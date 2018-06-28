Wayne Rooney signs for DC United in MLS

Wayne Rooney‘s move to Major League Soccer is now official. The legendary forward is now a D.C. United player.
The move was announced on Thursday, hours after the all-time leading goalscorer for England and Manchester United sent out a photo of himself flying to the U.S. to complete the move.
In a statement on DCU’s website it was confirmed that Rooney, 32, will be playing in Washington until at least the fall of 2020 after signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.
“This is a seminal moment for our fans and organization,” said United Managing General Partner and CEO Jason Levien. “Wayne is a global soccer icon and his presence at D.C. United will elevate our product on the pitch and soccer as a whole in our city and in this country. Wayne has thrived when competing at the most elite levels of soccer and we’re thrilled to have his leadership as we enter this new era at Audi Field.”
Speaking about his move to MLS, Rooney is delighted to get the chance to lead DCU into a new era.
“It is fantastic to be joining D.C. United at such an exciting time in the club’s history with the new stadium opening in just a few weeks,” Rooney said. “Moving to America and MLS fulfills another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give D.C. 100 percent – as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.”
Rooney’s MLS debut is expected to be on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps at D.C. United’s new 20,000 capacity, $180 million home at Audi Field.
Although DCU are bottom of the Eastern Conference, they have 15 of their remaining 22 games at home in 2018 and Ben Olsen’s boys are expected to make a surge up the standings in the second half of the season.
D.C. United announced the deal in the following fashion.
James Rodriguez limped out of Colombia’s crucial Group H clash with Senegal in Samara.
His 2018 World Cup could be over.
The Golden Boot winner from the 2014 World Cup looked to suffer a recurrence of the calf injury which kept him out of Colombia’s opening Group H defeat against Japan.
Luis Muriel replaced James in the game but there’s no doubt that Colombia’s offense doesn’t quite click without James, who delivered two classy assists in their 3-0 win against Poland in Group H.
Rodriguez, 26, has been a star for Bayern Munich during the 2017/18 campaign but injuries have impacted the man on loan from Real Madrid.
Colombia will be hoping that the injury to James isn’t too serious as they aim to advance to the last 16 and he would be a key part of any deep run in the tournament.
Harry Kane‘s hopes of winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup may take a hit on Thursday.
Multiple outlets in the UK are reporting that Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy will start ahead of Kane for England’s Group G finale against fellow giants Belgium.
Kane leads the World Cup with five goals in his first two games and he has scored those goals with his five shots on target. Remarkable. It has been reported that Kane has spoken with Southgate and wants to start against Belgium, if possible.
Raheem Sterling will also be rested, with Marcus Rashford and Danny Welbeck to get minutes in Kaliningrad.
Despite top spot in Group G being on the line both Belgium and England is set to rest plenty of stars ahead of the knockout rounds.
With many suggesting that finishing second in the group represents a better route to the semifinals, neither Roberto Martinez or Gareth Southgate share that thought, at least publicly, but they are both going to rotate their squads.
Both Belgium and England have deep squads, so making these changes makes sense.
Belgium have injury concerns over Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard, while Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Meunier are all one yellow card away from a one-game suspension so are unlikely to play.
It has been suggested that England will make as many as nine changes with Jack Butland to start in goal, Gary Cahill starting in defense, plus Trent Alexander-Arnold and Danny Rose starting as the wing backs with Eric Dier in midfield and the likes of Rashford, Welbeck and Vardy to feature in attack.
When the reigning World Cup champions and current number one team on the planet crash out of the World Cup at the group stage, it’s kind of a big deal.
That’s how the German media see it. And then some.
Headlines such as “no words” and “disgraced” were plastered across the front pages, while the defeat to South Korea which sealed their fate and left Germany bottom of Group F was described as “the biggest disgrace in German World Cup history” by one outlet.
Die Welt went with “Over and Out” and added: “The German national team has suffered the highest degree of humiliation at the World Cup. The statistics show how deserved this preliminary round exit is.”
The national team have already departed from Russia on the team plane and now the inquest continues as to exactly what happened and if Joachim Low has a future as Germany’s manager.
Take a look below at some of the headlines in the German press, with Bild repeating their famous front page from the 2014 World Cup “No Words” but not in a good way this time around…
Also, the English media have been revelling in the fact that the Three Lions will be at the tournament longer than Die Mannschaft.