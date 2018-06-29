Report: Chelsea looking to sign Russian star Golovin

Golovin has been the heartbeat of the Russian attack at the World Cup, surprising many by helping lead the host nation to the Round of 16 with one goal and two assists in Russia’s first two matches, both blowout wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
2 – Aleksandr Golovin is the first Russia 🇷🇺 player to deliver at least 2 assists 🎯 in a single game in the World Cup 🏆 since Aleksandre Zavarov v Belgium in June 1986. Gifts.#WorldCup#RUSKSApic.twitter.com/0sdEOa9U3i
Golovin was rested for Russia’s final group stage match, but is more than likely to return to the lineup against Spain.
Its unclear whether Golovin would join a growing core of attacking midfielders at Chelsea, or whether it would be in replacement of one of Chelsea’s current crop, including the likes of Eden Hazard or Willian.
Multiple reports state that Chelsea rejected a $65.7 million offer on Friday for Willian from Barcelona.
“I’ve never had a perfect game like this before, in my entire career, but I wasn’t saving all the shots by myself today – I thought the other goalkeepers [Kim] Seunggyu and [Kim] Jinhyeon were also giving me a hand.”
Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia (Al-Hilal)
Didn’t see much time on loan at Villarreal this season, but clearly is a player not constrained to playing in his home country. The 26-year-old winger scored, averaged key passes per game, and threw in 2.3 interceptions per contest for good measure.
We’re sure we’re missing some, and goodness knows we didn’t spend a terrible amount of time determining the order, so feel free to marvel at these 10 beautiful goals of the World Cup group stage and then tell us which ones we missed and which ones we sorted poorly.
But what about the lesser known names? Aleksandr Golovin went from being linked with mid-table Premier League teams to the wish lists of the globe’s top sides. And Hirving “Chucky” Lozano delivered on his next big El Tri thing promise.
It’s safe to say many of these names will make our 20, but we still had a starting point of 33 names even with judicious trimming.
But with a World Cup Final rematch out of the picture, as well as Germany-Brazil, which matches do we most want to see in the quarters, semis, or final?
5) Belgium vs. Brazil, July 6 quarterfinal, Kazan
This one is strictly for entertainment’s sake, and we could also include France vs. Brazil. The free-flowing attacks squaring up with rock-solid defense corps is an A-plus in a neutral’s book.
4) Argentina vs. Brazil, July 10 semifinal, St. Petersburg
Should Messi and Co. handle France and then either Uruguay or Portugal, the Argentine side could meet a side it took just one point from in qualifying. It’s more than Neymar vs. Messi, but that storyline sure doesn’t hurt anything.
3) France vs. Spain, July 15 final, Moscow
Self-explanatory, really, but there’s no limit to the fun which would meet a pair of European monsters in Russia.
2) England vs. France, July 15 final, Moscow
The pressure that would sit on the shoulders of England in a final would be a lot regardless of its opponent, but there’s something about a channel-crossing final that would carry a wealth of added drama (yes, even for a final).
1) Portugal vs. Argentina, July 6 quarterfinal, Nizhny Novgorod
You can say this is easy pickings, low hanging fruit, but ask the average sports fan whether they want to watch the final or Messi vs. Ronaldo in a quarter. We bet you know 90 percent of their answers…