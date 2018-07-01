More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo / David Vincent

Akinfeev: Russia ‘not trying to hide’ playing for PKs

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 1:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Igor Akinfeev’s nine-save performance over 120 minutes took the next step in penalty kicks.

[ RECAP: Spain 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Russia ]

The Russian goalkeeper 32 stopped Isco’s third attempt and then made a terrific leg save on Iago Aspas‘ final effort as Russia knocked Spain out of the World Cup.

Here’s what he said on FOX’s broadcast, through an interpreter:

“I’m exhausted because you saw that practically for the whole second half and 30 extra minutes, we just defended and tried to get them away from our goal. We weren’t trying to hide it.”

Andres Iniesta announces international retirement from Spain

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Not a surprise, but still incredibly sad.

After Spain was eliminated by hosts Russia on penalties, Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from international soccer. El Cerebro retires at 34 years of age with 131 caps to his name. He finishes his international career with 13 goals and 27 assists for Spain, and he owns one World Cup and two European titles.

“This was my last game for Spain,” Iniesta told Radio Estadio after the match. “A marvelous spell is over. Sometimes the end is not as you dreamed it.”

Iniesta also concluded a 22-year career at Barcelona this summer, signing a 2-year deal with Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

Against Russia, Iniesta began the match on the bench, the first time he had not started a match for Spain in either the World Cup or European Championship since 2010. He came on in the 67th minute to replace the ineffective David Silva, and while he created three chances for Spain, he was unable to help his country find a winning goal. He scored the team’s first penalty in the shootout, which Spain ultimately lost on a pair of saves by Igor Akinfeev.

Mertens: ‘I am thinking about’ Belgian retailers goals-for-TVs offer

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dries Mertens isn’t about to forget his friends.

The Belgium striker, 31, scored against Panama as one of his nation’s nine goals in group play.

Now facing Japan in the Round of 16, Belgium is three wins from playing for a World Cup final.

[ RECAP: Spain 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Russia ]

And seven goals to free televisions for some of his pals.

According to the BBC, “Electronics company Krefel has offered Belgian customers a full refund on a newly bought TV if Roberto Martinez’s side score 16 times in Russia.”

Mertens is quite aware of this fact:

“My friends bought a television, so I am thinking about that,” he said.

“With the qualities of Romelu [Lukaku] and Eden [Hazard], we can create a great deal of danger. We are doing really well. We like to score a lot of goals.”

Great news for Dries: He’s a multi-millionaire and can just buy a lot of his friends TVs for every room in their houses. Scoring seven goals would be cool, though.

Akinfeev, Russia knock Spain out of World Cup

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
4 Comments

Igor Akinfeev made an unbelievable stop on Iago Aspas to end a riveting round of penalty kicks as Russia eliminated Spain from the World Cup on Sunday.

A Russian own goal was equalized when Artem Dzyuba scored a 42nd minute penalty, but Spain could not break down Russia over 120 minutes.

Akinfeev, who struggled in the 2014 World Cup, made nine saves in regulation and stopped penalties from Isco and Aspas as David De Gea couldn’t get to any of Russia’s four finishes.

Russia will face the winner of Denmark or Croatia in the quarterfinal.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

Spain went ahead on the own goal, as a Nacho-won free kick from the right bounded off the back of Sergei Ignashevich’s right calf during a tussle with Sergio Ramos in the 12th minute.

La Furia Roja wasn’t scared off by the slow start, and Aleksandr Golovin kept up a fine World Cup with a give-and-go that ended with a curling shot just wide of the far post.

Russia would get its chance to make it 1-1 when Dzyuba headed a corner back across goal and off the raised hand of Gerard Pique. He finished his chance.

The Russian crowd continued to get behind its men, who closed up shop in a bus-parking that would make Tony Pulis crowd. Andres Iniesta broke through the lines, but his pass was turned wide of the goal.

Not much shame in that, but the hosts could not find the clinical finishing required to get a goal in regulation.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.

Spain continued its possession and control in the first period of stoppage time, with Marco Asensio forcing Igor Akinfeev into a save.

Akinfeev has had a redemptive tournament after a rough 2014 World Cup saw him spill a South Korean goal into his net, and he made several stops as the match moved toward penalty kicks.

[ LIVE: World Cup scores ]

Akinfeev stopped Isco on Spain’s third chance and made an unreal stop on Iago Aspas’ bid to force Russia to a fifth kick.

South Korean captain signs for Newcastle United

AP Photo / Martin Meissner
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ki Sung-Yueng is staying in the Premier League even as his Swansea City side joins the Championship.

South Korea’s captain is signing a two-year deal with Newcastle United. He had two goals and two assists in under 2,000 minutes for Swans last season.

[ MORE: World Cup roundtable ]

The Chronicle claims that Everton, West Ham, and AC Milan wanted to sign Ki, but the 29-year-old opted for a return to Northeast England having played on loan for rivals Sunderland.

Ki has also played for Celtic and FC Seoul, and is fresh off another stint captaining South Korea at the World Cup. Ki has 104 caps with 10 goals. From NUFC.co.uk:

“I’m so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players.

“Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my teammates and for the fans.”