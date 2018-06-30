Tim Weah has sights on being USMNT’s first Ballon d’Or winner

There’s no doubting the potential in some of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next generation of stars, but one in particular has his sights set on one of the biggest awards in global soccer.

Tim Weah has quickly burst onto the national team scene at the age of 18, and his standing with French giants Paris Saint-Germain has made him even more of a household name.

The former New York Red Bulls academy attacker has hopes of taking home a Ballon d’Or someday though, something that his father, George, managed to do back in the mid-1990s.

“With my father being the first African player to win the Ballon d’Or, it has pushed the bar really high,” Weah told PSG’s official website. “However, the sky is the limit for me — I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to.

“Once I work hard, and that is my goal, to potentially be the first American Ballon d’Or winner. People might say, he is just talking. At the end of the day, though, it is about me putting in the work at training and on the field.

“Also, I feel that as I am getting older, my level of play is really developing. Now that I am with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, I see what they do at training and I see what they are doing in games — I just try to add that to my game and go out there and show what I can do.”

Liberia’s George Weah made African history when he won the Ballon d’Or in 1995, becoming the first player of African descent to hoist the individual honor when he edged out Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann.

Now, his son, Tim, hopes to follow in the former player’s footsteps and deliver a similar first for the USMNT, which has never a male Ballon d’Or winner.

Five female players from the U.S. have taken home World Player of the Year honors in the past, giving Weah something significant to shoot for on the men’s side of the game.