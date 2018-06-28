Jamie Vardy set to start ahead of Harry Kane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane‘s hopes of winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup may take a hit on Thursday.

Multiple outlets in the UK are reporting that Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy will start ahead of Kane for England’s Group G finale against fellow giants Belgium.

Kane leads the World Cup with five goals in his first two games and he has scored those goals with his five shots on target. Remarkable. It has been reported that Kane has spoken with Southgate and wants to start against Belgium, if possible.

Raheem Sterling will also be rested, with Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck to get minutes in Kaliningrad.

Despite top spot in Group G being on the line both Belgium and England is set to rest plenty of stars ahead of the knockout rounds.

With many suggesting that finishing second in the group represents a better route to the semifinals, neither Roberto Martinez or Gareth Southgate share that thought, at least publicly, but they are both going to rotate their squads.

Both Belgium and England have deep squads, so making these changes makes sense.

Belgium have injury concerns over Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard, while Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier are all one yellow card away from a one-game suspension so are unlikely to play.

It has been suggested that England will make as many as nine changes with Jack Butland to start in goal, Gary Cahill starting in defense, plus Trent Alexander-Arnold and Danny Rose starting as the wing backs with Eric Dier in midfield and the likes of Rashford, Welbeck and Vardy to feature in attack.

