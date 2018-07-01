More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Akinfeev, Russia knock Spain out of World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Igor Akinfeev made an unbelievable stop on Iago Aspas to end a riveting round of penalty kicks as Russia eliminated Spain from the World Cup on Sunday.

A Russian own goal was equalized when Artem Dzyuba scored a 42nd minute penalty, but Spain could not break down Russia over 120 minutes.

Akinfeev, who struggled in the 2014 World Cup, made nine saves in regulation and stopped penalties from Isco and Aspas as David De Gea couldn’t get to any of Russia’s four finishes.

Russia will face the winner of Denmark or Croatia in the quarterfinal.

Spain went ahead on the own goal, as a Nacho-won free kick from the right bounded off the back of Sergei Ignashevich’s right calf during a tussle with Sergio Ramos in the 12th minute.

La Furia Roja wasn’t scared off by the slow start, and Aleksandr Golovin kept up a fine World Cup with a give-and-go that ended with a curling shot just wide of the far post.

Russia would get its chance to make it 1-1 when Dzyuba headed a corner back across goal and off the raised hand of Gerard Pique. He finished his chance.

The Russian crowd continued to get behind its men, who closed up shop in a bus-parking that would make Tony Pulis crowd. Andres Iniesta broke through the lines, but his pass was turned wide of the goal.

Not much shame in that, but the hosts could not find the clinical finishing required to get a goal in regulation.

Spain continued its possession and control in the first period of stoppage time, with Marco Asensio forcing Igor Akinfeev into a save.

Akinfeev has had a redemptive tournament after a rough 2014 World Cup saw him spill a South Korean goal into his net, and he made several stops as the match moved toward penalty kicks.

Akinfeev stopped Isco on Spain’s third chance and made an unreal stop on Iago Aspas’ bid to force Russia to a fifth kick.

Injured Marcelo will not start for Brazil against Mexico

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
Brazil is already down a pair of right-backs in this 2018 World Cup, and they could be down the world’s best left-back as well.

Marcelo went off just 10 minutes into Brazil’s final group stage match against Serbia, and it appears a back problem will keep him out of the starting lineup for their Round of 16 matchup against Mexico. Brazil manager Tite confirmed that while Marcelo has returned to training, he will start the Mexico match among the substitutes.

Filipe Luis came on to replace Marcelo against Serbia, and Tite confirmed the Atletico Madrid man would start the knockout stage game in his place as well. Luis was good against Serbia, completing 68 of 77 pass attempts, but he doesn’t provide the same two-way threat that Marcelo give the Seleçao.

Marcelo reportedly was removed from the Serbia game with back spasms, and the Brazil team doctor suggested that a bad hotel mattress was to blame for the 30-year-old’s issues.

Brazil is also down right-backs Dani Alves and Danilo, both missing out due to injury. That has pressed Corinthians right-back Fagner into duty, starting each of the final two group stage matches and playing well defensively. Still, neither Filipe Luis nor Fagner provide the attacking threat that the Brazilian starting full-backs give the World Cup favorites.

Andres Iniesta announces international retirement from Spain

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Not a surprise, but still incredibly sad.

After Spain was eliminated by hosts Russia on penalties, Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from international soccer. El Cerebro retires at 34 years of age with 131 caps to his name. He finishes his international career with 13 goals and 27 assists for Spain, and he owns one World Cup and two European titles.

“This was my last game for Spain,” Iniesta told Radio Estadio after the match. “A marvelous spell is over. Sometimes the end is not as you dreamed it.”

Iniesta also concluded a 22-year career at Barcelona this summer, signing a 2-year deal with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Against Russia, Iniesta began the match on the bench, the first time he had not started a match for Spain in either the World Cup or European Championship since 2010. He came on in the 67th minute to replace the ineffective David Silva, and while he created three chances for Spain, he was unable to help his country find a winning goal. He scored the team’s first penalty in the shootout, which Spain ultimately lost on a pair of saves by Igor Akinfeev.

Mertens: ‘I am thinking about’ Belgian retailers goals-for-TVs offer

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Dries Mertens isn’t about to forget his friends.

The Belgium striker, 31, scored against Panama as one of his nation’s nine goals in group play.

Now facing Japan in the Round of 16, Belgium is three wins from playing for a World Cup final.

And seven goals to free televisions for some of his pals.

According to the BBC, “Electronics company Krefel has offered Belgian customers a full refund on a newly bought TV if Roberto Martinez’s side score 16 times in Russia.”

Mertens is quite aware of this fact:

“My friends bought a television, so I am thinking about that,” he said.

“With the qualities of Romelu [Lukaku] and Eden [Hazard], we can create a great deal of danger. We are doing really well. We like to score a lot of goals.”

Great news for Dries: He’s a multi-millionaire and can just buy a lot of his friends TVs for every room in their houses. Scoring seven goals would be cool, though.

Akinfeev: Russia ‘not trying to hide’ playing for PKs

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
Igor Akinfeev’s nine-save performance over 120 minutes took the next step in penalty kicks.

The Russian goalkeeper 32 stopped Isco’s third attempt and then made a terrific leg save on Iago Aspas‘ final effort as Russia knocked Spain out of the World Cup.

Here’s what he said on FOX’s broadcast, through an interpreter:

“I’m exhausted because you saw that practically for the whole second half and 30 extra minutes, we just defended and tried to get them away from our goal. We weren’t trying to hide it.”