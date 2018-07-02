More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
England’s focus on Colombia, not reaching World Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
England has perhaps never had a better chance to advance to a World Cup final since they won it all in 1966.

Gareth Southgate‘s side face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday in the Round of 16 knowing either Sweden or Switzerland will face them in the quarterfinals if they advance.

With Spain, Argentina, Portugal and Germany already crashing out of the tournament, many believe this young Three Lions squad will be the favorites to reach the final from their side of the bracket if they can get past Colombia.

Many fans and pundits may be whispering about a potential deep run in Russia, but Southgate isn’t.

“I think we’ve been in this position before many times over the last however many years. It is pointless thinking about what might happen after tomorrow’s game,” Southgate told the media on Monday. “We focus on tomorrow’s game, and our performance, and everything else will fall into place from there. If there are teams who are knocking out Spain and Germany, they have to be respected. We haven’t even discussed anything beyond tomorrow.”

That mindset is easy to say but there’s no doubting that Harry Kane and Co. have been handed an easier route to the final after finishing second in Group G after Southgate rested eight of his stars for the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last Thursday.

Southgate believes in his players and England is dreaming of at least a semifinal spot, which has only been reached on one occasion (1990) since they won on home soil 52 years ago.

“You always have to have aims, dreams, ambitions, goals,” Southgate added. “We are in the business of bringing hope and excitement to a whole nation. That is a really privileged place to be in. As the manager of the team I have huge belief in what we are doing.”

Belief in England at this World Cup is growing every single day but with penalty shootout defeats in the back of their minds and high hopes dashed on several occasions before, the Three Lions’ faithful aren’t getting ahead of themselves at all.

One step at a time should be their mantra as a talented Colombia side awaits.

Mexico manager Osorio blames ref for World Cup exit

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
Juan Carlos Osorio hit out at the referees after Mexico lost 2-0 to Brazil in their Round of 16 clash in Samara on Monday.

El Tri’s 2018 World Cup adventure is over and Osorio may well have managed his final game for the Mexican national team, but the Colombian coach has hit out at the officials.

Speaking after the defeat to Brazil, where Neymar scored and assisted, plus was fouled six times and was involved in several flashpoints, Osorio said this right off the bat without any mention of the officiating from the reporter.

“The referee was in total favor of Brazil,” Osorio said. “It seems to me that one of the forwards had direct contact. He was always trying to get a foul. They were protected by the referee. There were too many interventions by the ref.”

Talk about a thinly-veiled attack on Neymar…

Did Brazil’s No. 10 act theatrically following several fouls from Mexico’s defenders? Yes. Did some of the contact towards him deserve a free kick in Brazil’s favor? No.

But Osorio surely cannot overlook Miguel Layun clearly standing on Neymar’s right foot in the second half while they were off the pitch.

Mexico played extremely well in the first half but didn’t take their chances and in the second half they struggled to get going.

Osorio’s tactical change at half time saw Rafael Maquez come off and Layun come on at right back to try and stop Neymar.

All that change did was hand Brazil the initiative as Mexico crashed out at the last 16 stage for the seventh-straight season.

VIDEO: Mexico’s brutal treatment of Neymar

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 12:10 PM EDT
Neymar certainly embellished plenty of the hefty challenges coming his way from Mexico in the Round of 16 clash, but there is no way Miguel Layun should have got away with what he did to Brazil’s star man.

[ RECAP: Brazil beat Mexico ]

In the second half Neymar put Brazil ahead and he was fouled time and time again by El Tri’s defenders, with six fouls overall on him during the 90 minutes.

Some of those challenges saw Neymar throw himself into the air and make the most of the contact, but the situation with Layun was not one of those occasions as the Mexico defender stood on Neymar’s right ankle slyly.

VAR was not used for the incident, even though it appeared the referee was listening to some instructions in his ear piece.

Was it a clear and obvious mistake that Layun’s stamp was a red card for violent conduct? It sure seems that way.

Watch the video below to see Neymar getting his right ankle stood on blatantly by Layun, as Brazil’s No.10 had the last laugh with a goal and an assist to see the Selecao through to the quarterfinals.

Brazil battle past Mexico as Neymar stars

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
  • Brazil has never lost to Mexico at World Cup (scoring 13 goals, conceding 0)
  • Seventh-straight World Cup quarterfinal for Brazil
  • Mexico out at last 16 round in seven-straight World Cups

Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup on Monday in Samara, with the five-time champions battling past a stubborn El Tri side.

Neymar scored one and assisted Roberto Firmino for the other as Mexico ran out of steam after a fine first half performance.

Brazil will play the winner of Belgium v Japan in Kazan on Friday in the quarterfinal.

Mexico started the game superbly as a cross from Andres Guardado on the left was only half cleared by Alisson and Lozano’s shot was blocked.

El Tri continued to threaten on the break and Carlos Vela was enjoying plenty of the ball on the left, as that set up another chance but Hector Herrera’s shot was blocked.

Brazil finally got going in the first half as Neymar cut in from the left and his shot was smothered by Guillermo Ochoa at the near post. Soon after both Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho got shots off but Brazil were second best as the half time whistle blew.

Jesus then danced through Mexico’s defense but his shot was saved by Ochoa and then another effort was blocked by the El Tri defense. Neymar went down theatrically to win a free kick but he curled the resulting free kick way over.

At half time 39-year-old Rafael Marquez came off and Miguel Layun replaced him in a reshuffled for Juan Carlos Osorio as Layun went to right back and Edson Alvarez moved into holding midfield.

Ochoa saved well from Coutinho as the playmaker was allowed to dribble inside easily from a corner kick and get a shot off. Then on the break Jesus Gallardo then drove forward and then curled inches over with Lozano free on his right.

Neymar scored the opener after fantastic work from Willian who turned on the jets to glide past his marker and then cross to the back post for Brazil’s talisman to tap home.

Paulinho then forced Ochoa into a fine stop at the near post as he curled in a powerful effort, while Casemiro was then booked, meaning he will miss Brazil’s World Cup quarterfinal.

On the break Raul Jimenez, on as a sub for Javier Hernandez, played in Lozano who found Vela and his shot was pushed over by Alisson. Ochoa then tipped over brilliantly from Willian’s shot as Brazil pushed hard to get the killer second goal late on.

Neymar received plenty of rough challenges from Mexico’s players throughout, despite some embellishment, and Layun was shown stepping on him on the sidelines but no VAR review was sanctioned.

Brazil’s star man had the last laugh as he ran free down the left and his shot was saved by Ochoa but substitute Firmino tapped home to wrap up the 2-0 win and the Selecao into the last eight.

VIDEO: Neymar puts Brazil ahead v Mexico

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Neymar has, once again, been the difference for Brazil.

The PSG star opened the scoring in the Selecao’s last 16 clash against Mexico on Monday, as he scored his second goal of the 2018 World Cup tournament.

After fantastic work from Willian, who turned on the jets to glide past his marker and then cross to the back post, Brazil’s talisman tapped home.

See the goal and the wild celebrations in the video below.

