Tunisia comes back to beat Panama

Wahbi Khazri‘s 66th minute goal joined his assist on the scoresheet as Tunisia left the World Cup with a win, defeating Panama 2-1 on Thursday.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef also scored for Tunisia, which conceded via an own goal.

Both teams were eliminated from knockout round contention before kickoff.

Panama took a surprising lead when Jose Luis Rodriguez’s shot was turned into the Tunisian goal by Yassine Meriah.

Tunisia went level when Khabri fed Ben Youssef in the 51st minute.

That’s when Oussama Haddadi’s cross met Khazri at the back post to give the African side its second lead.

