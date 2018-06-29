More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Sounders make Raul Ruidiaz signing official

By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
It’s been a season from hell for the Seattle Sounders, as they’ve been without the likes of Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Roman Torres, Osvaldo Alonso and Victor Rodriguez — six players who’ll take home a combined $5.8 million in 2018 — for 50 of a possible 84 appearances this season.

It’s little wonder they’ve won just 12 points from their first 14 games and find themselves with yet another massive mountain to climb in order to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs, given their seemingly never-ending injury crisis (Morris is out for the year with a torn ACL; Rodriguez and Torres have made just four and five appearances, respectively; and Dempsey and Lodeiro have combined for just two goals and three assists) and availability lost due to international call-ups (Torres, when not injured, as well as Gustav Svensson).

Chief among their problems? They’ve scored just 11 goals in 14 games — eight fewer than any other team in MLS. When Morris went down in late February and it became clear that Rodriguez might never be reliably fit, general manager Garth Lagerwey’s top task became exceedingly clear: sign a star striker who’ll have the kind of immediate, overwhelming impact that Obafemi Martins had upon his arrival in 2013.

Enter: Raul Ruidiaz, who’s 27 years old, fresh off a trip to the World Cup with Peru (31 career caps) and back-to-back 20-goal seasons for Liga MX side Morelia. Seattle will reportedly pay a hefty transfer fee in exchange for Ruidiaz’s services.

Ruidiaz moved to Mexico, where he scored 40 goals in two seasons and won back-to-back scoring titles, in the summer of 2016.

The gap between Seattle, who currently sit 10th in the Western Conference, and the sixth-place Vancouver Whitecaps is 11 points.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 6

By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Layla Anna-Lee has a new show and, well, it’s unbiased. At least occasionally…

In the sixth episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla looks at Lionel Messi’s new role, Germany’s embarrassing exit, how England’s plan worked perfectly, and much more.

There will be plenty more to come over the next two weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the first episode in full.

2018 World Cup Best XI (so far)

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2018, 5:28 PM EDT
With 48 of 64 games played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a look at the brightest stars of the group stage…

GK — Cho Hyun-woo — Only Guillermo Ochoa (17) made more saves than Cho (12), who made six in South Korea’s 2-0 victory over Germany — the majority in spectacular fashion — and three each in disappointing defeats to Mexico and Sweden. The Taegeuk Warriors weren’t knocked out due to any shortcomings in goal.

DF — Andreas Granqvist — Sweden conceded just two goals in three games against Germany, Mexico and South Korea, and their 33-year-old captain has been a massive part of the why and the how.

DF — Yerry Mina — Mina’s been solid in defense for Colombia, but he’s done the majority of his damage at the other end of the field. Two goals in two games played, and they were both game-winners.

DF — Jose Gimenez — No one has more interceptions (11) and only seven players have won more tackles (6) than the 23-year-old Uruguayan, who just edges out his steady-as-ever partner — for club and country — Diego Godin.

MF — Viktor Claesson — Two assists and six key passes in 254 minutes of work. For all the talk about the tough-nosed, dogged defense — and rightly so — Claesson has been at the center of everything going forward.

MF — Luka Modric — He’s been one of the three best midfielders in the world for a half-decade now, and he’s finally getting due credit after playing a massive part in Real Madrid winning three straight Champions League titles, while Croatia are a rare instance of a national team’s personnel fitting together in every way imaginable.

MF — Philippe Coutinho — With Neymar still working back toward his absolute best — and returning to his diving ways — Coutinho picked up the slack in the goal-scoring and -creating (2 goals, 1 assist) and playmaking departments (10 key passes in three games) during group play.

MF — Kevin De Bruyne — While it felt like De Bruyne didn’t quite put his stamp on Belgium’s dominant victories over Panama and Tunisia — the only games in which he played — the Manchester City man still racked up nine key passes in 180 minutes. His outside-of-the-foot ball to Romelu Lukaku is a strong contended for the pass of the tournament.

FW — Harry Kane — Five goals in 153 minutes — even if two of them were from the penalty spot — is a pretty impressive haul for a 24-year-old making his World Cup debut. England will go as far as Kane’s goals can take them.

FW — Romelu Lukaku — Pretty clearly the most destructive and dominant performer we’ve seen thus far, Lukaku racked up four goals (in just 149 minutes) before suffering a minor ankle injury and sitting out the final group game against England.

FW — Cristiano Ronaldo — Portugal’s leading man opened the tournament with a hat trick in the 3-3 draw with Spain, then followed it up with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win over Morocco.His free kick — the 88th-minute equalizer in the game against Spain — was, and still is, pure art.

FIFA: World Cup video reviews have been 99.3 percent correct

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 29, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) — FIFA says video reviews are “close to perfection” at the first World Cup to use the system, claiming 99.3 percent of “match-changing” plays were called correctly.

Don’t tell that to some of the coaches still angry about a few penalties, fouls or cards that were or weren’t handed out.

