VIDEO: Mexico’s brutal treatment of Neymar

Neymar certainly embellished plenty of the hefty challenges coming his way from Mexico in the Round of 16 clash, but there is no way Miguel Layun should have got away with what he did to Brazil’s star man.

[ RECAP: Brazil beat Mexico ]

In the second half Neymar put Brazil ahead and he was fouled time and time again by El Tri’s defenders, with six fouls overall on him during the 90 minutes.

Some of those challenges saw Neymar throw himself into the air and make the most of the contact, but the situation with Layun was not one of those occasions as the Mexico defender stood on Neymar’s right ankle slyly.

[ MORE: Latest 2018 World Cup news ]

VAR was not used for the incident, even though it appeared the referee was listening to some instructions in his ear piece.

Was it a clear and obvious mistake that Layun’s stamp was a red card for violent conduct? It sure seems that way.

Watch the video below to see Neymar getting his right ankle stood on blatantly by Layun, as Brazil’s No.10 had the last laugh with a goal and an assist to see the Selecao through to the quarterfinals.

Click here for live and on demand coverage of the World Cup online and via the NBC Sports App.