 26, has been a star for Bayern Munich during the 2017/18 campaign but injuries have impacted the man on loan from Real Madrid.

Colombia will be hoping that the injury to James isn’t too serious as they aim to advance to the last 16 and he would be a key part of any deep run in the tournament.

