More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Report: USMNT extends Sarachan through 2018

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Earnie Stewart is buying himself some time to land the new USMNT manager, extending interim manager Dave Sarachan through 2018.

Assistants Richie Williams and Matt Reis have also been extended, according to the AP.

[ MORE: Rooney signs for DC United ]

This shouldn’t necessarily cue the news that the United States men’s national team job belongs Sarachan, or is even his to lose, but it does allow Stewart some comfort moving through a series of Fall friendlies against England, Italy, and Brazil amongst others.

Sarachan, who seems widely liked by the young players he’s bringing into the team, has done little to lower his stock since taking over for his former boss, Bruce Arena.

Aside from — opinion alert — minor quibbles with not using his subs well enough to give young players caps and further embed them into the USMNT culture. The former Buffalo Stallions forward from Rochester N.Y. has done a fine job so far.

Tunisia comes back to beat Panama

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Wahbi Khazri‘s 66th minute goal joined his assist on the scoresheet as Tunisia left the World Cup with a win, defeating Panama 2-1 on Thursday.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef also scored for Tunisia, which conceded via an own goal.

Both teams were eliminated from knockout round contention before kickoff.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Panama took a surprising lead when Jose Luis Rodriguez’s shot was turned into the Tunisian goal by Yassine Meriah.

Tunisia went level when Khabri fed Ben Youssef in the 51st minute.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

That’s when Oussama Haddadi’s cross met Khazri at the back post to give the African side its second lead.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  

Bracket, schedule for 2018 World Cup knockout rounds

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

We now know how the bracket and schedule for the 2018 World Cup knockout round looks.

And it’s safe to say one side of the bracket is stacked with talent.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

With Uruguay playing Portugal, France clashing with Argentina and Brazil taking on Mexico, the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are all on a collision course.

Take a look below at the full bracket which maps out the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final, with all kick off times listed as Eastern Time.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: France v Argentina – Kazan, 10am (Match 50)
Saturday, June 30: Uruguay v Portugal – Sochi 2pm (Match 49)
Sunday, July 1: Spain v Russia – Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)
Sunday, July 1: Croatia v Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)
Monday, July 2: Brazil v Mexico – Samara 10am (Match 53)
Monday, July 2: Belgium v Japan – Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)
Tuesday, July 3: Sweden v Switzerland – St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)
Tuesday, July 3: Colombia v England – Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod 10am (Match 57)
Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 – Kazan 2pm (Match 58)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 – Samara 10am (Match 60)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 – Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 – St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

Belgium beats England through Januzaj

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Belgium slipped past England via a gorgeous Adnan Januzaj goal, his first for the national team, as the Red Devils clinched Group G with a 1-0 win on Thursday.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The Red Devils will play Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday, while England meets Colombia on Tuesday.

Januzaj ripped a shot inside the far post.

Of the couple dozen shots in the match, evenly-distributed, there were precious few very good chances.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  

VIDEO: Januzaj scores beauty, Batshuayi batters himself for Belgium

AP Photo/Petr David Josek
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 3:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ex-Red Devil Adnan Januzaj has scored for the other Red Devils against England.

Go figure.

[ MORE: USMNT extends Sarachan ]

The former England hopeful, now a Belgian international, scored a pearler in Kaliningrad on Thursday, giving Belgium a 1-0 lead over the Three Lions.

Make sure you closely monitor the activities of one Michy Batshuayi after the goal. You’ll thank us later.

Ka-pow!