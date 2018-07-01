More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

WATCH: Zlatan bags third brace in four game, but Galaxy draw derby

By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
While one ex-Premier League striker was bagging a hat trick for one Los Angeles team, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was generating a highlight reel night for the other one.

The LA Galaxy would blow its Zlatan Ibrahimovic inspired lead in drawing rivals San Jose Earthquakes in a road Cali Clasico, but that doesn’t do much to alter the visual delight of a pair of goals for the big Swede.

Romain Alessandrini also scored for LA in the 3-3 draw, which leaves the Galaxy two points back of the West’s final playoff spot. Chris Wondolowski had two goals and Vako Qazaishvili scored for bottom-dwelling San Jose.

Ibrahimovic, 36, needed less than a minute to bang home his first of the night, a rising rip 59 seconds into the game.

Ibra was certainly aided by the goalkeeper on the second goal, his worm-burning low free kick sliding inside the near post.

It still looked nice.

VIDEO: Ex-Hull man Diomande registers first LAFC hat trick

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Nicholas MendolaJul 1, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
Adama Diomande‘s resume, skill set, and physical prowess looked set to make him an MLS success from the jump, but this is looking too easy.

LAFC’s Norwegian import from Hull City now has the first hat trick in club history following a three-star run in the club’s 4-1 blowout of the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Diomande, 28, now has seven goals in 298 MLS minutes after scoring just once in a disappointing Championship season for Hull.

A terrific opener was met by a couple of poacher’s finishes to complete the hat trick, and LAFC is now third in the Western Conference during Bob Bradley and the club’s maiden voyage.

Something about black-and-gold American expansion teams has been good to the MLS and NHL the past two seasons.

Underdog Mexico eyeing “quinto partido,” but face Brazil first

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2018, 10:25 PM EDT
SAMARA, Russia (AP) — The elusive “quinto partido” is fueling Mexico ahead of its daunting knockout round opener against Brazil.

The phrase, which means fifth game, refers to the quarterfinals at the World Cup. Mexico has made it to the round of 16 for the past six tournaments but hasn’t been able to advance any further.

If they can beat Neymar and the Brazilians, El Tri will reach that quinto partido. But that’s a big if.

Mexico has already made history in Russia, beating defending champion Germany 1-0 in the group opener. It was Mexico’s first victory over the Germans in a competitive match — and first in any game since 1985. The loss would later figure in Germany’s elimination in Russia.

“We’re motivated by the fact that we’re in the knockout stage, facing Brazil and one victory from reaching the fifth game,” captain Andres Guardado said. “It doesn’t go through my mind to think that this will be the last game that I’m going to play with the national team at a World Cup. We advanced despite a difficult group, and we’re here. It’s in our hands.”

Mexico is coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Sweden in its group stage finale. That result, combined with South Korea’s 2-0 shocking upset against Germany, gave Sweden the top spot in the group and made Mexico the runner-up.

For winning the group, Sweden earned a spot against Switzerland to start the knockout round. Mexico got the five-time World Cup champions.

Four years ago in Brazil, the two teams played to a scoreless draw in their group. Brazil had won the three previous World Cup meetings.

“We also had never beat Germany in a World Cup and we did it,” Guardado said. “We’re going to hold on to that because we came here to make history and we’re going to do everything to achieve it. The numbers against Brazil are just a stat and it doesn’t count once the game kicks off.”

El Tri haven’t made it past the second round since the 1986 World Cup, when they hosted the tournament and reached the quarterfinals.

Mexico’s last victory over Brazil came in 2012 in an exhibition match at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. El Tri memorably won the friendly match 2-0 before a crowd of more than 84,000 fans.

The 2 Robbies: Mbappe on fire as France advance to QF

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 30, 2018, 8:35 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle give their take on a fantastic start to the round of 16 at World Cup 2018, look back at a brilliant group stage, and preview the other knockout stage games still to come.

Timbers get 1st win in Seattle, extend unbeaten run to 10

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Associated PressJun 30, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
SEATTLE (AP) — Larrys Mabiala scored off of two corner kicks, the second the winner in the 74th minute, in the Portland Timbers’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Samuel Armenteros also scored, and Diego Valeri assisted on all three goals to help the Timbers (7-3-5) extend their unbeaten streak to 10 games (7-0-3). That is the longest unbeaten run in MLS this season. Portland’s last loss was at Orlando on April 8.

Mabiala put Portland up 1-0 in the 48th minute when he headed in a Valeri corner kick that came from the attacking right side. His winning goal came on a corner from the right. Mabiala has four goals for the year.

Armenteros scored in the 57th minute on a long through ball from Valeri. That was his fourth goal of the year.

The Sounders (3-9-3) came from behind twice to tie it.

Victor Rodriguez made it 1-1 when he ran onto a cross from Nicolas Lodeiro and headed it past goalkeeper Jeff Attinella in the 60th minute for his first of the year. In the 68th, Chad Marshall made it 2-2 when he headed in Lodeiro’s corner kick for his first.