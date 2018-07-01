WATCH: World Cup, Day 17 — Russia vs. Spain; Croatia’s next step

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the host nation topple a giant?

Russia takes its runner-up finish in Group A to Moscow on Sunday for a meeting with 2010 champion Spain to kickoff a two-match day at the World Cup.

Tournament darlings Croatia is 3-0 and will look to hold off fellow dark horse Croatia in the business end of the day’s matches at 2 p.m. ET.

2018 World Cup schedule – Sunday, July 1

Round of 16

Spain vs. Russia; Moscow — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

Croatia vs. Denmark; Nizhny Novgorad — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

