Mertens: ‘I am thinking about’ Belgian retailers goals-for-TVs offer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dries Mertens isn’t about to forget his friends.

The Belgium striker, 31, scored against Panama as one of his nation’s nine goals in group play.

Now facing Japan in the Round of 16, Belgium is three wins from playing for a World Cup final.

[ RECAP: Spain 1-1 (3-4 PKs) Russia ]

And seven goals to free televisions for some of his pals.

According to the BBC, “Electronics company Krefel has offered Belgian customers a full refund on a newly bought TV if Roberto Martinez’s side score 16 times in Russia.”

Mertens is quite aware of this fact:

“My friends bought a television, so I am thinking about that,” he said. “With the qualities of Romelu [Lukaku] and Eden [Hazard], we can create a great deal of danger. We are doing really well. We like to score a lot of goals.”

Great news for Dries: He’s a multi-millionaire and can just buy a lot of his friends TVs for every room in their houses. Scoring seven goals would be cool, though.

Follow @NicholasMendola