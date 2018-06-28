WATCH: England v Belgium on NBCSN

Thursday’s huge 2018 World Cup Group G clash between England and Belgium will be broadcast on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET.

With 35 Premier League players from the 2017/18 campaign playing for either England or Belgium during the World Cup there will be plenty of familiar faces on show.

Both teams now they will face one of Colombia or Japan in the last 16, with the Group G winners facing Japan and the runners up playing against Colombia.

If this game ends in a draw then Belgium and England will finish with identical group stage records, so the group winners will be determined by fair play points (England has a one yellow card advantage before kick off) or if that’s level then it will be a random draw.

Below are more details on the broadcast, which will be aired in Spanish and will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

NBCSN, the exclusive U.S. cable TV home of the Premier League, will simulcast in Spanish the FIFA World Cup match between England and Belgium this Thursday, June 28, with live coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET from Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad. The teams feature 35 players from last season’s Premier League between them, including the entire England roster, and are playing for the top spot in Group G as they both have two victories in two matches.

The match, the final game in the Group Stage for each team, will be simulcast in Spanish from Telemundo, the exclusive Spanish-language home of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™. The match will also be livestreamed in Spanish on TelemundoDeportes.com and via the Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Sports apps. Sammy Sadovnik calls England-Belgium on Telemundo and NBCSN, joined by Eduardo Biscayart and Diego Forlan.

Among the Premier League stars on the national team rosters for this match are four of last season’s top six goal scorers – England captainHarry Kane (Tottenham, second with 30 goals) and compatriots Jamie Vardy (Leicester City, fourth with 20 goals), and Raheem Sterling(Manchester City, fifth with 18 goals), and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, sixth with 16 goals). In addition, Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) led the Premier League last season with 16 assists.