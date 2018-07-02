More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 8:02 AM EDT
The main man is sticking around at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, 26, has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool which is believed to be a five-year deal and run until the summer of 2023.

The Egyptian winger had an incredible first season at Liverpool in 2017/18 after arriving from AS Roma for $45 million, scoring 44 goals in 52 games in all competitions and 32 in 38 Premier League games to set a new record goal tally for a 38-game season and win the Golden Boot.

He was also named as the Premier League Player of the Year, the PFA Players’ Players of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had the following to say about Salah’s new contract.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him,” Klopp said. “We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think. Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment.”

With speculation linking Salah to Real Madrid after his stunning debut season at Liverpool, this is great news for Klopp and his ongoing project at Anfield.

Salah will no doubt be hard-pressed to replicate his incredible campaign of calm finishing, stunning curling goals from distance and ripping PL defenses apart with his mesmeric dribbling, but he will be around at Liverpool for the foreseeable future to try and win them some silverware.

Reaching the UEFA Champions League final and finishing in the top four in 2017/18 was a successful season for the Reds but Salah, and Klopp, will be hoping to seriously challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title in the upcoming campaign.

The Egyptian star will have plenty of time off over the summer after being injured in their 3-1 UCL final defeat to Real Madrid, then rushing back to be fit enough to play in Egypt’s final two World Cup group stage games, scoring both of their goals in defeats to Russia and Saudi Arabia.

With his future now sorted, Salah can focus on leading Liverpool towards glory once again.

WATCH: World Cup, Day 18 — Brazil v Mexico, Belgium v Japan

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 9:26 AM EDT
Two massive Round of 16 games are coming our way on Monday. Does the fun ever stop?

Brazil kick things off as they face a dangerous Mexico side in Samara. Neymar and Co. will be confident of advancing, but the likes of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano have shown had deadly they can be on the counter so far at the World Cup. It should be one heck of a game.

Later on Monday, Belgium and Japan clash in Samara with the Belgians the heavy favorites following three wins from three in the group stage and the likes of Eden Hazard, Jan Vertonghen, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne all fresh after being rested for their final group game against England.

If the first four last 16 games are anything to go by, we are in for another day of sensational drama at the 2018 World Cup.

2018 World Cup schedule – Monday, July 2

Round of 16

Brazil vs. Mexico; Samara — 10 a.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE
Belgium vs. Japan; Rostov-on-Don — 2 p.m. ET — LIVE COVERAGE

After high of beating Spain, Russia must adapt for Croatia

Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Coach Stanislav Cherchesov seems to be the only Russian not caught up in the euphoria of the country’s biggest World Cup win in decades.

In the quarterfinals, Croatia will present a different challenge for the host nation, which must make changes.

As his players were still partying in the dressing room and Russians were flooding into Red Square to celebrate Sunday’s win on penalties over Spain, Cherchesov rattled through a list of upcoming medical tests, tactical sessions and squad selection decisions.

“The job’s done. Now we’re thinking about the next game,” Cherchesov said, adding he’s saving his emotions “for later.”

The gruff veteran coach admits other teams have more skill, but the Spain victory – planned “down to the millimeter” – showed the right tactics mean everything.

Russia’s ultra-defensive approach worked against a risk-averse Spain team that completed more than 1,000 passes, but almost none into the penalty area. Spanish defensive errors, a possible symptom of switching coaches just two days before the World Cup, gave Russia chances to attack.

Croatia reached the quarterfinals just like Russia – on penalties after a 1-1 draw – but its win over Denmark was a very different game, and its style could hurt Russia in Sochi on Saturday. Star midfielder Luka Modric offers passing with a purpose that Spain lacked, while Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic have a versatility Russia didn’t face in the round of 16.

Croatia will take note of Spain’s success in extra time, when it took more risks and began running at the Russian defense. When Rodrigo charged down the right flank, he forced a good save from Igor Akinfeev, before Dani Carvajal mishit the rebound.

