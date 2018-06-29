Spain coach Hierro backs de Gea

Fernando Hierro has made it clear who he thinks will be starting in goal for La Furia Roja.
The interim Spanish National Team coach shut down rumors and whispers that he was considering a goalkeeper change for the knockout stage of the World Cup, saying in an interview on Spanish station RNE that David De Gea will start the next match against Russia. De Gea has made some uncharacteristic errors during the tournament, including on Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal in Spain’s wild 3-3 draw with Portugal in the opening match of Group B.
“Yes, he will play,” Hierro said, referring to De Gea.
De Gea also allowed two goals to Morocco, which saw Spain rescue a point in second half stoppage time thanks to Iago Aspas.
The 27-year-old de Gea has been in sparkling form in the past for both Spain and Manchester United, but there were whispers after his performance in the group stage that he could have been replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga or Pepe Reina.
Now, it seems that Hierro trusts in de Gea, which could bode well for the future for both Spain and Man United.
MADRID (AP) A Spanish judge has ruled former president of Barcelona Football Club Sandro Rosell to stand trial on charges of money laundering involving the sale of television rights for Brazil matches.
Investigative judge Carmen Lamela issued a ruling on Friday that Rosell, his wife, and four more individuals will stand trial at a date yet to be set on charges of money laundering and forming part of a criminal organization.
Lamela conludes there is evidence that Rosell and the others misappropriated money coming from the sale of television rights for matches featuring Brazil, and from a sponsorship contract between Nike and Brazil.
The judge says Rosell and his wife are suspected of having laundered nearly 15 million euros ($17 million) from the TV deals and another five million euros ($5.8 million) from the Nike contract.
Rosell, a former Nike executive in Brazil who presided over Barcelona from 2010-14, has been in custody since his arrest last year.
In a separate case in Spain, Rosell is going to stand trial for fraud and corruption charges involving the transfer of striker Neymar from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013.
Rosell has denied any wrongdoing.
Coinciding with LGBT pride month celebrations across the world, Minnesota United’s Collin Martin made a big announcement that could have positive ramifications across all sports.
In a message posted across his social media platforms, the 23-year-old publicly came out as gay, becoming just the second player in MLS history to do so, following former U.S. Men’s National Team winger Robbie Rogers. Since Rogers retired after last season, Martin is the only publicly gay player in the league.
The announcement comes ahead of Minnesota United celebrating “pride night” in its home match on Friday against FC Dallas.
Since the announcement, Martin has received nothing but praise and support online from fans and teammates alike.
With the 2018 World Cup group stage now over, we know the last 16 teams standing.
On Saturday the knockout rounds begin and some heavyweight battles will take place over the next few days. France v Argentina. Uruguay v Portugal. England v Colombia.
Bring. It. on.
With that in mind, we asked our esteemed staff of writers to make their predictions for how the last 16 matches will go.
Below you can find those predictions, and feel free to get involved yourself in the comments section below.
Joe Prince-Wright
Portugal over Uruguay
Argentina over France
Brazil over Mexico
Belgium over Japan
Spain over Russia
Croatia over Denmark
Sweden over Switzerland
England over Colombia
Nicholas Mendola
Uruguay over Portugal
France over Argentina
Brazil over Mexico
Belgium over Japan
Spain over Russia
Croatia over Denmark
Switzerland over Sweden
Colombia over England
Kyle Bonn
Portugal over Uruguay
France over Argentina
Brazil over Mexico
Belgium over Japan
Spain over Russia
Croatia over Denmark
Switzerland over Sweden
England over Colombia
Andy Edwards
France over Argentina
Uruguay over Portugal
Spain over Russia
Croatia over Denmark
Brazil over Mexico
Belgium over Japan
Sweden over Switzerland
England over Colombia
Matt Reed
Spain over Russia
Portugal over Uruguay
France over Argentina
Brazil over Mexico
Croatia over Denmark
Switzerland over Sweden
England over Colombia
After months of speculation, Marouane Fellaini has tied himself down to Manchester United, at least for the near future.
Manchester United announced that the Belgian international has signed a new contract through 2020, with an option to extend the deal a further year. It’s unclear whether the deal was agreed prior to the World Cup and just announced now, or whether Fellaini decided this in recent days from Russia.
The news comes following months of rumors that Fellaini would leave Old Trafford this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested after the hiring of Unai Emery was announced.
“I am very happy Marouane is staying with us,” Man United manager Jose Mourinho said in a statement. “I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract.”
Fellaini has taken a lot of criticism from Manchester United fans over the years but he’s always become a favorite of his managers, including both Louis Van Gaal and Mourinho. He’s a bit of an all-around player, a jack of all trades, but his 6’4″ frame and technical ability in midfield make him an attractive prospect to have in a squad, especially if Paul Pogba keeps struggling for Man United.