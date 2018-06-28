Sarachan extended through 2018 by US Soccer Federation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO (AP) Dave Sarachan’s contract as interim U.S. soccer coach has been extended through the end of the year by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The USSF said Wednesday it also had extended the contracts of assistant coaches Richie Williams and Matt Reis.

[ MORE: Rooney signs for DC United ]

Sarachan was Bruce Arena’s top assistant and took over when Arena quit last October after the loss at Trinidad and Tobago eliminated the U.S. in World Cup qualifying, causing the Americans to miss their first World Cup since 1986.

The 64-year-old Sarachan has led the team to two wins (Paraguay and Bolivia), one loss (Ireland) and three ties (Portugal, Bosnia-Herzogovina and France).

Carlos Cordeiro replaced Sunil Gulati as USSF president in February, and the USSF hired former American midfielder Earnie Stewart to start as general manager on Aug, 1.

Stewart will recommend a new coach to the USSF board and has not given a timetable for the search.

Sarachan has given debuts to 18 players in six matches, including 10 age-eligible for the 2020 Olympics.