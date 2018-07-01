PHOTOS: Do you want Ronaldo or Suarez on your pizza pie?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The BBC has us feeling hungry this morning with the story of a pizza artist taking his talents to soft cheese.

The Hophead Tap Room in Russia has been getting some publicity off some master strokes from Valery Maksimchik, a “pizziolo” whose hobby is putting art on pizza.

According to the BBC, “The dough is cooked before the stenciling process and then the cheese is melted into position.”

Other players who seem due for a pie, simply on name quality: Frank LeBoeuf, Jacob Pepper, and, of course, Samuele Pizza.

Personally, I’d like to feast on a Stanislav Cherchesov.

