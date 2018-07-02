More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Stoppage time winner completes Belgium comeback

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Nacer Chadli‘s goal seconds before the final whistle led Belgium to a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Japan on Monday at the World Cup in Rostov-on-Don.

Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini also scored for Belgium, who will meet Brazil in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui helped Japan to a 2-0 lead.

Romelu Lukaku looked strong out of the gates, creating enough space to earn a pair of corner kicks in the first 20 minutes.

One of the few balls Japan got to the doorstep was bungled between the legs of Thibaut Courtois, but he collected it before any of the Samurai Blue could pounce on it.

Japan opened the second half with a history-making vigor, scoring twice inside of five minutes.

A misplay from Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen allowed Haraguchi to dribble on goal, and he acted like a cutback to his left foot was coming before pushing a right footed shot beyond the reach of Courtois.

Then it was Inui’s turn, and what he did was nothing short of gorgeous.

Given some room to maneuver, Shinji Kagawa and Inui worked outside the 18 before the latter unleashed an arrow toward goal. Courtois could not reach it.

Lukaku just missed turning a header inside the far post in the 62nd minute as Belgium tried to get on the board and put pressure on the upstart Samurai Blue.

Vertonghen got a bit of redemption in the 70th minute, when his headed cross back across goal looped over the keeper and into the goal. A pass? Most likely. A goal? Certainly.

Fellaini’s goal, five minutes after entering the game, made it 2-2. It was a trademark powerful header from the Manchester United man.

Eiji Kawashima made a pair of fantastic saves for Japan as the game moved toward the final whistle of regulation, and Courtois answered with a beauty of his own in the 90th.

The Red Devils completed the comeback in the fourth minute of stoppage time, cued up by Kevin De Bruyne. Thomas Meunier cut a square ball through the 18 that Lukaku dummied for Chadli to slide home.

Japan manager Nishino “devastated” after World Cup collapse

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Japanese boss Akria Nishino had to be feeling pretty great, if not elated, when his Samurai Blue scored twice in five second-half minutes to take a stunning if not deserved 2-0 lead over Belgium in the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Monday.

The former Vissel Kobe and Nagoya Grampus boss had, after all, just taken over the managerial chair in April, and now had Japan about 40 minutes from the nation’s first quarterfinal berth.

What a difference 45 minutes can make. Belgium scored three times, once in the fourth minute of stoppage, to upend the Samurai Blue and set up a meeting with Brazil.

“I don’t want to admit it,” Nishiro said. “I do feel that it was a tragedy but I have to accept the defeat as a fact.”

Nishino hurts. From the BBC:

“I am devastated. Yes we took the lead but we couldn’t win. It might have been a very small difference but I felt there was nothing in it. Maybe it was my decisions as a coach or my tactics, and we couldn’t keep up with Belgium, who upped their game.”

These are defeats that live in memories for a long, long time. Moments from stoppage, and a much needed break given the momentum on Belgium’s side, the Samurai Blue will be left to wonder what if on a play which could’ve been affected by at least 63 percent of its XI.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 7

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
In the seventh episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla looks at Russia’s upset over Spain, Mbappe’s impressive form, Messi’s exit, and much more.

There will be plenty more to come over the next two weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the seventh episode in full.

England’s focus on Colombia, not reaching World Cup final

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
England has perhaps never had a better chance to advance to a World Cup final since they won it all in 1966.

Gareth Southgate‘s side face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday in the Round of 16 knowing either Sweden or Switzerland will face them in the quarterfinals if they advance.

With Spain, Argentina, Portugal and Germany already crashing out of the tournament, many believe this young Three Lions squad will be the favorites to reach the final from their side of the bracket if they can get past Colombia.

Many fans and pundits may be whispering about a potential deep run in Russia, but Southgate isn’t.

“I think we’ve been in this position before many times over the last however many years. It is pointless thinking about what might happen after tomorrow’s game,” Southgate told the media on Monday. “We focus on tomorrow’s game, and our performance, and everything else will fall into place from there. If there are teams who are knocking out Spain and Germany, they have to be respected. We haven’t even discussed anything beyond tomorrow.”

That mindset is easy to say but there’s no doubting that Harry Kane and Co. have been handed an easier route to the final after finishing second in Group G after Southgate rested eight of his stars for the 1-0 defeat to Belgium last Thursday.

Southgate believes in his players and England is dreaming of at least a semifinal spot, which has only been reached on one occasion (1990) since they won on home soil 52 years ago.

“You always have to have aims, dreams, ambitions, goals,” Southgate added. “We are in the business of bringing hope and excitement to a whole nation. That is a really privileged place to be in. As the manager of the team I have huge belief in what we are doing.”

Belief in England at this World Cup is growing every single day but with penalty shootout defeats in the back of their minds and high hopes dashed on several occasions before, the Three Lions’ faithful aren’t getting ahead of themselves at all.

One step at a time should be their mantra as a talented Colombia side awaits.

Mexico manager Osorio blames ref for World Cup exit

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 2, 2018, 12:27 PM EDT
Juan Carlos Osorio hit out at the referees after Mexico lost 2-0 to Brazil in their Round of 16 clash in Samara on Monday.

El Tri’s 2018 World Cup adventure is over and Osorio may well have managed his final game for the Mexican national team, but the Colombian coach has hit out at the officials.

Speaking after the defeat to Brazil, where Neymar scored and assisted, plus was fouled six times and was involved in several flashpoints, Osorio said this right off the bat without any mention of the officiating from the reporter.

“The referee was in total favor of Brazil,” Osorio said. “It seems to me that one of the forwards had direct contact. He was always trying to get a foul. They were protected by the referee. There were too many interventions by the ref.”

Talk about a thinly-veiled attack on Neymar…

Did Brazil’s No. 10 act theatrically following several fouls from Mexico’s defenders? Yes. Did some of the contact towards him deserve a free kick in Brazil’s favor? No.

But Osorio surely cannot overlook Miguel Layun clearly standing on Neymar’s right foot in the second half while they were off the pitch.

Mexico played extremely well in the first half but didn’t take their chances and in the second half they struggled to get going.

Osorio’s tactical change at half time saw Rafael Maquez come off and Layun come on at right back to try and stop Neymar.

All that change did was hand Brazil the initiative as Mexico crashed out at the last 16 stage for the seventh-straight season.

