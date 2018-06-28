Southgate: Belgium lineup choice for “the bigger picture”

Gareth Southgate isn’t terribly bothered by England’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in the World Cup on Thursday, a defeat which sent the Three Lions into a Round of 16 match-up with Colombia as opposed to Japan.

The England manager flipped his lineup after beating Panama and Tunisia, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez did the same. An Adnan Januzaj goal sunk England, but Southgate gained a bit more from the match.

More of his players now have World Cup experience.

“We’ve got 20 outfield players that have played in a World Cup and that’s hugely important for the feeling in our camp over the next few weeks. I had to balance that and I know in some quarters that will be criticized but I’m entirely comfortable with that. Sometimes you have to make decisions for the bigger picture.”

England plays Colombia, and a win would set them up for a match-up with Sweden or Switzerland. A win would’ve given them a more manageable Round of 16 match with Japan, but then a quarterfinal against Brazil or Mexico.

Ultimately, if one round matters to a manager, then sure: Southgate failed in his bid. But if only round of status manages to your country, then perhaps it’s not as big of a contender as it portends to be.

