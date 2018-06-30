More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

The 2 Robbies: Mbappe on fire as France advance to QF

By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle give their take on a fantastic start to the round of 16 at World Cup 2018, look back at a brilliant group stage, and preview the other knockout stage games still to come.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Timbers get 1st win in Seattle, extend unbeaten run to 10

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SEATTLE (AP) — Larrys Mabiala scored off of two corner kicks, the second the winner in the 74th minute, in the Portland Timbers’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Samuel Armenteros also scored, and Diego Valeri assisted on all three goals to help the Timbers (7-3-5) extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games (7-0-3). That is the longest unbeaten run in MLS this season. Portland’s last loss was at Orlando on April 8.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ] 

Mabiala put Portland up 1-0 in the 48th minute when he headed in a Valeri corner kick that came from the attacking right side. His winning goal came on a corner from the right. Mabiala has four goals for the year.

Armenteros scored in the 57th minute on a long through ball from Valeri. That was his fourth goal of the year.

The Sounders (3-9-3) came from behind twice to tie it.

Victor Rodriguez made it 1-1 when he ran onto a cross from Nicolas Lodeiro and headed it past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 60th minute for his first of the year. In the 68th, Chad Marshall made it 2-2 when he headed in Lodeiro’s corner kick for his first.

Uruguay: Cavani injury a ‘worry’; France ‘won’t be easy’

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Edinson Cavani was the star of Uruguay’s 2-1 victory over Portugal in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup on Saturday, but his two goals didn’t come without a price — a hamstring injury suffered late in the second half.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Cristiano Ronaldo offered Cavani a bit of assistance — largely in the essence of time — as he left the field with his side ahead in the 74th minute. According to head coach Oscar Tabarez, it is yet unknown how severe the injury is — and whether or not it will keep him out of Friday’s quarterfinal clash with France — but “[they] are worried.” — quotes from the BBC:

“Yes, he was injured and he felt pain. I haven’t spoken to the medical team because the match has only just finished. We don’t have a lot of time to recover. Right now, we are only worried, but we don’t know how serious the injury really is.

As for the rest of Saturday’s game, the 71-year-old was extremely pleased by yet another of his side’s resolute, organized defensive performances. Portugal had 67 percent of possession and created 20 shots (to Uruguay’s five), but the quality of chances allowed was patently, and characteristically, low.

“It was difficult, Portugal were constantly in our area. Today it was a mistake that led to the equalizer, but we have a very strong team. We have had to sustain an injury and see how that resolves.”

“We were not that far away from a very different result. Up to yesterday people were saying, ‘Well, we won the group phase but the group was easy.’ I don’t think Portugal was easy and what lies ahead won’t be easy.”

Portugal manger on Ronaldo’s future: ‘He still has a lot to give’

AP Photo/Andre Penner
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2018, 5:41 PM EDT
2 Comments

As soon as the final whistle blew on Portugal’s 2-1 defeat to Uruguay in the 2018 World Cup round of 16, it was the question on everyone’s mind — as it was for Lionel Messi when Argentina lost to France earlier on Saturday — was that the last time we’ll see Cristiano Ronaldo play at the World Cup? What about for his country, period?

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Predictably, Portugal manger Fernando Santos not only hopes it won’t be Ronaldo’s last World Cup/international appearance, but he’s admittedly desperate to keep the 33-year-old a part of the national team setup — quotes from the BBC:

“He still has a lot to give to football. There is a tournament in September and we hope Cristiano will be with us to help the players grow.”

“We hope he will be there with us, of course, to help the younger ones to grow. We have a team with many young players and it’s important to have a captain. He’s always there for us.”

“Congratulations to Uruguay. It’s very sad for Portugal, though. There’s a real sadness in the dressing room that we weren’t able to make it through for them. In football, there are no moral victories and I would have preferred to play worse and win the match. But I do feel that the second half was very good from us, in terms of desire and our determination to score. We tried our best and we played a good game, I think. But you always want to win, and we lost, so well done to Uruguay for making it through.”

The “tournament in September” to which Santos is referring is the UEFA Nations League, a brand new competition which will replace a vast majority of between-tournament friendlies and provide national teams a competitive environment to sharpen themselves ahead of the 2020 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup, and beyond.

Having already been crowned a champion of Europe — three seasons straight with Real Madrid at the club level, and again with Portugal in 2016 at the international level — will the chance to defend Portugal’s crown serve as motivation enough to attempt another run at the World Cup in Qatar? As Santos also points out, Portugal have a wave of young talent ready — waiting — to break through, and while he’s stood in the way of some of it — as much as an all-time great can do — his presence and wisdom could prove invaluable over the next 12, 24, or perhaps 48 months.

Cavani scores twice, Uruguay top Portugal to reach QF

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
4 Comments

Edinson Cavani’s time to be the star — whether for club or country — has been a long time coming and finally arrived on Saturday, as his two goals propelled Uruguay past Portugal and into the quarterfinals, for the second time in three tournaments, at the 2018 World Cup.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Having been overshadowed by the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain, and long played second fiddle to Luis Suarez for Uruguay, Cavani’s brace went a long way toward dispelling notion that he’s not a “big-game player” — for one day, at least.

It was Cavani and Suarez who threatened the Portuguese defense all day long, and it was Cavani and Suarez (and Cavani, in that order) who combined brilliantly for the game’s opening goal in the 7th minute.

Cavani played a 55-yard diagonal ball to Suarez, near the top of the penalty area, and — here’s the important part — continued his run afterwards. As if he’d been forgotten about since he took up a wide midfield spot on the field, the Paris Saint-German man was allowed to drift centrally and into the box before peeling away from the nearest defender just as Suarez dropped his cross on a dime, and the header was elementary.

Suarez forced Rui Patricio into a diving save in the 21 minute. After winning the free kick 30 yards from goal, Suarez drilled the dead-ball restart low, bouncing it through the wall and just inside Patricio’s left-hand post, but the Wolverhampton Wanderers man (signed this summer) came saw it the whole way.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Either side of Suarez’s chance, it was all Portugal — from possession, to meaningful possession and scoring chances — and finally, after trailing for nearly 50 minutes, they were level after 55 minutes, thanks to Pepe’s unmarked header from Raphael Guerreiro’s corner kick.

The 1-1 scoreline wouldn’t last long, though, as Cavani scored his second of the day in stunning fashion — a perfectly placed curler from the edge of the penalty area to restore Uruguay’s lead just seven minutes later. Fernando Muslera played the ball long, it fell to Rodrigo Bentancur, and Bentancur slotted a deftly weighted ball to Cavani on the left. His finish, exquisite as could be, snuck inside the far post. It was a direct passage of play, but it was decisive and deadly.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Up next for Uruguay will be a quarterfinals clash with France, one of the tournament’s most popular favorites. Les Bleus knocked off Argentina, in a 4-3 thriller, in the day’s first round-of-16 fixture.