The system has had a major impact, with seven penalties awarded using the Video Assistant Referee system. Two goals were given after being initially ruled offside, including one by South Korea that helped to eliminate world champion Germany.

FIFA’s referee committee head Pierluigi Collina claimed Friday that 99.3 percent of “match-changing” decisions were called correctly at the World Cup — “very, very close to perfection” — based on assessments by him and other senior ex-referees. Without VAR, the figure would be 95 percent, Collina said.

That missing 0.7 percent in Collina’s statistic is still bitterly contentious.

Serbia’s coach suggested a referee should be sent to a war-crimes tribunal when his team didn’t get a penalty after two Swiss defenders appeared to hold Aleksandar Mitrovic in the penalty area . English media complained about Tunisian defenders grappling with England striker Harry Kane.

Collina didn’t address those plays directly, but suggested they prompted a warning to referees to be stricter about holding in the penalty area.

“I think you might have appreciated that at a certain point of the group phase there were some incidents which suddenly disappeared,” he said. “We had some holdings and they almost disappeared, but if they continued they were punished with the corresponding decision.”

That’s an example of the refereeing system being “fine-tuned,” Collina said.

VAR means players and viewers expect more from referees. FIFA’s head of refereeing Massimo Busacca expressed frustration about the interest in errors. “Today you are asking to be God, perfect,” he said. “Who is perfect in this life?”

On the whole, FIFA views VAR’s rollout as a success.

Before the World Cup, there were concerns about referees who hadn’t used the system before, about slower games and pedantic rulings on minor fouls. However, FIFA says the ball has been in play for longer than at the last World Cup and total fouls are down through 48 games.

The VAR crews, wearing full referee kit in a darkened room on the outskirts of Moscow, are urged to view incidents at normal speed so they aren’t too harsh on slight contact between players. They can use slow-motion to find the point of contact, but normal speed to decide how serious it was.

“Everything with slow-mo or super slow-mo seems bigger, seems tougher, seems more deliberate,” Collina said. “Football is a sport where contact doesn’t mean a foul.”

The VAR crews have examined 335 incidents — 6.9 per game — including all the goals, but flagged only 17 for formal review. Fourteen decisions were changed and three were upheld.

Collina said he hopes for VAR discussions between referees and the control room to be part of TV broadcasts in future. However, FIFA’s deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban immediately pushed back against that idea, saying the mix of languages at the World Cup could make it “impossible” for broadcasters.

The more VAR is used, the more players demand it. Players and coaches are constantly drawing a TV screen with their fingers at this World Cup, but Collina said referees should only book players if it’s meant to be “disrespectful.”

Referees themselves aren’t allowed to speak with reporters, but FIFA says they welcome VAR.

“In some situations, I prayed a lot when something occurred. I said ‘My God, what happened?’ And then, at the end I was lucky in very difficult circumstances. Sometimes I decided without seeing, only made an interpretation from distance,” said Busacca, who had a long refereeing career including two World Cups.

“What we want to give to the referees is this big opportunity not to be lucky.”

Orlando City hires USL title-winning coach O’Connor

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 29, 2018, 3:08 PM EDT
Orlando City hasn’t had to look far for its newest head coach.

Orlando City SC fans will recognize the name, as the club confirmed today it has hired James O’Connor to be the team’s new head coach. O’Connor played for Orlando City from 2012 through the middle of 2014, when he became head coach for Louisville City – which at the time shared ownership with Orlando City.

Since 2014, O’Connor has been the architect for everything Louisville City has achieved on the field, and a lot off of it too. O’Connor led Louisville City to the USL Eastern Conference finals three-straight years, finally breaking through in 2017 and watching as Louisville City won the USL title on home ground.

O’Connor also had a big impact in the club securing a soccer-specific stadium at a near-downtown location, including being involved in some discussions over the stadium’s design.

“James was our top target going into the coaching search. He has proven himself a consistent winner as both a player and coach at the USL level, and now is extremely eager to prove himself in MLS,” Orlando City general manager Niki Budalic said in a statement. “James is very aware of the winning culture we have built in Orlando and what it will take to uphold that tradition in both the short- and long-term. We couldn’t be more excited for him to get started.”

According to reports, O’Connor was a candidate for the Portland Timbers’ gig last offseason, one that eventually went to Giovani Savarese, but it appeared to be only a matter of time for O’Connor before he got his MLS chance.

O’Connor took Louisville City to new heights this season, as the club defeated the New England Revolution in the U.S. Open Cup, securing the club’s first win over MLS competition in a competitive match.

In O’Connor, Orlando City is getting a manager who seems to know all the right buttons to push, and one who will likely quickly win over the hearts of his players. In Louisville, his players adore him and appear to be willing to run through walls for the man.

The big question for Orlando is how much time O’Connor will be given. Jason Kreis lasted less than two years, and only had one full season with the club, while first coach Adrian Heath was also fired midway through his second season.

If O’Connor is given time, as Savarese has been given so far in Portland, we could potentially see results. If O’Connor has a full offseason to bring in new players and freshen up the squad, we could see even more of what O’Connor can do with a bigger budget.