Mexico’s coach Osorio blames ref for World Cup exit

Juan Carlos Osorio hit out at the referees after Mexico lost 2-0 to Brazil in their Round of 16 clash in Samara on Monday.

El Tri’s 2018 World Cup adventure is over and Osorio may well have managed his final game for the Mexican national team, but the Colombian coach has hit out at the officials.

Speaking after the defeat to Brazil, where Neymar scored and assisted, plus was fouled six times and was involved in several flashpoints, Osorio said this right off the bat without any mention of the officiating from the reporter.

“The referee was in total favor of Brazil,” Osorio said. “It seems to me that one of the forwards had direct contact. He was always trying to get a foul. They were protected by the referee. There were too many interventions by the ref.”

Talk about a thinly-veiled attack on Neymar…

Did Brazil’s No. 10 act theatrically following several fouls from Mexico’s defenders? Yes. Did some of the contact towards him deserve a free kick in Brazil’s favor? No.

But Osorio surely cannot overlook Miguel Layun clearly standing on Neymar’s right foot in the second half while they were off the pitch.

Mexico played extremely well in the first half but didn’t take their chances and in the second half they struggled to get going.

Osorio’s tactical change at half time saw Rafael Maquez come off and Layun come on at right back to try and stop Neymar.

All that change did was hand Brazil the initiative as Mexico crashed out at the last 16 stage for the seventh-straight season.

