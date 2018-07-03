Forsberg strike gives Sweden quarterfinals spot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Swedes back in a quarterfinal for the first time in over 24 years, and they can thank one of their young stars for the opportunity.

Sweden knocked off Switzerland, 1-0, on Tuesday behind a second-half strike from Emil Forsberg.

The Red Bull Leipzig midfielder helped give Sweden the lead in the 66th minute, after a clever run through the center of the box for his first-career World Cup goal.

Forsberg then blasted a low shot towards the center of the goal that was deflected into the net by defender Manuel Akanji.

#MundialTelemundo 🎙 Así lo narró @CopanAlvarez ¡Llegó finalmente el gol! Saca un disparo potente Emil Forsberg y gracias a un desvío abre el marcador a favor de #SWE pic.twitter.com/IliNmSjlYX — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) July 3, 2018

The Swedes had a number of quality chances in the opening half hour, however, shots from Marcus Berg and the Swedish attack weren’t enough to break past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Xherdan Shaqiri and his side managed to find a few opportunities of their own towards the latter portion of the first half, but most were relatively tame.

Forsberg made a brilliant defensive play in the 79th minute to keep the Swiss off the scoreboard, and cleared a header off the line from a corner kick.

Meanwhile, second-half substitute Haris Seferović tested Sweden keeper Robin Olsen in the final moments with a strong header, but Olsen was up for the task and held the ball.

Swiss defender Michael Lang was sent off in stoppage time after taking down Martin Olsson on the edge of the penalty area during a counterattack that had Sweden in on goal.

Sweden will now move on to face either Colombia or England in the quarterfinals on July 7.