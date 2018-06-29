Minnesota United’s Collin Martin becomes second openly gay MLS player

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Coinciding with LGBT pride month celebrations across the world, Minnesota United’s Collin Martin made a big announcement that could have positive ramifications across all sports.

In a message posted across his social media platforms, the 23-year-old publicly came out as gay, becoming just the second player in MLS history to do so, following former U.S. Men’s National Team winger Robbie Rogers. Since Rogers retired after last season, Martin is the only publicly gay player in the league.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The announcement comes ahead of Minnesota United celebrating “pride night” in its home match on Friday against FC Dallas.

Tonight my team, @MNUFC , is having their Pride night. It's an important night for me — I'll be announcing that I am an openly gay player in Major League Soccer. #soccerforall pic.twitter.com/cOJQXfrBiv — Collin Martin (@martcw12) June 29, 2018

Since the announcement, Martin has received nothing but praise and support online from fans and teammates alike.

Sending you love and support from D.C., Collin! Have fun tonight! — D.C. United (@dcunited) June 29, 2018

You the man Col! Proud to call you a teammate and friend! Now Let’s go get this W! — Christian Ramirez (@Chris_Ramirez17) June 29, 2018

This is so great, Collin. You've got me crying at my desk before noon – actually that's pretty normal, though. Sending you love & support from DC! — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) June 29, 2018

One love brotha! So happy for you, keep killing it! — Travis Worra (@TravWorra1) June 29, 2018

Awesome. All the best man! — Sacha Kljestan (@SachaKljestan) June 29, 2018

Much respect man!!! — AJ DeLaGarza (@AJD_20) June 29, 2018