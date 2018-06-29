More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Fellaini signs new deal to stay at Man United

By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2018, 9:14 AM EDT
After months of speculation, Marouane Fellaini has tied himself down to Manchester United, at least for the near future.

Manchester United announced that the Belgian international has signed a new contract through 2020, with an option to extend the deal a further year. It’s unclear whether the deal was agreed prior to the World Cup and just announced now, or whether Fellaini decided this in recent days from Russia.

The news comes following months of rumors that Fellaini would leave Old Trafford this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested after the hiring of Unai Emery was announced.

“I am very happy Marouane is staying with us,” Man United manager Jose Mourinho said in a statement. “I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

Fellaini has taken a lot of criticism from Manchester United fans over the years but he’s always become a favorite of his managers, including both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho. He’s a bit of an all-around player, a jack of all trades, but his 6’4″ frame and technical ability in midfield make him an attractive prospect to have in a squad, especially if Paul Pogba keeps struggling for Man United.

Report: Chelsea looking to sign Russian star Golovin

By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2018, 7:36 AM EDT
The star of Russia’s Worpd Cup side could be heading to the Premier League.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea has opened discussions to sign CSKA Moscow’s Aleksandr Golovin, with the transfer fee hovering around $35.5 million.

Golovin has been the heartbeat of the Russian attack at the World Cup, surprising many by helping lead the host nation to the Round of 16 with one goal and two assists in Russia’s first two matches, both blowout wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Golovin was rested for Russia’s final group stage match, but is more than likely to return to the lineup against Spain.

Its unclear whether Golovin would join a growing core of attacking midfielders at Chelsea, or whether it would be in replacement of one of Chelsea’s current crop, including the likes of Eden Hazard or Willian.

Multiple reports state that Chelsea rejected a $65.7 million offer on Friday for Willian from Barcelona.

Out in the group stage, but up in transfer stock

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 10:40 PM EDT
Hyeon-woo Jo had an exceptional World Cup.

His South Korean national team did not.

But that will not stop potential suitors from seeking the 26-year-old goalkeeper who was named Man of the Match against Germany.

And there will be many more. The 2014 World Cup saw names like DeAndre Yedlin (USMNT), James Rodriguez (Colombia), and Keylor Navas (Costa Rica) gain plenty of renown.

Here’s a list of names who’ve left the World Cup in the group stage but will certainly have their proverbial tires kicked.

Hyeon-woo Jo, South Korea (Daegu FC)

And he’s humble, to boot. From FIFA.com:

“I’ve never had a perfect game like this before, in my entire career, but I wasn’t saving all the shots by myself today – I thought the other goalkeepers [Kim] Seunggyu and [Kim] Jinhyeon were also giving me a hand.”

Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia (Al-Hilal)

Didn’t see much time on loan at Villarreal this season, but clearly is a player not constrained to playing in his home country. The 26-year-old winger scored, averaged key passes per game, and threw in 2.3 interceptions per contest for good measure.

Kenneth Omeruo, Nigeria (Kasimpasa)

The center back registered an assist and played an all-around game for Nigeria. At 24, he should have plenty of suitors.

Lee Jae-sung, South Korea (Jeonbuk Hyundai)

If the 25-year-old midfielder’s status as the 2017 K-League Most Valuable Player hadn’t already raised some eyebrows, his job patrolling the center of the park certainly did the trick.

Ramin Rezaeian, Iran (Oostende)

The 28-year-old right-sided man can play right back or more advanced. He’s a bit longer-in-the-tooth in terms of prospect, but a club could do worse in adding depth.

Moussa Wagué, Senegal (Eupen)

A 19-year-old right back whose name was already popping up in the rumor mill, he’s going to be carrying even more interest after scoring against Japan.

VIDEO: Ten best goals of the World Cup group stage

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 9:06 PM EDT
We’re sure we’re missing some, and goodness knows we didn’t spend a terrible amount of time determining the order, so feel free to marvel at these 10 beautiful goals of the World Cup group stage and then tell us which ones we missed and which ones we sorted poorly.

We know Jesse Lingard, Adnan Januzaj, and Marcos Rojo won’t be jazzed with their omissions. Who else is missing?

10. Coutinho to Paulinho versus Serbia

9. Cheryshev’s cheeky chop

8. Diego Costa dances his way to glory

7. Golovin’s nasty free kick

6. Cristiano Ronaldo’s nastier free kick

5. Ricardo Quaresma sneaks a snappy goal before halftime

4. Philippe Coutinho‘s beauty against Switzerland

3. Wizardry from the unlikely boot of Nacho

2. Banega to Messi: Touch, touch, boom.

1. Kroos. Few words needed.

Top 20 players of the World Cup group stage

By Nicholas MendolaJun 28, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
Well this isn’t easy, Mr. Editor…

The World Cup group stage is complete, and we saw some outstanding performances from players in Russia.

Harry Kane scored five, one more than Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo. Philippe Coutinho looked like the player Barcelona spent a whole lot of dough for, and Keylor Navas shone in defeat.

But what about the lesser known names? Aleksandr Golovin went from being linked with mid-table Premier League teams to the wish lists of the globe’s top sides. And Hirving “Chucky” Lozano delivered on his next big El Tri thing promise.

It’s safe to say many of these names will make our 20, but we still had a starting point of 33 names even with judicious trimming.

Don’t hate, commentate (in the comment section below).

Tunisia’s Wahbi Khazri celebrates one of his two goals and two assists at the World Cup (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

20. Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia

19. Luka Modric, Croatia

18. Xherdan Shaqiri, Switzerland

17. Yerry Mina, Colombia

16. Kasper Schmeichel, Denmark

15. Viktor Claesson, Sweden

14. Lionel Messi, Argentina

13. Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium

12. Carlos Salcedo, Mexico

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

11. Neymar, Brazil — 5.3 shots per game and a thrilling performance should have him in the Top Three, but his shameful dive zips him back to here at a minimum. Maybe next round, Ney.

10. Ivan Rakitic, Croatia

9. Philippe Coutinho, Brazil

8. Aleksandr Golovin, Russia

7. Jose Gimenez, Uruguay

6. N'Golo Kante, France

5. Eden Hazard, Belgium

4. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

3. Isco, Spain

2. Harry Kane, England

  1. Romelu Lukaku, Belgium

Honorable mention: Wilfred Ndidi, Nigeria; Gen Shoji, Japan; Kieran Trippier, England; Casemiro, Brazil; Thiago Silva, Brazil; Toni Kroos, Germany; Artem Dzyuba, Russia; Hirving Lozano, Mexico; Diego Costa, Spain; Luis Suarez, Uruguay; Diego Godin, Uruguay; Andreas Grandqvist, Sweden; Sardar Azmoun, Iran; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia; David Ospina, Colombia; Cho Hyun-Woo, South Korea; Mohamed Salah, Egypt; Edgar Barcenas, Panama; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Poland; Aaron Mooy, Australia; Kendall Waston, Costa Rica; Salem Al Dawsari, Saudi Arabia; Amine Harit, Morocco; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Iceland; Luis Advincula, Peru; M’Baye Niang, Senegal.