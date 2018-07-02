More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news


Transfer rumor roundup: Kovacic to London, Rabiot to Manchester

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Newcastle United, Fulham, and West Ham United have reportedly made offers for Nice striker Alassane Plea.

Nice reportedly wants $36 million for the 25-year-old, who is coming off a career-best 16 goals in league play and added four more in Europe.

The Chronicle says Newcastle’s offer was below the asking price, while Sky Sports says West Ham met the fee with its bid.

Plea and Mario Balotelli missed the first day of training under new Nice manager Patrick Vieira, but…

Tutto Mercato says West Ham United has made an offer for Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who wants to leave the Spanish superpowers.

The 24-year-old has logged 151 minutes at the World Cup, grabbing an assist, and made 36 appearances with three assists for Real this season.

Going back to Newcastle, the Magpies have also been linked with a trio of players, two of whom have worn the black and white stripes in their careers.

Rafa Benitez reportedly wants to bring Andros Townsend back to St. James’ Park from Crystal Palace in addition to bringing last season’s on loan star, Kenedy, to Newcastle on a full-time basis.

He also apparently wants West Brom’s Venezuelan big man, Salomon Rondon, to feast off the playmaking skills of the aforementioned wide men.

A report out of France says Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot is considering his future with the Parisian outfit.

His mother, 23, represents him and has met with Barcelona, Juventus, and both big Manchester clubs: United and City.

Still, the report says that Rabiot wants to play a big role for new boss Thomas Tuchel at PSG. Stay tuned.

Real Madrid denies report it made an offer for Neymar


By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Next time, just ask.

The words are a little stronger from Real Madrid, but the UEFA Champions League winners are denying that they’ve made an offer to buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report came from a Spanish public television statement, and Florentino Perez’s club was quick to shoot it down.

Real has been linked with a Neymar move since it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain may need to sell prime assets in order to avoid a European ban.

Now, would Real have interest in Neymar? Almost certainly, and a move to the Bernabeu after spending so much time with Barcelona would add even more spice to one of the best rivalries in the world.

Arsenal confirms capture of BVB back Sokratis


By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:49 PM EDT
Arsenal has a new No. 5, as Unai Emery brings another former Borussia Dortmund man to the Emirates Stadium.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos — you can just called him Sokratis — is the latest player to join the Emery revolution in North London.

The 30-year-old center back has 79 caps for Greece, and a reported $24 million price tag.

He brings consistency, if not stardom, to Arsenal’s back line, and is reunited with former BVB stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sokratis joins Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, and is not the only Greek on the roster. Konstantinos Mavropanos joined the club last season.

He spent five seasons with Borussia Dortmund, making a career-high 43 appearances this season. Sokratis won Serie A with AC Milan in 2010-11.

Japan manager Nishino “devastated” after World Cup collapse


By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
3 Comments

Japanese boss Akria Nishino had to be feeling pretty great, if not elated, when his Samurai Blue scored twice in five second-half minutes to take a stunning if not deserved 2-0 lead over Belgium in the World Cup’s Round of 16 on Monday.

The former Vissel Kobe and Nagoya Grampus boss had, after all, just taken over the managerial chair in April, and now had Japan about 40 minutes from the nation’s first quarterfinal berth.

What a difference 45 minutes can make. Belgium scored three times, once in the fourth minute of stoppage, to upend the Samurai Blue and set up a meeting with Brazil.

“I don’t want to admit it,” Nishiro said. “I do feel that it was a tragedy but I have to accept the defeat as a fact.”

Nishino hurts. From the BBC:

“I am devastated. Yes we took the lead but we couldn’t win. It might have been a very small difference but I felt there was nothing in it. Maybe it was my decisions as a coach or my tactics, and we couldn’t keep up with Belgium, who upped their game.”

These are defeats that live in memories for a long, long time. Moments from stoppage, and a much needed break given the momentum on Belgium’s side, the Samurai Blue will be left to wonder what if on a play which could’ve been affected by at least 63 percent of its XI.

Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show: Episode 7

By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
In the seventh episode of Layla’s Occasionally Unbiased Football Show, Layla looks at Russia’s upset over Spain, Mbappe’s impressive form, Messi’s exit, and much more.

There will be plenty more to come over the next two weeks, with the show coming via the Men In Blazers.

Click play on the video above to watch the seventh episode in full.