South Korean captain signs for Newcastle United

Ki Sung-Yueng is staying in the Premier League even as his Swansea City side joins the Championship.

South Korea’s captain is signing a two-year deal with Newcastle United. He had two goals and two assists in under 2,000 minutes for Swans last season.

The Chronicle claims that Everton, West Ham, and AC Milan wanted to sign Ki, but the 29-year-old opted for a return to Northeast England having played on loan for rivals Sunderland.

Ki has also played for Celtic and FC Seoul, and is fresh off another stint captaining South Korea at the World Cup. Ki has 104 caps with 10 goals. From NUFC.co.uk:

“I’m so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players. “Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my teammates and for the fans.”

