VIDEO: Ten best goals of the World Cup group stage

We’re sure we’re missing some, and goodness knows we didn’t spend a terrible amount of time determining the order, so feel free to marvel at these 10 beautiful goals of the World Cup group stage and then tell us which ones we missed and which ones we sorted poorly.
But what about the lesser known names? Aleksandr Golovin went from being linked with mid-table Premier League teams to the wish lists of the globe’s top sides. And Hirving “Chucky” Lozano delivered on his next big El Tri thing promise.
It’s safe to say many of these names will make our 20, but we still had a starting point of 33 names even with judicious trimming.
Honorable mention: Wilfred Ndidi, Nigeria; Gen Shoji, Japan; Kieran Trippier, England; Casemiro, Brazil; Thiago Silva, Brazil; Toni Kroos, Germany; Artem Dzyuba, Russia; Hirving Lozano, Mexico; Diego Costa, Spain; Luis Suarez, Uruguay; Diego Godin, Uruguay; Andreas Grandqvist, Sweden; Sardar Azmoun, Iran; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia; David Ospina, Colombia; Cho Hyun-Woo, South Korea; Mohamed Salah, Egypt; Edgar Barcenas, Panama; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Poland; Aaron Mooy, Australia; Kendall Waston, Costa Rica; Salem Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia; Amine Harit, Morocco; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Iceland; Luis Advincula, Peru; M’Baye Niang, Senegal.
But with a World Cup Final rematch out of the picture, as well as Germany-Brazil, which matches do we most want to see in the quarters, semis, or final?
5) Belgium vs. Brazil, July 6 quarterfinal, Kazan
This one is strictly for entertainment’s sake, and we could also include France vs. Brazil. The free-flowing attacks squaring up with rock-solid defense corps is an A-plus in a neutral’s book.
4) Argentina vs. Brazil, July 10 semifinal, St. Petersburg
Should Messi and Co. handle France and then either Uruguay or Portugal, the Argentine side could meet a side it took just one point from in qualifying. It’s more than Neymar vs. Messi, but that storyline sure doesn’t hurt anything.
3) France vs. Spain, July 15 final, Moscow
Self-explanatory, really, but there’s no limit to the fun which would meet a pair of European monsters in Russia.
2) England vs. France, July 15 final, Moscow
The pressure that would sit on the shoulders of England in a final would be a lot regardless of its opponent, but there’s something about a channel-crossing final that would carry a wealth of added drama (yes, even for a final).
1) Portugal vs. Argentina, July 6 quarterfinal, Nizhny Novgorod
You can say this is easy pickings, low hanging fruit, but ask the average sports fan whether they want to watch the final or Messi vs. Ronaldo in a quarter. We bet you know 90 percent of their answers…
Gareth Southgate isn’t terribly bothered by England’s 1-0 loss to Belgium in the World Cup on Thursday, a defeat which sent the Three Lions into a Round of 16 match-up with Colombia as opposed to Japan.
The England manager flipped his lineup after beating Panama and Tunisia, and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez did the same. An Adnan Januzaj goal sunk England, but Southgate gained a bit more from the match.
More of his players now have World Cup experience.
“We’ve got 20 outfield players that have played in a World Cup and that’s hugely important for the feeling in our camp over the next few weeks. I had to balance that and I know in some quarters that will be criticized but I’m entirely comfortable with that. Sometimes you have to make decisions for the bigger picture.”
England plays Colombia, and a win would set them up for a match-up with Sweden or Switzerland. A win would’ve given them a more manageable Round of 16 match with Japan, but then a quarterfinal against Brazil or Mexico.
Ultimately, if one round matters to a manager, then sure: Southgate failed in his bid. But if only round of status manages to your country, then perhaps it’s not as big of a contender as it portends to be.