Transfer rumor roundup: Kovacic to London, Rabiot to Manchester

Newcastle United, Fulham, and West Ham United have reportedly made offers for Nice striker Alassane Plea.

Nice reportedly wants $36 million for the 25-year-old, who is coming off a career-best 16 goals in league play and added four more in Europe.

The Chronicle says Newcastle’s offer was below the asking price, while Sky Sports says West Ham met the fee with its bid.

Plea and Mario Balotelli missed the first day of training under new Nice manager Patrick Vieira, but…

It's been reported that Plea has had airline issues. Balotelli, well he's just Mario… — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) July 2, 2018

Tutto Mercato says West Ham United has made an offer for Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who wants to leave the Spanish superpowers.

The 24-year-old has logged 151 minutes at the World Cup, grabbing an assist, and made 36 appearances with three assists for Real this season.

Going back to Newcastle, the Magpies have also been linked with a trio of players, two of whom have worn the black and white stripes in their careers.

Rafa Benitez reportedly wants to bring Andros Townsend back to St. James’ Park from Crystal Palace in addition to bringing last season’s on loan star, Kenedy, to Newcastle on a full-time basis.

He also apparently wants West Brom’s Venezuelan big man, Salomon Rondon, to feast off the playmaking skills of the aforementioned wide men.

A report out of France says Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot is considering his future with the Parisian outfit.

His mother, 23, represents him and has met with Barcelona, Juventus, and both big Manchester clubs: United and City.

Still, the report says that Rabiot wants to play a big role for new boss Thomas Tuchel at PSG. Stay tuned.

