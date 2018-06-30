More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Video: Mercado deflection puts Argentina in front

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 11:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Argentina has gone in front against France, 2-1, after Gabriel Mercado’s deflected shot beat Hugo Lloris.

The Albiceleste took the lead three minutes into the second stanza following a free kick, with Lionel Messi’s shot from inside the box finding Mercado, who guided the ball into the near post.

France tops Argentina behind Mbappe brilliance

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
1 Comment

La Albiceleste had everything going their way early in the second half, but a quick flip of the switch turned the tides in favor of their European foe.

France topped Argentina, 4-3, in Kazan on Saturday behind a second-half Kylian Mbappe brace.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The Monaco man was dangerous throughout the match, and played an important role in three of the four French goals.

Les Bleus took the lead after 13 minutes when Antoine Griezmann stepped up at the penalty spot and buried the game’s opener.

The chance came just a minute after Mbappe made a striding run through the Argentina backline and was taken down by Marcos Rojo in the area.

With both sides aiming to get ahold of the match before the halftime break, Angel di Maria gave La Albiceleste a moment of brilliance in the 41st minute with a long-range strike that beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The goal is Di Maria’s second-career World Cup finish, after previously scoring in 2014 against Switzerland.

The second half kept the pace at a maximum, with Argentina taking the lead less than three minutes after the halftime whistle.

Lionel Messi gathered the ball after a corner kick, before firing a shot towards a goal that was deflected in by teammate Gabriel Mercado.

That lead was short-lived though, with right back Benjamin Pavard firing a shot into the top-left corner off of a cross from the left wing.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Pavard’s effort was followed by Mbappe scoring his side’s third and fourth goals of the match to restore the France lead.

Second-half substitute Sergio Aguero pulled a goal back in stoppage time for Argentina with a brilliant near-post header, but it was too late for the CONMEBOL side to complete a comeback,

France will now progress to face the winner of Saturday’s Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal.

Video: Mbappe, Pavard restore France lead

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 11:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

And just like that, France is back in front.

Les Bleus have scored three goals in 12 minutes to pull ahead against Argentina, 3-2, behind goals from Benjamin Pavard and Kylian Mbappe.

Pavard netted one of the goals of the tournament, with a slicing volley from the right side of the box into the top-left corner.

Meanwhile, Mbappe weaved his way through the Argentine backline following a failed clearance from the South Americans.

Video: Di Maria smashes Argentina level before halftime

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 10:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Angel di Maria has given Argentina life heading into halftime after blasting a scorcher from distance against France.

The two sides are level at 1-1 at the break, following the Paris Saint-Germain attacker’s strike in the 41st minute.

Following a throw-in, Nicolas Tagliafico centered the ball for Di Maria nearly 30 yards out, before smashing a long-distance shot into the side netting past France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Video: Mbappe burst, Griezmann PK gives France early lead

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Argentina’s hopes of reaching the quarterfinals took a hit early on against France, after Antoine Griezmann converted from the penalty spot on Saturday.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

The Atletico Madrid man scored his second goal of the 2018 World Cup in the 13th minute, following a tremendous individual run from Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

The 19-year-old picked up the ball in his own half of the pitch, before carrying it all the way through the Argentine penalty area and being taken down by Marcos Rojo.