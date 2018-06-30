More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
John Walton/PA via AP

Transfer rumor roundup: Barcelona sizing up Willian bid and more

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the day’s biggest transfer stories, including a pair of well-known attacking players possible on the move.

Barcelona’s embarrassment of riches up front is immense, but the Spanish giants could be on the move for another star attacker this summer after missing out on Antoine Griezmann.

Various outlets are reporting that the reigning La Liga champions are prepared to make a bid for Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian.

The veteran attacker has drawn significant interest from Manchester United as well, with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho looking to bring Willian to Old Trafford ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Willian has spent five seasons at Chelsea, scoring 44 goals in all competitions for the club, while helping the Blues to two Premier League titles.

A second PL side could make an approach for Lyon star Nabil Fekir, after Liverpool’s failed attempt to sign the French international.

Le Progres is reporting that Manchester United is prepping to swoop in and sign the Les Blues attacker, who has quickly become one of the hottest targets in Ligue 1.

Fekir is currently with France at the World Cup, after recording a career-high 23 goals in all competitions last season at the Groupama Stadium.

The Blues are hot on the trail of Russia forward Aleksandr Golovin, who currently plays at CSKA Moscow.

Chelsea’s interest in Golovin has really spiked since the start of the World Cup, and now owner Roman Abramovich’s relationship with CSKA could make all the difference in the club signing Golovin.

Tim Weah has sights on being USMNT’s first Ballon d’Or winner

Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 1:08 PM EDT
There’s no doubting the potential in some of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s next generation of stars, but one in particular has his sights set on one of the biggest awards in global soccer.

Tim Weah has quickly burst onto the national team scene at the age of 18, and his standing with French giants Paris Saint-Germain has made him even more of a household name.

The former New York Red Bulls academy attacker has hopes of taking home a Ballon d’Or someday though, something that his father, George, managed to do back in the mid-1990s.

“With my father being the first African player to win the Ballon d’Or, it has pushed the bar really high,” Weah told PSG’s official website. “However, the sky is the limit for me — I feel like I can do anything I put my mind to.

“Once I work hard, and that is my goal, to potentially be the first American Ballon d’Or winner. People might say, he is just talking. At the end of the day, though, it is about me putting in the work at training and on the field.

“Also, I feel that as I am getting older, my level of play is really developing. Now that I am with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, I see what they do at training and I see what they are doing in games — I just try to add that to my game and go out there and show what I can do.”

Liberia’s George Weah made African history when he won the Ballon d’Or in 1995, becoming the first player of African descent to hoist the individual honor when he edged out Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann.

Now, his son, Tim, hopes to follow in the former player’s footsteps and deliver a similar first for the USMNT, which has never a male Ballon d’Or winner.

Five female players from the U.S. have taken home World Player of the Year honors in the past, giving Weah something significant to shoot for on the men’s side of the game.

France tops Argentina behind Mbappe brilliance

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
2 Comments

La Albiceleste had everything going their way early in the second half, but a quick flip of the switch turned the tides in favor of their European foe.

France topped Argentina, 4-3, in Kazan on Saturday behind a second-half Kylian Mbappe brace.

The Monaco man was dangerous throughout the match, and played an important role in three of the four French goals.

Les Bleus took the lead after 13 minutes when Antoine Griezmann stepped up at the penalty spot and buried the game’s opener.

The chance came just a minute after Mbappe made a striding run through the Argentina backline and was taken down by Marcos Rojo in the area.

With both sides aiming to get ahold of the match before the halftime break, Angel di Maria gave La Albiceleste a moment of brilliance in the 41st minute with a long-range strike that beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The goal is Di Maria’s second-career World Cup finish, after previously scoring in 2014 against Switzerland.

The second half kept the pace at a maximum, with Argentina taking the lead less than three minutes after the halftime whistle.

Lionel Messi gathered the ball after a corner kick, before firing a shot towards a goal that was deflected in by teammate Gabriel Mercado.

That lead was short-lived though, with right back Benjamin Pavard firing a shot into the top-left corner off of a cross from the left wing.

Pavard’s effort was followed by Mbappe scoring his side’s third and fourth goals of the match to restore the France lead.

Second-half substitute Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Argentina with a brilliant near-post header, but it was too late for the CONMEBOL side to complete a comeback,

France will now progress to face the winner of Saturday’s Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal.

Video: Mbappe, Pavard restore France lead

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
And just like that, France is back in front.

Les Bleus have scored three goals in 12 minutes to pull ahead against Argentina, 3-2, behind goals from Benjamin Pavard and Kylian Mbappe.

Pavard netted one of the goals of the tournament, with a slicing volley from the right side of the box into the top-left corner.

Meanwhile, Mbappe weaved his way through the Argentine backline following a failed clearance from the South Americans.

Video: Mercado deflection puts Argentina in front

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Argentina has gone in front against France, 2-1, after Gabriel Mercado’s deflected shot beat Hugo Lloris.

The Albiceleste took the lead three minutes into the second stanza following a free kick, with Lionel Messi’s shot from inside the box finding Mercado, who guided the ball into the near post.