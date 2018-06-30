More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

WATCH: World Cup, Day 16 — France-Argentina kicks off Round of 16

By Matt ReedJun 30, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
16 countries have paved their way into the knockout phase at the 2018 World Cup, but now it’s every team for itself as Saturday kicks off the Round of 16.

A pair of high-profile clashes resumes the tournament, with giants France and Argentina kicking off the action, before Uruguay and Portugal meet later in the day.

Les Bleus enter the weekend having gone unbeaten in their three Group C matches, however, with just three goals scored to this point, France will be looking for Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and the rest of the attack to provide a spark up front.

Meanwhile, Argentina scraped its way through to the knockout rounds after a gutsy effort against Nigeria in their Group D finale.

The Albiceleste have managed to reach at least the quarterfinals in their last three World Cup appearances, and have achieved that feat in all but one tournament since 1986 (Round of 16 in 1994).

In the day’s other matchup, Uruguay boasts the best backline in the competition, after not conceding any goals through group play.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. travel to Sochi in search of becoming the first nation to break down the Uruguayan defense at the World Cup.

2018 World Cup schedule – Saturday, June 30

Round of 16

France vs. Argentina; Kazan — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Uruguay vs. Portugal; Sochi — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

Column: Best-ever World Cup? It is shaping up nicely

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
KAZAN, Russia (AP) Wow. What a start.

If you’re among those who suspect this World Cup has the makings of one of the best ever, the numbers from the just-completed group stage of the football showcase suggest you may be right. Aside from a few snoozers, the essential ingredient for engrossing sporting spectacle – uncertainty – triumphed.

Games were tighter than ever. Traditionally strong teams still dominate, with the obvious exception of now dethroned ex-world champion Germany , already licking its wounds back at home. But increasingly better drilled, prepared and ambitious so-called “smaller” nations are continuing to narrow the gap. World Cup debutant Panama was the only team to look seriously out of its depth.

The most common result in the 48 games was 1-0, which is how the score finished a record-equaling 13 times. That illustrates not only how close games were, but that teams, once ahead, are increasingly able to protect their leads. An example of that was Mexico 1, Germany 0. In the second half at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Die Mannschaft took 17 shots, had six corner kicks and six shots blocked and still couldn’t cancel out Hirving Lozano’s first-half winner.

Since the World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998, only once before has it seen so many 1-0 games in the group stage. That was in South Africa in 2010, when teams struggled to score with the Jabulani ball. The 16 teams that advanced that year to the knockout round did so by scoring just 67 times, a record low. They did much better this year, scoring 83. That was down from 90 at the last edition in Brazil and the record-high 91 goals scored by group-stage qualifiers in 2002 but still illustrated the attacking intent shown by teams in Russia.

Some other numbers:

-Again illustrating the narrowing gap between winners and losers, 24 games were decided by just one goal. That is a record high. And 11 of those games saw both teams score. That reinforces the impression that this group stage offered good entertainment, with teams going at each other, aiming for goals, and often succeeding.

-Further proof that teams didn’t hold back: Just nine games ended in a draw. That equaled the record low set in Brazil four years ago. At the first 32-team World Cup in 1998, exactly one third of group-stage games finished in a draw, a record-high of 16 draws not seen since. And some of the draws this time were spectacular, none more so than Portugal 3, Spain 3, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s late free-kick curling past the Spanish wall to complete his hat-trick and level the score.

-Just once, at Denmark vs. France, did fans come away without seeing a goal from either team . Again, that record low of scoreless draws illustrates the ambitious mindset of teams and was a vast improvement over previous editions. There were five scoreless draws in Brazil and six – the record high in the 32-team format – in South Africa.

-The group stage again saw very lopsided wins (Russia 5, Saudi Arabia 0; England 6, Panama 1) but not as domineering as at previous tournaments (Portugal 7, North Korea 0 in 2010; Germany 8, Saudi Arabia 0 in 2002). Just eight of the games saw four or more goals scored. That equals the record low from South Africa and is sharply down from 2014, when there 16 four-goals-or-more matches in the group stage. Again, that reflects how smaller football nations frustrated star teams and players this time, notably the defensive master-class from Iceland that prevented Argentina’s Lionel Messi from scoring in a 1-1 draw at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium. But Messi redeemed himself with his strike against Nigeria, the tournament’s 100th goal and a contender for goal of the tournament, exquisitely controlling the ball with his left thigh and left foot in one fluid movement before scoring with his right.

