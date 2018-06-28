Wayne Rooney signs for DC United in MLS

Wayne Rooney‘s move to Major League Soccer is now official. The legendary forward is now a D.C. United player.

The move was announced on Thursday, hours after the all-time leading goalscorer for England and Manchester United sent out a photo of himself flying to the U.S. to complete the move.

In a statement on DCU’s website it was confirmed that Rooney, 32, will be playing in Washington until at least the fall of 2020 after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

“This is a seminal moment for our fans and organization,” said United Managing General Partner and CEO Jason Levien. “Wayne is a global soccer icon and his presence at D.C. United will elevate our product on the pitch and soccer as a whole in our city and in this country. Wayne has thrived when competing at the most elite levels of soccer and we’re thrilled to have his leadership as we enter this new era at Audi Field.”

Speaking about his move to MLS, Rooney is delighted to get the chance to lead DCU into a new era.

“It is fantastic to be joining D.C. United at such an exciting time in the club’s history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks,” Rooney said. “Moving to America and MLS fulfills another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give D.C. 100 percent – as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.”

Rooney’s MLS debut is expected to be on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps at D.C. United’s new 20,000 capacity, $180 million home at Audi Field.

Although DCU are bottom of the Eastern Conference, they have 15 of their remaining 22 games at home in 2018 and Ben Olsen’s boys are expected to make a surge up the standings in the second half of the season.

D.C. United announced the deal in the following fashion.

