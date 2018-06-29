Fellaini signs new deal to stay at Man United

After months of speculation, Marouane Fellaini has tied himself down to Manchester United, at least for the near future.

Manchester United announced that the Belgian international has signed a new contract through 2020, with an option to extend the deal a further year. It’s unclear whether the deal was agreed prior to the World Cup and just announced now, or whether Fellaini decided this in recent days from Russia.

The news comes following months of rumors that Fellaini would leave Old Trafford this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested after the hiring of Unai Emery was announced.

Marouane Fellaini has signed a new #MUFC contract which runs until June 2020, with the option to extend for a further year. Full details: https://t.co/aC01F3JIDs pic.twitter.com/oFvKHSPxyw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 29, 2018

“I am very happy Marouane is staying with us,” Man United manager Jose Mourinho said in a statement. “I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”

Fellaini has taken a lot of criticism from Manchester United fans over the years but he’s always become a favorite of his managers, including both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho. He’s a bit of an all-around player, a jack of all trades, but his 6’4″ frame and technical ability in midfield make him an attractive prospect to have in a squad, especially if Paul Pogba keeps struggling for Man United.