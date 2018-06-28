German media slam World Cup exit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the reigning World Cup champions and current number one team on the planet crash out of the World Cup at the group stage, it’s kind of a big deal.

That’s how the German media see it. And then some.

Headlines such as “no words” and “disgraced” were plastered across the front pages, while the defeat to South Korea which sealed their fate and left Germany bottom of Group F was described as “the biggest disgrace in German World Cup history” by one outlet.

Die Welt went with “Over and Out” and added: “The German national team has suffered the highest degree of humiliation at the World Cup. The statistics show how deserved this preliminary round exit is.”

The national team have already departed from Russia on the team plane and now the inquest continues as to exactly what happened and if Joachim Low has a future as Germany’s manager.

Take a look below at some of the headlines in the German press, with Bild repeating their famous front page from the 2014 World Cup “No Words” but not in a good way this time around…

Also, the English media have been revelling in the fact that the Three Lions will be at the tournament longer than Die Mannschaft.

A few of Germany's front pages this morning after the national team's #WorldCup exit (thread). BILD went with the exact same wording of their front page after Germany's 7-1 win over Brazil in 2014: "No words!" (📷: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/HLBXdryVDb — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 28, 2018

Out, out, out! BRKDWN! Obituaries, no applause, no words, disgraced. German media reacts to historic World Cup exit pic.twitter.com/DNyZhTUJtn — uersfeld (@uersfeld) June 28, 2018