Brazil battle past Mexico as Neymar stars

- Brazil has never lost to Mexico at World Cup (scoring 13 goals, conceding 0)
- Seventh-straight World Cup quarterfinal for Brazil
- Mexico out at last 16 round in seven-straight World Cups
Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup on Monday in Samara, with the five-time champions battling past a stubborn El Tri side.
Neymar scored one and assisted Roberto Firmino for the other as Mexico ran out of steam after a fine first half performance.
Brazil will play the winner of Belgium v Japan in Kazan on Friday in the quarterfinal.
Mexico started the game superbly as a cross from Andres Guardado on the left was only half cleared by Alisson and Lozano’s shot was blocked.
El Tri continued to threaten on the break and Carlos Vela was enjoying plenty of the ball on the left, as that set up another chance but Hector Herrera’s shot was blocked.
Brazil finally got going in the first half as Neymar cut in from the left and his shot was smothered by Guillermo Ochoa at the near post. Soon after both Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho got shots off but Brazil were second best as the half time whistle blew.
Jesus then danced through Mexico’s defense but his shot was saved by Ochoa and then another effort was blocked by the El Tri defense. Neymar went down theatrically to win a free kick but he curled the resulting free kick way over.