Arsenal confirms capture of BVB back Sokratis

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:49 PM EDT
Arsenal has a new No. 5, as Unai Emery brings another former Borussia Dortmund man to the Emirates Stadium.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos — you can just called him Sokratis — is the latest player to join the Emery revolution in North London.

The 30-year-old center back has 79 caps for Greece, and a reported $24 million price tag.

He brings consistency, if not stardom, to Arsenal’s back line, and is reunited with former BVB stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sokratis joins Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, and is not the only Greek on the roster. Konstantinos Mavropanos joined the club last season.

He spent five seasons with Borussia Dortmund, making a career-high 43 appearances this season. Sokratis won Serie A with AC Milan in 2010-11.

Real Madrid denies report it made an offer for Neymar

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
Next time, just ask.

The words are a little stronger from Real Madrid, but the UEFA Champions League winners are denying that they’ve made an offer to buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report came from a Spanish public television statement, and Florentino Perez’s club was quick to shoot it down.

Real has been linked with a Neymar move since it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain may need to sell prime assets in order to avoid a European ban.

Now, would Real have interest in Neymar? Almost certainly, and a move to the Bernabeu after spending so much time with Barcelona would add even more spice to one of the best rivalries in the world.

Japan manager Nishino “devastated” after World Cup collapse

AP Photo/Petr David Josek
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

Japanese boss Akria Nishino had to be feeling pretty great, if not elated, when his Samurai Blue scored twice in five second-half minutes to take a stunning if not deserved 2-0 lead over Belgium in the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Monday.

[ RECAP: Belgium 3-2 Japan ]

The former Vissel Kobe and Nagoya Grampus boss had, after all, just taken over the managerial chair in April, and now had Japan about 40 minutes from the nation’s first quarterfinal berth.

What a difference 45 minutes can make. Belgium scored three times, once in the fourth minute of stoppage, to upend the Samurai Blue and set up a meeting with Brazil.

“I don’t want to admit it,” Nishiro said. “I do feel that it was a tragedy but I have to accept the defeat as a fact.”

Nishino hurts. From the BBC:

“I am devastated. Yes we took the lead but we couldn’t win. It might have been a very small difference but I felt there was nothing in it. Maybe it was my decisions as a coach or my tactics, and we couldn’t keep up with Belgium, who upped their game.”

These are defeats that live in memories for a long, long time. Moments from stoppage, and a much needed break given the momentum on Belgium’s side, the Samurai Blue will be left to wonder what if on a play which could’ve been affected by at least 63 percent of its XI.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 7

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In the seventh episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla looks at Russia’s upset over Spain, Mbappe’s impressive form, Messi’s exit, and much more.

There will be plenty more to come over the next two weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the seventh episode in full.

Stoppage time winner completes Belgium comeback

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Nacer Chadli‘s goal seconds before the final whistle led Belgium to a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Japan on Monday at the World Cup in Rostov-on-Don.

Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini also scored for Belgium, who will meet Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui helped Japan to a 2-0 lead.

Romelu Lukaku looked strong out of the gates, creating enough space to earn a pair of corner kicks in the first 20 minutes.

One of the few balls Japan got to the doorstep was bungled between the legs of Thibaut Courtois, but he collected it before any of the Samurai Blue could pounce on it.

Japan opened the second half with a history-making vigor, scoring twice inside of five minutes.

A misplay from Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen allowed Haraguchi to dribble on goal, and he acted like a cutback to his left foot was coming before pushing a right footed shot beyond the reach of Courtois.

Then it was Inui’s turn, and what he did was nothing short of gorgeous.

Given some room to maneuver, Shinji Kagawa and Inui worked outside the 18 before the latter unleashed an arrow toward goal. Courtois could not reach it.

Lukaku just missed turning a header inside the far post in the 62nd minute as Belgium tried to get on the board and put pressure on the upstart Samurai Blue.

Vertonghen got a bit of redemption in the 70th minute, when his headed cross back across goal looped over the keeper and into the goal. A pass? Most likely. A goal? Certainly.

Fellaini’s goal, five minutes after entering the game, made it 2-2. It was a trademark powerful header from the Manchester United man.

Eiji Kawashima made a pair of fantastic saves for Japan as the game moved toward the final whistle of regulation, and Courtois answered with a beauty of his own in the 90th.

The Red Devils completed the comeback in the fourth minute of stoppage time, cued up by Kevin De Bruyne. Thomas Meunier cut a square ball through the 18 that Lukaku dummied for Chadli to slide home.