The group stage wasn’t without blemishes, but was without major scandal. Uruguay’s Luis Suarez managed not to bite anyone, an improvement from 2014, and the French haven’t gone on strike as they did on their way to an early exit in 2010. The record 24 penalties awarded, of which 18 were scored, are an unfortunate, game-distorting side effect of video refereeing’s debut at the World Cup, which has caught officiating mistakes but is also messing with the rhythm of matches and seen some very debatable decisions. And using yellow cards as a tie-breaker to separate Senegal, sent home, and Japan, which stays, seems unfair, given that some referees are more trigger-happy with cards than others.

Still, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lucked out. Russia’s team that seemed unlikely to progress earned itself a marquee match-up with 2010 champions Spain and the football spectacle is competing for global attention, instead of novichok, Syria, flight MH17, Crimea, east Ukraine, election interference and other issues that have chilled relations between Russia and western capitals.

In a tournament as famous as the World Cup, picking the best will always be a subjective choice. But with this one: So far, so good.

John Leicester is an international sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at jleicester(at)ap.org or follow him at http://twitter.com/johnleicester

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Egypt’s Salah greets fans who turned up at his doorstep

Julian Finney/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:38 AM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Mohamed Salah, Egypt’s beloved striker, greeted an adoring crowd who turned up at his doorstep after his Cairo address was leaked on Facebook.

According to media reports, the Muslim world’s most popular soccer player showed no sign of anger as he received fans Thursday night, posing for photos and signing autographs. Dozens of fans showed up shortly after his arrival with Egypt’s national team following a disappointing World Cup showing.

Egypt lost all three of its matches in the World Cup against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Salah missed the opening match with Uruguay because of a shoulder injury. He scored two goals in the matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, fans gathered again at the Cairo airport to greet the 26-year-old Salah before he set off for Lebanon with his wife.

Round of 16: A look at the top storylines ahead in the 2018 World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 30, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
After 48 games, 122 goals and boat-loads of drama, we’ve made it to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.

Of the 16 remaining nations, some have seen their stock rise and surprise many to make it to the next round, while others lived up to expectations – even if just barely – to make it out of the group stage.

Regardless of previous performance, it’s a fresh slate for the remaining nations, but now it’s win or go home. Every game is a final, the pressure is raised, and teams will leave everything on the line.

Let’s take a deeper look at the upcoming Round of 16 matches, and their top storylines:

France vs. Argentina, 10:00 a.m., Kazan

The knockout stage kicks off with a match that on paper is worthy of a World Cup final. Lionel Messi and co. take on Les Bleus featuring Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann.

But while both teams are in this round, neither has really lived up to expectations. France barely edged Australia and Peru and then tied Denmark, while Argentina needed heroics from Messi and Marcos Rojo to arrive in the second stage.

It all leads to this crucial match, which could see Argentina’s shaky defense implode once again. It’s perhaps best summed up by Argentine newspaper Diario Ole and French sports giant L’Equipe with opposing covers. “He (Messi) will pass (to the next round) by Ole and “he will not pass” by L’Equipe.

Modric “from another planet, comes here to play with mortals”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 29, 2018, 9:35 PM EDT
Luka Modric comes “from a different planet … to play football with us mortals here,” says Ivan Rakitic, who alongside his El Clasico rival has helped Croatia to the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Rakitic has been fortunate enough to play alongside Modric for the national team the last 11 years, as well as the legendary and transcendent Andres Iniesta since moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2014. A student of the game and a willing product of his environment, Rakitic has soaked up every last bit of knowledge and makes little effort to contain his admiration for his teammates and friends — quotes from the AP:

“It seems like both of them are from a different planet and they came to play football with us mortals here. Both of them are among the best players ever in their positions.

“If I created a football team, I would have both of them in my team. I can thank God to have the opportunity to play with both of them.”

Ahead of Sunday’s round-of-16 clash with Denmark, Rakitic even went so far as to dub Modric the best-ever Croatian footballer:

“If Robert Prosinecki said that, it has to be true because nobody knows about football more than Prosinecki. And I would agree with him completely. Not only that Luka is the best player ever, but he is a great person, a leader and we are following him.”

With Modric and Rakitic leading the way, controlling and dictating anything and everything from the center of midfield, Croatia were arguably the most impressive side during the group stage and have positioned themselves — thanks to some favorable alignment on their half of the knockout bracket — for a potential run to the last four (or two) in Russia.