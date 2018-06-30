Video: Mbappe, Pavard restore France lead

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

La Albiceleste had everything going their way early in the second half, but a quick flip of the switch turned the tides in favor of their European foe.

France topped Argentina, 4-3, in Kazan on Saturday behind a second-half Kylian Mbappe brace.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The Monaco man was dangerous throughout the match, and played an important role in three of the four French goals.

Les Bleus took the lead after 13 minutes when Antoine Griezmann stepped up at the penalty spot and buried the game’s opener.

The chance came just a minute after Mbappe made a striding run through the Argentina backline and was taken down by Marcos Rojo in the area.

#MundialTelemundo @KMbappe es derribado dentro del área por Marcos Rojo ¿Te parece justa la marcación? pic.twitter.com/fKATlwvyDM — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 30, 2018

With both sides aiming to get ahold of the match before the halftime break, Angel di Maria gave La Albiceleste a moment of brilliance in the 41st minute with a long-range strike that beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The goal is Di Maria’s second-career World Cup finish, after previously scoring in 2014 against Switzerland.

The second half kept the pace at a maximum, with Argentina taking the lead less than three minutes after the halftime whistle.

Lionel Messi gathered the ball after a corner kick, before firing a shot towards a goal that was deflected in by teammate Gabriel Mercado.

That lead was short-lived though, with right back Benjamin Pavard firing a shot into the top-left corner off of a cross from the left wing.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Pavard’s effort was followed by Mbappe scoring his side’s third and fourth goals of the match to restore the France lead.

Second-half substitute Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Argentina with a brilliant near-post header, but it was too late for the CONMEBOL side to complete a comeback,

France will now progress to face the winner of Saturday’s Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal.