Transfer rumor roundup: Barcelona sizing up Willian bid and more

Pro Soccer Talk takes a look at the day’s biggest transfer stories, including a pair of well-known attacking players possible on the move.

Barcelona’s embarrassment of riches up front is immense, but the Spanish giants could be on the move for another star attacker this summer after missing out on Antoine Griezmann.

Various outlets are reporting that the reigning La Liga champions are prepared to make a bid for Chelsea and Brazil winger Willian.

The veteran attacker has drawn significant interest from Manchester United as well, with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho looking to bring Willian to Old Trafford ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Willian has spent five seasons at Chelsea, scoring 44 goals in all competitions for the club, while helping the Blues to two Premier League titles.

A second PL side could make an approach for Lyon star Nabil Fekir, after Liverpool’s failed attempt to sign the French international.

Le Progres is reporting that Manchester United is prepping to swoop in and sign the Les Blues attacker, who has quickly become one of the hottest targets in Ligue 1.

Fekir is currently with France at the World Cup, after recording a career-high 23 goals in all competitions last season at the Groupama Stadium.

The Blues are hot on the trail of Russia forward Aleksandr Golovin, who currently plays at CSKA Moscow.

Chelsea’s interest in Golovin has really spiked since the start of the World Cup, and now owner Roman Abramovich’s relationship with CSKA could make all the difference in the club signing Golovin.