Wayne Rooney on his way to USA to seal MLS move

Wayne Rooney is finally heading Stateside.

Reports broke late on Wednesday that the legendary striker had finally agreed to his move to D.C. United of Major League Soccer, and on Thursday morning Rooney posted a photo of himself on a plane with his thumbs up and two emojis. One of, uh, a plane, and the other, more importantly, of an American flag.

The all-time leading goalscorer for England and Manchester United will follow in the footsteps of David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard in seeing out his illustrious career Stateside.

Rooney, 32, has reportedly agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with DCU and will be able to play for them from July 10 onwards when the summer transfer window opens in MLS. It will bring a premature end to his return to boyhood club Everton, who he left Man United for only last summer.

But it has also been reported that Rooney will return to Everton in a coaching capacity at the end of his deal with D.C. United.

An official announcement from D.C. United is expected later on Thursday, with Ben Olsen’s men getting a huge boost as they languish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, albeit after playing just 12 games so far this season as they wait to open up their new stadium.

Rooney’s debut is expected to be on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps at D.C. United’s new 20,000 capacity, $180 million home at Audi Field.

