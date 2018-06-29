Predicting the World Cup last 16 matches

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the 2018 World Cup group stage now over, we know the last 16 teams standing.

[ MORE: Last 16 schedule, bracket ]

On Saturday the knockout rounds begin and some heavyweight battles will take place over the next few days. France v Argentina. Uruguay v Portugal. England v Colombia.

Bring. It. on.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

With that in mind, we asked our esteemed staff of writers to make their predictions for how the last 16 matches will go.

Below you can find those predictions, and feel free to get involved yourself in the comments section below.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Joe Prince-Wright

Portugal over Uruguay

Argentina over France

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Japan

Spain over Russia

Croatia over Denmark

Sweden over Switzerland

England over Colombia

Nicholas Mendola

Uruguay over Portugal

France over Argentina

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Japan

Spain over Russia

Croatia over Denmark

Switzerland over Sweden

Colombia over England

Kyle Bonn

Portugal over Uruguay

France over Argentina

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Japan

Spain over Russia

Croatia over Denmark

Switzerland over Sweden

England over Colombia

Andy Edwards

France over Argentina

Uruguay over Portugal

Spain over Russia

Croatia over Denmark

Brazil over Mexico

Belgium over Japan

Sweden over Switzerland

England over Colombia

Matt Reed

Spain over Russia

Portugal over Uruguay

France over Argentina

Brazil over Mexico

Croatia over Denmark

Switzerland over Sweden

England over Colombia

Follow @JPW_NBCSports