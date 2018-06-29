Report: Chelsea looking to sign Russian star Golovin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The star of Russia’s Worpd Cup side could be heading to the Premier League.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Chelsea has opened discussions to sign CSKA Moscow’s Aleksandr Golovin, with the transfer fee hovering around $35.5 million.

Golovin has been the heartbeat of the Russian attack at the World Cup, surprising many by helping lead the host nation to the Round of 16 with one goal and two assists in Russia’s first two matches, both blowout wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

2 – Aleksandr Golovin is the first Russia 🇷🇺 player to deliver at least 2 assists 🎯 in a single game in the World Cup 🏆 since Aleksandre Zavarov v Belgium in June 1986. Gifts.#WorldCup #RUSKSA pic.twitter.com/0sdEOa9U3i — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 14, 2018

Golovin was rested for Russia’s final group stage match, but is more than likely to return to the lineup against Spain.

Its unclear whether Golovin would join a growing core of attacking midfielders at Chelsea, or whether it would be in replacement of one of Chelsea’s current crop, including the likes of Eden Hazard or Willian.

Multiple reports state that Chelsea rejected a $65.7 million offer on Friday for Willian from Barcelona.