More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Round of 16: A look at the top storylines ahead in the 2018 World Cup

By Daniel KarellJun 30, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After 48 games, 122 goals and boat-loads of drama, we’ve made it to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.

Of the 16 remaining nations, some have seen their stock rise and surprise many to make it to the next round, while others lived up to expectations – even if just barely – to make it out of the group stage.

Regardless of previous performance, it’s a fresh slate for the remaining nations, but now it’s win or go home. Every game is a final, the pressure is raised, and teams will leave everything on the line.

Let’s take a deeper look at the upcoming Round of 16 matches, and their top storylines:

France vs. Argentina, 10:00 a.m., Kazan

The knockout stage kicks off with a match that on paper is worthy of a World Cup final. Lionel Messi and co. take on Les Bleus featuring Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

But while both teams are in this round, neither has really lived up to expectations. France barely edged Australia and Peru and then tied Denmark, while Argentina needed heroics from Messi and Marcos Rojo to arrive in the second stage.

It all leads to this crucial match, which could see Argentina’s shaky defense implode once again. It’s perhaps best summed up by Argentine newspaper Diario Ole and French sports giant L’Equipe with opposing covers. “He (Messi) will pass (to the next round) by Ole and “he will not pass” by L’Equipe.

Uruguay vs. Portugal, 2:00 p.m., Sochi

On paper, it’s a battle of Luis Suarez vs. Cristiano Ronaldo, but in reality, this game will be determined by two teams who are much more comfortable while their opponent has the ball, preferring to counter at pace and take advantage of set piece opportunities.

With both teams content to sit and defend patiently, it will be interesting to see how this game pans out. Does Uruguay take the initiative, like they did against Saudi Arabia? Or does Portugal string 10 or more passes together before finding Ronaldo in the middle or Quaresma on the wing.

Spain vs. Russia, 10:00 a.m., Sunday, Moscow (Luzhniki)

The host nation surprised many with eight goals in its first two games to ensure a place in the knockout stage, but now Russia faces its biggest test against Spain.

La Furia Roja hasn’t been at top form in Russia, with Iago Aspas saving Spain in its last match against Morocco with a draw to ensure qualification to the next round. A defeat coupled with an Iran win would have sent Spain home.

That being said, even with an interim manager (Fernando Hierro) in charge, Spain should have enough talent to find a couple of goals and take care of business. But Russia will leave with its head held high.

Croatia vs. Denmark, 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Nizhny Novgorod

The Vatreni have been one of the star nations of the tournament, winning all three matches pretty comfortably and cruising into the knockout round.

Croatia now faces a fellow European opponent with a singular star in Christian Eriksen, and should Croatia mark him out of the game, it’s tough to see Nicolai Jorgensen and Yussuf Poulsen creating chances for themselves. Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic will meanwhile run the show for Croatia in midfield.

Brazil vs. Mexico, 10:00 a.m., Monday, Samara

It’s the big one.

After two games, Mexico looked like a lock to win its group, but a 3-0 drubbing to Sweden put Mexico on the verge of missing the knockout round all together, and they needed a prayer and two goals from South Korea to get over the line past Germany.

Regardless, if Mexico wants to play in El Quinto Partido (the fifth game), they’ll have to go through Brazil like everyone predicted.

And it’s possible! Brazil hasn’t truly convinced media and fans alike so far at the World Cup, and with Neymar’s antics and tears at the end of the match against Costa Rica, the pressure to win could be getting to him. Meanwhile, Brazil is without Dani Alves and could be without Marcelo, leaving them a bit limited at wing back, an area that Mexico could exploit.

Belgium vs. Japan, 2:00 p.m., Monday, Rostov

After crashing out in the World Cup quarterfinals in Brazil 2014, Belgium looks like the real deal now. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are in fine form and with other stars such as Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen all playing their roles, it will be difficult to see the Red Devils not getting past Japan.

But the Blue Samurai have been a joy to watch at the World Cup, and even though they edged out Senegal on fair play points, they have shown they’ll give anyone a game.

Sweden vs. Switzerland, 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, St. Petersburg

Like Uruguay, no one defends better to spring a counter attack and win 1-0 better than Sweden. The Scandinavians used their physicality and brute strength – and some clinical finishing – to take down both Mexico and South Korea, while nearly taking a point off Germany.

The game plan is simple and Sweden appear to be able to execute it.

So can Switzerland, made up of a diverse squad filled with creative players, be able to break them down? It will be up to the diminutive but fun Xherdan Shaqiri to find the spaces between defense and midfield, threading passes to Blerim Dzemaili and Haris Seferovic.

Colombia vs. England, 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, Moscow (Spartak)

The one big question ahead of this game could determine its outcome. Is James Rodriguez available to play?

The BBC reported that the Bayern Munich midfielder was to undergo an MRI this weekend to determine the severity of his ongoing calf injury, and if Rodriguez, who was substituted off in the first half of Colombia’s game against Senegal, can’t play, Colombia will be at a severe disadvantage. Juan Fernando Quintero is a brilliant player, but Rodriguez is the heart and soul of this team, and without him, Radamel Falcao may be running circles, waiting for good service into the box.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate quietly has England in a fantastic place to make a deep run, should the Three Lions get past Colombia first.

England has looked decent, and certainly clinical at times, though a reserve England lineup couldn’t stand up to a changed Belgium squad last time around. But with Harry Kane on the field, who has scored five goals at this tournament in two games, England always has a chance. Let’s see if the Three Lions can exceed expectations and move on to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Egypt’s Salah greets fans who turned up at his doorstep

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

CAIRO (AP) Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s beloved striker, greeted an adoring crowd who turned up at his doorstep after his Cairo address was leaked on Facebook.

