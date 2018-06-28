More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The five World Cup knockout round games we most want to see

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 6:57 PM EDT
By now we know the eight Round of 16 match-ups, perhaps none more fascinating than France versus Argentina (though Brazil vs. Mexico is in with a shout).

[ MORE: England 0-1 Belgium ]

But with a World Cup Final rematch out of the picture, as well as Germany-Brazil, which matches do we most want to see in the quarters, semis, or final?

5) Belgium vs. Brazil, July 6 quarterfinal, Kazan

This one is strictly for entertainment’s sake, and we could also include France vs. Brazil. The free-flowing attacks squaring up with rock-solid defense corps is an A-plus in a neutral’s book.

4) Argentina vs. Brazil, July 10 semifinal, St. Petersburg

Should Messi and Co. handle France and then either Uruguay or Portugal, the Argentine side could meet a side it took just one point from in qualifying. It’s more than Neymar vs. Messi, but that storyline sure doesn’t hurt anything.

3) France vs. Spain, July 15 final, Moscow

Self-explanatory, really, but there’s no limit to the fun which would meet a pair of European monsters in Russia.

2) England vs. France, July 15 final, Moscow

The pressure that would sit on the shoulders of England in a final would be a lot regardless of its opponent, but there’s something about a channel-crossing final that would carry a wealth of added drama (yes, even for a final).

1) Portugal vs. Argentina, July 6 quarterfinal, Nizhny Novgorod

You can say this is easy pickings, low hanging fruit, but ask the average sports fan whether they want to watch the final or Messi vs. Ronaldo in a quarter. We bet you know 90 percent of their answers…

Southgate: Belgium lineup choice for “the bigger picture”

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 5:59 PM EDT
Gareth Southgate isn’t terribly bothered by England’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in the World Cup on Thursday, a defeat which sent the Three Lions into a Round of 16 match-up with Colombia as opposed to Japan.

[ MORE: England 0-1 Belgium ]

The England manager flipped his lineup after beating Panama and Tunisia, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez did the same. An Adnan Januzaj goal sunk England, but Southgate gained a bit more from the match.

More of his players now have World Cup experience.

“We’ve got 20 outfield players that have played in a World Cup and that’s hugely important for the feeling in our camp over the next few weeks. I had to balance that and I know in some quarters that will be criticized but I’m entirely comfortable with that. Sometimes you have to make decisions for the bigger picture.”

England plays Colombia, and a win would set them up for a match-up with Sweden or Switzerland. A win would’ve given them a more manageable Round of 16 match with Japan, but then a quarterfinal against Brazil or Mexico.

Ultimately, if one round matters to a manager, then sure: Southgate failed in his bid. But if only round of status manages to your country, then perhaps it’s not as big of a contender as it portends to be.

Tunisia comes back to beat Panama

AP Photo/Darko Bandic
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 4:08 PM EDT
Wahbi Khazri‘s 66th minute goal joined his assist on the scoresheet as Tunisia left the World Cup with a win, defeating Panama 2-1 on Thursday.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef also scored for Tunisia, which conceded via an own goal.

Both teams were eliminated from knockout round contention before kickoff.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Panama took a surprising lead when Jose Luis Rodriguez’s shot was turned into the Tunisian goal by Yassine Meriah.

Tunisia went level when Khabri fed Ben Youssef in the 51st minute.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

That’s when Oussama Haddadi’s cross met Khazri at the back post to give the African side its second lead.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  

Bracket, schedule for 2018 World Cup knockout rounds

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 28, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
We now know how the bracket and schedule for the 2018 World Cup knockout round looks.

And it’s safe to say one side of the bracket is stacked with talent.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

With Uruguay playing Portugal, France clashing with Argentina and Brazil taking on Mexico, the likes of Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar are all on a collision course.

Take a look below at the full bracket which maps out the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final, with all kick off times listed as Eastern Time.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30: France v Argentina – Kazan, 10am (Match 50)
Saturday, June 30: Uruguay v Portugal – Sochi 2pm (Match 49)
Sunday, July 1: Spain v Russia – Moscow (Luzhniki) 10am (Match 51)
Sunday, July 1: Croatia v Denmark – Nizhny Novgorod 2pm (Match 52)
Monday, July 2: Brazil v Mexico – Samara 10am (Match 53)
Monday, July 2: Belgium v Japan – Rostov-on-Don 2pm (Match 54)
Tuesday, July 3: Sweden v Switzerland – St Petersburg 10m (Match 55)
Tuesday, July 3: Colombia v England – Moscow (Spartak) 2pm (Match 56)

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6: Winner match 49 v winner match 50 – Nizhny Novgorod 10am (Match 57)
Friday, July 6: Winner match 53 v winner match 54 – Kazan 2pm (Match 58)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 55 v winner match 56 – Samara 10am (Match 60)
Saturday, July 7: Winner match 51 v winner match 52 – Sochi 2pm (Match 59)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10: Winner match 57 v winner match 58 – St Petersburg 2pm
Wednesday, July 11: Winner match 59 v winner match 60 – Moscow (Luzhniki) 2pm

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14: St Petersburg 10am

FINAL

Sunday, July 15: Moscow (Luzhniki) 11am

Belgium beats England through Januzaj

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 3:57 PM EDT
Belgium slipped past England via a gorgeous Adnan Januzaj goal, his first for the national team, as the Red Devils clinched Group G with a 1-0 win on Thursday.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

The Red Devils will play Japan in Rostov-on-Don on Monday, while England meets Colombia on Tuesday.

Januzaj ripped a shot inside the far post.

Of the couple dozen shots in the match, evenly-distributed, there were precious few very good chances.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]  