Only Uruguay has consistently tested Russia’s defense, beating Cherchesov’s team 3-0 in the group stage. Russia struggled to cope, though little was at stake since both teams had qualified. An early red card for Igor Smolnikov and extreme heat limited Russia’s hard-running style. The Croatia game in Sochi is forecast to be cooler.

Russia can play with five at the back, as against Spain, or a four-man defense, as in the three group-stage games. However, playing five defenders against Croatia could expose the limits of the Russian squad.

Left back Yuri Zhirkov “has, I fear, played his last game at the tournament” with a knee injury, Cherchesov said. When Zhirkov went off, that meant Fyodor Kudryashov switching to the left. Vladimir Granat came into the center of defense, but failed to complete a single pass all game. The only other option was center back Andrei Semyonov, whose last Russia game was in March 2017.

Whatever happens against Croatia, the cautious Cherchesov will have plans.

“It’s one thing to be a strong team or a strong player,” he said. “It’s another thing to be a strong team or a strong player in the right time and place. That’s what we had.”

Tim Howard earns 10-save clean sheet as Colorado tops Vancouver

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
On the four-year anniversary of Tim Howard‘s masterclass against Belgium in the 2014 World Cup, the USMNT veteran once again stood on his head, but this time around he got the win as well.

Howard made 10 saves as the Colorado Rapids profited from a Marcel de Jong own-goal just before halftime to pick up a 1-0 win. The United States international was fantastic as he baffled the Whitecaps attackers in front of net. He no doubt benefitted from poor finishing as numerous point-blank chances were ripped directly at the netminder, but Howard also produced a few acrobatic efforts as well, including one that kept out a fabulous long-range effort by Jordan Mutch in the 83rd minute.

Altogether, Vancouver put 25 shots on net, but struggled to put them in dangerous positions. Kei Kamara had an especially dismal day in front of net, putting eight shots on goal but saw four of those saved and another off the crossbar.

Four years ago today, Howard produced 15 saves against Belgium, the most in a World Cup match in history since saves became an official stat in 1966. He faced 39 shots on that day and kept all but two of them out as the United States lost a heartbreaker in extra-time on goals by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.l

The victory this evening pushed Colorado up to 15 points on the season out of 16 matches, still eight points off the 23 points to grab a current playoff spot where Vancouver hangs on in 6th.

NY Red Bulls top Toronto FC 1-0 after Giovinco penalty miss

By Kyle BonnJul 1, 2018, 7:46 PM EDT
Toronto FC hasn’t seen many breaks go their way this season. So, when trailing the NY Red Bulls 1-0 at home with 12 minutes to go, a VAR review awarded Toronto a questionable penalty, it looked like their luck might finally be turning.

Sebastian Giovinco stepped up to the spot in the 78th minute with a chance to draw level, and watched helplessly as his decent effort was acrobatically saved by Luis Robles.

Despite 13 shots on goal, including eight on target, Toronto slumped to its second straight defeat thanks to Alex Bono’s early mistake, with Giovinco unable to rescue a result late. A speculative effort in the 4th minute from Kemar Lawrence squirted past Bono after fumbling the save, and that was all the NY Red Bulls needed to pick up all three points.

New York didn’t look terribly comfortable for much of the second half, and Toronto threatened on numerous occasions. Jordon Hamilton tried to chip Robles just a few minutes after the break, and Giovinco nearly played Jonathan Osorio in on the hour mark, but neither chance came off. Finally, with 12 minutes remaining, their chance came. On a scramble in the box, Red Bulls defender Tim Parker fell next to the ball, and replay showed he pushed the ball away with his right hand. It wasn’t initially given, but VAR spotted the slight touch, and a penalty was awarded, which Giovinco hit to his left and Robles guessed right, diving and parrying the effort away.

For all the Italian has done with Toronto, Giovinco has struggled from the spot his entire MLS career, and yet Greg Vanney keeps shuffling him out there. Giovinco has missed three of his five penalties this season alone, and last year he missed two of three.

The loss drops Toronto all the way to 10th in the East on just 15 points after 16 matches, eight points behind a playoff spot. RBNY, meanwhile, jumps to second in the Eastern Conference with 32 points, five points back of Atlanta United with two fewer games played.