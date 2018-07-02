More from PST Latest USMNT news | 2018 World Cup | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

World Cup players juggle national team and fatherhood

Associated PressJul 2, 2018, 8:58 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Having a baby is even more important than playing in the World Cup for some.

Three dads-to-be have made trips home from Russia to welcome a child, with the blessing of coaches and teammates.

On Tuesday, Fabian Delph will likely miss England’s match against Colombia in the round of 16 while awaiting the birth of his third child.

“Some things in life are more important than football,” England coach Gareth Southgate said Monday. “His focus needs to be with his family at this time.”

Southgate echoed a view of parenting that runs through the World Cup.

Switzerland forward Breel Embolo is preparing to face Sweden on Tuesday after dashing home within hours of a 2-2 draw with Costa Rica last week. The 21-year-old Embolo saw his daughter born and described it as “the most beautiful 24 hours” of his life.

The family-friendly trend was started by Denmark’s players, who helped send teammate Jonas Knudsen home in a private jet. Knudsen’s daughter was not due until after the tournament, but the team wanted him to see her right away.

“It’s a bit of perspective in life,” Southgate said. “Everybody says you only get one chance to be in a World Cup but also there’s only one day in your life where your children are born.”

In soccer, players fulfil their family duties at the discretion of team leaders.

Paternity leave is mandated in Major League Baseball. A rule was passed in 2011 allowing teams to place a player on the paid paternity leave list for 1-3 days if he is “the father of a child whose delivery or adoption is imminent or has occurred within the prior 48 hours.”

The rule did not spare then-New York Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy in April 2014 from criticism on sports radio for taking two days off with his wife and newborn son.

However, the backlash against radio hosts Boomer Esiason and Mike Francesa – who said Murphy could “hire a nurse” if his wife needed help beyond one day – showed that athletes have public support to be good fathers.

In 2013, golfer Hunter Mahan won praise for leaving a tournament he led by two shots to return home for the unexpectedly early birth of his first child.

“Thanks to all to my sponsors who appreciate what’s important in life and all my fans for being Awesome!” Mahan wrote on his Twitter account.

It was not always so in soccer. A notorious English case in 1989 saw a player with Queen’s Park Rangers fined two weeks’ salary for missing an away game to attend a birth.

The manager who ordered the fine, for England player Trevor Francis, was fired soon after.

The subject is still a dilemma for Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist, who on Tuesday is set to play against Switzerland in what is likely his last World Cup at the age of 33. Granqvist has stayed in Russia with the approval of his wife, Sofie, who is overdue to give birth to their second child in Sweden.

“I’m fully focused on the game tomorrow and my wife is very strong,” Granqvist said Monday.

Southgate acknowledged his decision to release Delph, who played in England’s two previous games, would not always have been approved.

“My father’s generation and those before them would view that differently,” said the England coach, who is building a reputation for smart and thoughtful handling of his players. “But you have got to be there for your family.”

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Thai youth soccer team rescued after nine days trapped in cave

Thai Navy Seal via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 7:35 PM EDT
A youth soccer team has been found alive after nine days trapped in the caves of  Thailand.

All it took, according to NBCNews.com, was “Thai navy SEAL divers, a U.S. military team, British cave experts, Chinese first responders, and volunteer workers from countries around the world.”

Twelve players and their coach were lost, and their miraculous recovery is detailed in words and video here.

Trapped in Tham Luang Nan Non cave in Chiang Rai amidst heavy rains and rising waters, the team was rescued thanks to the work of the above mentioned responders.

Simply amazing stuff.

Transfer rumor roundup: Kovacic to London, Rabiot to Manchester

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Newcastle United, Fulham, and West Ham United have reportedly made offers for Nice striker Alassane Plea.

Nice reportedly wants $36 million for the 25-year-old, who is coming off a career-best 16 goals in league play and added four more in Europe.

The Chronicle says Newcastle’s offer was below the asking price, while Sky Sports says West Ham met the fee with its bid.

Plea and Mario Balotelli missed the first day of training under new Nice manager Patrick Vieira, but…

Tutto Mercato says West Ham United has made an offer for Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who wants to leave the Spanish superpowers.

The 24-year-old has logged 151 minutes at the World Cup, grabbing an assist, and made 36 appearances with three assists for Real this season.

Going back to Newcastle, the Magpies have also been linked with a trio of players, two of whom have worn the black and white stripes in their careers.

Rafa Benitez reportedly wants to bring Andros Townsend back to St. James’ Park from Crystal Palace in addition to bringing last season’s on loan star, Kenedy, to Newcastle on a full-time basis.

He also apparently wants West Brom’s Venezuelan big man, Salomon Rondon, to feast off the playmaking skills of the aforementioned wide men.

A report out of France says Paris Saint-Germain’s Adrien Rabiot is considering his future with the Parisian outfit.

His mother, 23, represents him and has met with Barcelona, Juventus, and both big Manchester clubs: United and City.

Still, the report says that Rabiot wants to play a big role for new boss Thomas Tuchel at PSG. Stay tuned.

Real Madrid denies report it made an offer for Neymar

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Next time, just ask.

The words are a little stronger from Real Madrid, but the UEFA Champions League winners are denying that they’ve made an offer to buy Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

The report came from a Spanish public television statement, and Florentino Perez’s club was quick to shoot it down.

Real has been linked with a Neymar move since it emerged that Paris Saint-Germain may need to sell prime assets in order to avoid a European ban.

Now, would Real have interest in Neymar? Almost certainly, and a move to the Bernabeu after spending so much time with Barcelona would add even more spice to one of the best rivalries in the world.

Arsenal confirms capture of BVB back Sokratis

Arsenal.com
By Nicholas MendolaJul 2, 2018, 5:49 PM EDT
2 Comments

Arsenal has a new No. 5, as Unai Emery brings another former Borussia Dortmund man to the Emirates Stadium.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos — you can just called him Sokratis — is the latest player to join the Emery revolution in North London.

The 30-year-old center back has 79 caps for Greece, and a reported $24 million price tag.

He brings consistency, if not stardom, to Arsenal’s back line, and is reunited with former BVB stars Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Sokratis joins Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno, and is not the only Greek on the roster. Konstantinos Mavropanos joined the club last season.

He spent five seasons with Borussia Dortmund, making a career-high 43 appearances this season. Sokratis won Serie A with AC Milan in 2010-11.