John Obi Mikel discovered father was abducted before Argentina match

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel discovered that his father, Pa Michael Obi, was abducted just four hours prior to the African side’s Group D finale against Argentina on June 26.

The former Chelsea midfielder was notified by a family member of the kidnapping while the Super Eagles were en route to the stadium to face the Albiceleste, however, Mikel wasn’t able to discuss the matter with any of his teammates or members of the Nigeria federation due to strict demands from his father’s captors.

Mikel’s father has since been rescued, and is receiving hospital care after being held captive in his native Nigeria.

John Obi Mikel spoke of the experience with the Guardian:

“I played while my father was in the hands of bandits,” Mikel said. “I had to suppress the trauma. I took a call four hours before kick-off to tell me what had happened.

“I was emotionally distraught and I had to make the decision about whether I was mentally ready to play. I was confused. I did not know what to do but, in the end, I knew that I could not let 180 million Nigerians down. I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first. I could not even inform the coaches or NFF staff and only a very tight circle of my friends knew.

“I was told that they would shoot my dad instantly if I reported to the authorities or told anybody. I also did not want to discuss it with the coach [Gernot Rohr] because I did not want my issue to become a distraction to him or the rest of the team on the day of such an important game. As much as I wanted to discuss it with the coach, I could not.

“Thankfully, my father was safely released on Monday afternoon. I thank the police authorities for their rescue efforts and the support I’ve received from friends and family members. Unfortunately, my dad is now in hospital receiving emergency treatment as a result of the torture he received during his capture.”

Nigeria fell to the Albiceleste, 2-1, in their Group D finale, which left the African side a point short of reaching the knockout phase.

Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus?

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 12:45 PM EDT
A move back to the Premier League or even France seemed in the cards for one of the world’s biggest stars, but could it be Serie A that attracts a Portuguese international?

Various outlets are reporting that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to move to Italian giants Juventus — who have finished atop Serie A in each of the last seven seasons.

The story was first reported by Spanish television show Jugones on Tuesday.

Juve is reportedly willing to pay upwards of $115 million for the Portugal international, which would be the third-richest transfer in soccer history.

Neymar and Paul Pogba‘s moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, respectively, are the only transactions that commanded more money.

Ronaldo, 33, has been rumored with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu since Madrid’s latest UEFA Champions League triumph over Liverpool in May.

The news comes after Real president Florentino Perez had previously been adamant that a Ronaldo move was nearly out of the question.

The veteran attacker is believed to have a release clause of over $1.1 billion at Real, however, if reports indicate an accurate amount that Juve is going to pay, Madrid will receive roughly one-tenth of that price.

Ronaldo and his Portugal national team were recently eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the World Cup.

Forsberg strike gives Sweden quarterfinal spot

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 11:53 AM EDT
The Swedes back in a quarterfinal for the first time in over 24 years, and they can thank one of their young stars for the opportunity.

Sweden knocked off Switzerland, 1-0, on Tuesday behind a second-half strike from Emil Forsberg.

The Red Bull Leipzig midfielder helped give Sweden the lead in the 66th minute, after a clever run through the center of the box for his first-career World Cup goal.

Forsberg then blasted a low shot towards the center of the goal that was deflected into the net by defender Manuel Akanji.

The Swedes had a number of quality chances in the opening half hour, however, shots from Marcus Berg and the Swedish attack weren’t enough to break past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Xherdan Shaqiri and his side managed to find a few opportunities of their own towards the latter portion of the first half, but most were relatively tame.

Forsberg made a brilliant defensive play in the 79th minute to keep the Swiss off the scoreboard, and cleared a header off the line from a corner kick.

Meanwhile, second-half substitute Haris Seferović tested Sweden keeper Robin Olsen in the final moments with a strong header, but Olsen was up for the task and held the ball.

Swiss defender Michael Lang was sent off in stoppage time after taking down Martin Olsson on the edge of the penalty area during a counterattack that had Sweden in on goal.

Sweden will now move on to face either Colombia or England in the quarterfinals on July 7.

Report: USMNT’s Matthew Olosunde could make MLS return

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
A promising U.S. Men’s National Team defender could be making his way back to Major League Soccer.

The Athletic’s Kristian Dyer is reporting that Manchester United and USMNT outside back Matthew Olosunde could return to MLS this summer with the New York Red Bulls — the club with which he represented at the youth level prior to moving to England.

If a deal is struck to bring the 20-year-old back stateside, Olosunde could re-join the Red Bulls this summer.

Pro Soccer Talk has also learned that several English Championship and League One sides have expressed interest in Olosunde on a potential loan deal next season.

Olosunde earned his first cap with the USMNT back in May in a 3-0 win over Bolivia, after having previously represented the U.S. at the Under-17 and U-20 youth levels.

Report: Riyad Mahrez closing in on Man City move

By Matt ReedJul 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA has the Golden State Warriors, and the Premier League could be seeing a superteam of its own growing before its very eyes.

Fresh off the PL title last season, Manchester City is on the brink of adding another star attacker in 2018/19, with a Leicester City man their target.

Sky Sports is reporting that Pep Guardiola and the Citizens are nearing a move for Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez.

The 26-year-old is expected to have medical with the club this week, prompting the completion of a $79 million transfer fee.

In five seasons with the Foxes, Mahrez tallied 48 goals in all competitions, including an 18-goal campaign in 2015/16 — which saw Leicester capture their first PL title in club history.

The Algeria international would become the latest star to join an already-loaded Citizen attack, which features Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane.