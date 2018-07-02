Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The main man is sticking around at Anfield.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Mohamed Salah, 26, has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool which is believed to be a five-year deal and run until the summer of 2023.

The Egyptian winger had an incredible first season at Liverpool in 2017/18 after arriving from AS Roma for $45 million, scoring 44 goals in 52 games in all competitions and 32 in 38 Premier League games to set a new record goal tally for a 38-game season and win the Golden Boot.

He was also named as the Premier League Player of the Year, the PFA Players’ Players of the Year and the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had the following to say about Salah’s new contract.

“It demonstrates two things very clearly also – his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him,” Klopp said. “We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions – we are working hard together to achieve this.

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think. Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment.”

With speculation linking Salah to Real Madrid after his stunning debut season at Liverpool, this is great news for Klopp and his ongoing project at Anfield.

Salah will no doubt be hard-pressed to replicate his incredible campaign of calm finishing, stunning curling goals from distance and ripping PL defenses apart with his mesmeric dribbling, but he will be around at Liverpool for the foreseeable future to try and win them some silverware.

Reaching the UEFA Champions League final and finishing in the top four in 2017/18 was a successful season for the Reds but Salah, and Klopp, will be hoping to seriously challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title in the upcoming campaign.

The Egyptian star will have plenty of time off over the summer after being injured in their 3-1 UCL final defeat to Real Madrid, then rushing back to be fit enough to play in Egypt’s final two World Cup group stage games, scoring both of their goals in defeats to Russia and Saudi Arabia.

With his future now sorted, Salah can focus on leading Liverpool towards glory once again.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports