Mexico’s coach Osorio blames ref for World Cup exit

Juan Carlos Osorio hit out at the referees after Mexico lost 2-0 to Brazil in their Round of 16 clash in Samara on Monday.
El Tri’s 2018 World Cup adventure is over and Osorio may well have managed his final game for the Mexican national team, but the Colombian coach has hit out at the officials.
Speaking after the defeat to Brazil, where Neymar scored and assisted, plus was fouled six times and was involved in several flashpoints, Osorio said this right off the bat without any mention of the officiating from the reporter.
“The referee was in total favor of Brazil,” Osorio said. “It seems to me that one of the forwards had direct contact. He was always trying to get a foul. They were protected by the referee. There were too many interventions by the ref.”
Talk about a thinly-veiled attack on Neymar…
Did Brazil’s No. 10 act theatrically following several fouls from Mexico’s defenders? Yes. Did some of the contact towards him deserve a free kick in Brazil’s favor? No.
But Osorio surely cannot overlook Miguel Layun clearly standing on Neymar’s right foot in the second half while they were off the pitch.
Mexico played extremely well in the first half but didn’t take their chances and in the second half they struggled to get going.
Osorio’s tactical change at half time saw Rafael Maquez come off and Layun come on at right back to try and stop Neymar.
All that change did was hand Brazil the initiative as Mexico crashed out at the last 16 stage for the seventh-straight season.
Neymar certainly embellished plenty of the hefty challenges coming his way from Mexico in the Round of 16 clash, but there is no way Miguel Layun should have got away with what he did to Brazil’s star man.
In the second half Neymar put Brazil ahead and he was fouled time and time again by El Tri’s defenders, with six fouls overall on him during the 90 minutes.
Some of those challenges saw Neymar throw himself into the air and make the most of the contact, but the situation with Layun was not one of those occasions as the Mexico defender stood on Neymar’s right ankle slyly.
VAR was not used for the incident, even though it appeared the referee was listening to some instructions in his ear piece.
Was it a clear and obvious mistake that Layun’s stamp was a red card for violent conduct? It sure seems that way.
Watch the video below to see Neymar getting his right ankle stood on blatantly by Layun, as Brazil’s No.10 had the last laugh with a goal and an assist to see the Selecao through to the quarterfinals.
- Brazil has never lost to Mexico at World Cup (scoring 13 goals, conceding 0)
- Seventh-straight World Cup quarterfinal for Brazil
- Mexico out at last 16 round in seven-straight World Cups
Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 in the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup on Monday in Samara, with the five-time champions battling past a stubborn El Tri side.
Neymar scored one and assisted Roberto Firmino for the other as Mexico ran out of steam after a fine first half performance.
Brazil will play the winner of Belgium v Japan in Kazan on Friday in the quarterfinal.
Mexico started the game superbly as a cross from Andres Guardado on the left was only half cleared by Alisson and Lozano’s shot was blocked.
El Tri continued to threaten on the break and Carlos Vela was enjoying plenty of the ball on the left, as that set up another chance but Hector Herrera’s shot was blocked.
Brazil finally got going in the first half as Neymar cut in from the left and his shot was smothered by Guillermo Ochoa at the near post. Soon after both Gabriel Jesus and Coutinho got shots off but Brazil were second best as the half time whistle blew.
Jesus then danced through Mexico’s defense but his shot was saved by Ochoa and then another effort was blocked by the El Tri defense. Neymar went down theatrically to win a free kick but he curled the resulting free kick way over.
Neymar has, once again, been the difference for Brazil.
The PSG star opened the scoring in the Selecao’s last 16 clash against Mexico on Monday, as he scored his second goal of the 2018 World Cup tournament.
After fantastic work from Willian, who turned on the jets to glide past his marker and then cross to the back post, Brazil’s talisman tapped home.
See the goal and the wild celebrations in the video below.
Mexico and Brazil is going at it in their last 16 clash.
El Tri came flying out of the traps with Hirving Lozano and Carlos Vela causing plenty of problems out wide, while Brazil then dragged themselves back into the game with Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus having chances.
A tight, tense, end-to-end encounter is playing out in the scorching conditions in Samara, with Brazil up against it to make the quarterfinals as Mexico have looked more than comfortable against the five-time World Cup champions.
Can Guillermo Ochoa shut out Neymar? Will Lozano and Co. catch Brazil on the break?
