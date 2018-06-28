Report: USMNT extends Sarachan through 2018

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Earnie Stewart is buying himself some time to land the new USMNT manager, extending interim manager Dave Sarachan through 2018.

Assistants Richie Williams and Matt Reis have also been extended, according to the AP.

[ MORE: Rooney signs for DC United ]

This shouldn’t necessarily cue the news that the United States men’s national team job belongs Sarachan, or is even his to lose, but it does allow Stewart some comfort moving through a series of Fall friendlies against England, Italy, and Brazil amongst others.

Sarachan, who seems widely liked by the young players he’s bringing into the team, has done little to lower his stock since taking over for his former boss, Bruce Arena.

Aside from — opinion alert — minor quibbles with not using his subs well enough to give young players caps and further embed them into the USMNT culture. The former Buffalo Stallions forward from Rochester N.Y. has done a fine job so far.

Follow @NicholasMendola