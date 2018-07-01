PHOTOS: Do you want Ronaldo or Suarez on your pizza pie?

The BBC has us feeling hungry this morning with the story of a pizza artist taking his talents to soft cheese.
The Hophead Tap Room in Russia has been getting some publicity off some master strokes from Valery Maksimchik, a “pizziolo” whose hobby is putting art on pizza.
According to the BBC, “The dough is cooked before the stenciling process and then the cheese is melted into position.”
Other players who seem due for a pie, simply on name quality: Frank LeBoeuf, Jacob Pepper, and, of course, Samuele Pizza.
Personally, I’d like to feast on a Stanislav Cherchesov.
Ki Sung-Yueng is staying in the Premier League even as his Swansea City side joins the Championship.
South Korea’s captain is signing a two-year deal with Newcastle United. He had two goals and two assists in under 2,000 minutes for Swans last season.
The Chronicle claims that Everton, West Ham, and AC Milan wanted to sign Ki, but the 29-year-old opted for a return to Northeast England having played on loan for rivals Sunderland.
Ki has also played for Celtic and FC Seoul, and is fresh off another stint captaining South Korea at the World Cup. Ki has 104 caps with 10 goals. From NUFC.co.uk:
“I’m so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players.
“Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my teammates and for the fans.”
Can the host nation topple a giant?
Russia takes its runner-up finish in Group A to Moscow on Sunday for a meeting with 2010 champion Spain to kickoff a two-match day at the World Cup.
Tournament darlings Croatia is 3-0 and will look to hold off fellow dark horse Croatia in the business end of the day’s matches at 2 p.m. ET.
2018 World Cup schedule – Sunday, July 1
Round of 16
Spain vs. Russia; Moscow — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Croatia vs. Denmark; Nizhny Novgorad — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
While one ex-Premier League striker was bagging a hat trick for one Los Angeles team, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was generating a highlight reel night for the other one.
The LA Galaxy would blow its Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired lead in drawing rivals San Jose Earthquakes in a road Cali Clasico, but that doesn’t do much to alter the visual delight of a pair of goals for the big Swede.
Romain Alessandrini also scored for LA in the 3-3 draw, which leaves the Galaxy two points back of the West’s final playoff spot. Chris Wondolowski had two goals and Vako Qazaishvili scored for bottom-dwelling San Jose.
Ibrahimovic, 36, needed less than a minute to bang home his first of the night, a rising rip 59 seconds into the game.
Ibra was certainly aided by the goalkeeper on the second goal, his worm-burning low free kick sliding inside the near post.
It still looked nice.
Adama Diomande‘s resume, skill set, and physical prowess looked set to make him an MLS success from the jump, but this is looking too easy.
LAFC’s Norwegian import from Hull City now has the first hat trick in club history following a three-star run in the club’s 4-1 blowout of the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.
Diomande, 28, now has seven goals in 298 MLS minutes after scoring just once in a disappointing Championship season for Hull.
A terrific opener was met by a couple of poacher’s finishes to complete the hat trick, and LAFC is now third in the Western Conference during Bob Bradley and the club’s maiden voyage.
Something about black-and-gold American expansion teams has been good to the MLS and NHL the past two seasons.