[ MORE: FIFA to review fair-play tiebreaker, unlikely to change ]

According to media reports, the Muslim world’s most popular soccer player showed no sign of anger as he received fans Thursday night, posing for photos and signing autographs. Dozens of fans showed up shortly after his arrival with Egypt’s national team following a disappointing World Cup showing.

Egypt lost all three of its matches in the World Cup against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Salah missed the opening match with Uruguay because of a shoulder injury. He scored two goals in the matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, fans gathered again at the Cairo airport to greet the 26-year-old Salah before he set off for Lebanon with his wife.

Modric “from another planet, comes here to play with mortals”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Luka Modric comes “from a different planet … to play football with us mortals here,” says Ivan Rakitic, who alongside his El Clasico rival has helped Croatia to the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: 2018 World Cup Best XI (so far) ]

Rakitic has been fortunate enough to play alongside Modric for the national team the last 11 years, as well as the legendary and transcendent Andres Iniesta since moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2014. A student of the game and a willing product of his environment, Rakitic has soaked up every last bit of knowledge and makes little effort to contain his admiration for his teammates and friends — quotes from the AP:

“It seems like both of them are from a different planet and they came to play football with us mortals here. Both of them are among the best players ever in their positions.

“If I created a football team, I would have both of them in my team. I can thank God to have the opportunity to play with both of them.”

[ MORE: Predicting the round of 16 ]

Ahead of Sunday’s round-of-16 clash with Denmark, Rakitic even went so far as to dub Modric the best-ever Croatian footballer:

“If Robert Prosinecki said that, it has to be true because nobody knows about football more than Prosinecki. And I would agree with him completely. Not only that Luka is the best player ever, but he is a great person, a leader and we are following him.”

With Modric and Rakitic leading the way, controlling and dictating anything and everything from the center of midfield, Croatia were arguably the most impressive side during the group stage and have positioned themselves — thanks to some favorable alignment on their half of the knockout bracket — for a potential run to the last four (or two) in Russia.

FIFA to review fair-play tiebreaker, but unlikely to change

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
Associated PressJun 29, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
2 Comments

MOSCOW (AP) — FIFA plans to review a rule that resulted in Senegal being eliminated from the World Cup because it had more yellow cards than Japan, but is unlikely to remove the measure.

[ MORE: 2018 World Cup Best XI (so far) ]

“We will review after this World Cup, we will see what the feedback and the situation is,” FIFA’s competition director Colin Smith said Friday, “but as it currently stands we don’t see any need to change.”

The rule, in use for the first time at the World Cup, caused a stir when the last games in Group H were being played simultaneously and it became obvious it would be needed as a tiebreaker between two teams finishing equal in every other way.

Japan barely attacked in the end of its 1-0 loss to Poland — preferring instead to take a safety first approach against a team that was already out of contention — because it was due to qualify on its disciplinary record ahead of Senegal. At the time, Senegal was losing 1-0 to Colombia, which jumped from third spot to top of the group.

Previously the situation would have been resolved with the drawing of lots, which would have meant that during the game, no team would have been assured of going through in the same circumstances.

[ MORE: Predicting the round of 16 ]

“What we want to avoid is the drawing of lots. We believe that teams should go forward on their performance and what happens on the pitch, not in a draw bowl,” Smith said. “The preference is that slots and teams advancing is on the basis of goals and results and there’s clear winners.” He said the ‘fair play’ rule was clear to all teams.

Smith added that FIFA had no complaint about England’s 1-0 loss to Belgium on Thursday, which was widely likened to a friendly game because of the combined 17 changes to the starting lineups and perceived lack of attacking intent. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages, and the losing team could face lower-ranked opponents in subsequent rounds.

“Fans who have paid money” deserve to see competitive games, Smith said, but he added that he Adnan Januzaj’s curling shot for Belgium’s goal showed the game was indeed competitive.

“If Belgium didn’t want to win, they obviously forgot to tell the goalscorer,” Smith said, “Because it was a cracker.”

Sounders make Raul Ruidiaz signing official

Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s been a season from hell for the Seattle Sounders, as they’ve been without the likes of Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey, Roman Torres, Osvaldo Alonso and Victor Rodriguez — six players who’ll take home a combined $5.8 million in 2018 — for 50 of a possible 84 appearances this season.

[ MORE: Orlando City hires USL title-winning coach James O’Connor ]

It’s little wonder they’ve won just 12 points from their first 14 games and find themselves with yet another massive mountain to climb in order to reach the MLS Cup Playoffs, given their seemingly never-ending injury crisis (Morris is out for the year with a torn ACL; Rodriguez and Torres have made just four and five appearances, respectively; and Dempsey and Lodeiro have combined for just two goals and three assists) and availability lost due to international call-ups (Torres, when not injured, as well as Gustav Svensson).

Chief among their problems? They’ve scored just 11 goals in 14 games — eight fewer than any other team in MLS. When Morris went down in late February and it became clear that Rodriguez might never be reliably fit, general manager Garth Lagerwey’s top task became exceedingly clear: sign a star striker who’ll have the kind of immediate, overwhelming impact that Obafemi Martins had upon his arrival in 2013.

[ MORE: Zlatan, Valeri, Almiron headline 2018 MLS All-Star squad ]

Enter: Raul Ruidiaz, who’s 27 years old, fresh off a trip to the World Cup with Peru (31 career caps) and back-to-back 20-goal seasons for Liga MX side Morelia. Seattle will reportedly pay a hefty transfer fee in exchange for Ruidiaz’s services.

Ruidiaz moved to Mexico, where he scored 40 goals in two seasons and won back-to-back scoring titles, in the summer of 2016.

The gap between Seattle, who currently sit 10th in the Western Conference, and the sixth-place Vancouver Whitecaps is 11 points.